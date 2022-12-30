Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. PetersburgTed RiversSaint Petersburg, FL
FDOT responds to roundabout safety issues in Sarasota.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a wrong-way intoxicated driver killed one person in Manatee County.EddyEvonAnonymousManatee County, FL
Small Tornado Confirmed as Cause of Damage in North Port, FloridaKiki AlbaNorth Port, FL
Sip and Savor: Top Sarasota Cocktail Locations for Delicious Drinks and DiningKiki AlbaSarasota, FL
A Wonderful Year in Review Here at The Suncoast Post
As we are gearing up for a new year here on the Suncoast and The Suncoast Post, we are looking at the past year. We had a busy year in many respects in 2022, from weather to massive concerts; it was an eventful time for all. Later in the year, we had a hurricane hit and lost loved ones, but amazing nonprofits worked in our communities to help those most in need. We have celebrated amazing highs and lows, bringing you a new story or two every day. As we ready for what is ahead for all of the Suncoast this year, here is a recap of the top ten highest-read Suncoast Post Stories of 2022:
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Sarasota, Florida
When it comes to traveling to Sarasota, Florida, there are many things to do and see. The area is home to several cultural institutes and the Ringling Brothers Circus, which made Sarasota its winter home for decades. In addition, the city is the gateway to a few beautiful beaches and shallow waters.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota welcomes the new year in Suncoast style
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - New year’s celebrations on the Suncoast have their own special twist. The Pineapple drop is a Sarasota tradition that dates back to 1999. The transition to the new year takes place at the intersection of Main Street and Lemon Avenue. Ron Sotl of the Fundraiser...
fox13news.com
Bay Area welcomes first babies of 2023
DAVENPORT, Fla. - One minute after the Bay Area rang in the New Year, baby Jaylen Nunez-Perez was born at Mease Countryside Hospital. Jaylen was born to parents Helen and Carlee of Tampa. He is 20.75 inches and weighs 8.5 pounds. A few minutes later, Raegan Kellenberger, a girl, was...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Memorial Hospital welcomes the first baby of 2023
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Only thirty minutes after the pineapple dropped in Sarasota and we transitioned into 2023, a child was born in Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH). One mom in Sarasota gave birth to Kaiden, the first baby delivered this year at SMH at 12:29 a.m. on January 1, 2023. Kaiden is one of five babies already born at SMH-Sarasota in 2023 with at least five more women expected to deliver before January 2.
Mysuncoast.com
A live look at the New Year Pineapple Drop in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The pineapple drop in Sarasota is a wonderfully unique way that Sarasota welcomes the new year. The annual event features festivities and fun as crowds gather to watch the pineapple drop and midnight. ABC7′s Bob Harrigan and Dania Hammad have joined in on the festivities alongside...
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $26.9 Million, This Boaters Paradise is One of the Finest Properties in Naples Florida with Quick Access to The Gulf of Mexico
3595 Gin Lane, Naples, Florida is a gated property situated on nearly an acre overlooking Hidden Bay with quick access to the Gulf of Mexico, beautifully renovated and reimagined in 2018 with amenities as a private elevator, cherry wood library, double island in kitchen. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3595 Gin Lane, please contact Frank Sajtar (Phone: 239-776-8382) at William Raveis Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
speedonthewater.com
Longboat Key Run Delivers Fun Minus Much Sun
By Southwest Florida standards, today’s weather for the casual fun run around Longboat Key was nothing special. The sun stayed mostly hidden in the overcast sky and the temperatures barely scraped the mid 70s. Ohio’s Justin and Johanna Beischel came all the way to Southwest Florida to catch some...
This Huge General Store in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Florida and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
foodieflashpacker.com
Where To Find The Best Cuban Food In Tampa, FL | 5 Best Places
The Tampa Bay region, with a population of 3 million, is a diverse blend of cultures and culinary styles. Cuban, Spanish, German, and Italian immigrants brought their cultures and cuisines to Tampa, and made history in the process. Today, descendants of these hard-working immigrants carry on culinary traditions passed down...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Naples, Florida
Naples, Florida, is a city that is located on the Gulf of Mexico in southwest Florida. It is well-known for its golf courses, high-end shopping, and miles of white-sand beaches. If you plan to visit this beautiful city, you’ll find plenty of things to do. Whether you’re a foodie,...
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast New Year’s revelers have plenty of parties to chose from
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast residents wanting to ring in the new year have plenty of options, from wild to mild. The big New Year’s Eve party in Sarasota is the annual Pineapple Drop Block Party. The dropping of the big glowing pineapple comes at midnight at the intersection of Lemon Avenue and Main Street downtown.
Thousands celebrated the 2023 New Year in Downtown Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The streets of Downtown Fort Myers were packed with people celebrating and ringing in the new year Saturday night. “Goodbye, 2022 Hello 2023,” River District Alliance Lisa Sbuttoni said. The RDA set up five stages with DJs and bands. There were also food trucks...
Heading to Tampa Bay-area beaches this NYE? Watch out for red tide
TAMPA, Fla. — For those planning on ringing in the new year with a trip to the beach, you may want to make sure red tide isn't present. According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's daily sample map, specific areas along the coast of the Tampa Bay area show low to medium signs of red tide.
classiccountry1045.com
Boats Damaged By Hurricane Ian Up For Auction
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of boats damaged by hurricane Ian are accumulating in a salvage yard in Charlotte County. These boats are now up for auction. People lined up Friday along Burnt Store Road to see what they might find. The boats will be displayed online and along...
speedonthewater.com
Lucas Family Christmas Gift Equals Trip To Sarasota In New Statement 360 Cat
At the request of his children who have been, in his words, “boatless” for close to two years, Justin Lucas, the extremely well-liked powerboat enthusiast from Tennessee who organizes the Lake Cumberland Thunder Run in Kentucky every June with his good friend, Dan Weiss, can hardly believe he’s in Sarasota, Fla., this week to log some time in his new Statement Marine 360 catamaran and celebrate the holiday weekend with hundreds of like-minded boaters. And yes, he has his kids, Emma and Jackson—as well as his wife, Erin—to thank for motivating him to get the new 36-footer buttoned up in time to make the trip to Southwest Florida Sunday’s Joey Gratton Memorial New Year’s Day Fun Run and all of the ancillary activity surrounding the 11th annual event.
visitaparadise.com
Moving to the Florida Gulf Coast in 2023
Why wouldn’t you want to live near “The Friendly City” (Bradenton) in “The Sunshine State” (Florida)? We couldn’t dream up a better location to live than here in paradise. Buying a home in Florida in 2023 is not only an investment in your well-being, but for your future. Especially if you decide to invest in a home on the Gulf Coast in the Anna Maria Island – Bradenton – Ellenton – Sarasota areas!
Sip and Savor: Top Sarasota Cocktail Locations for Delicious Drinks and Dining
Cocktail Bar RestaurantsPhoto byQUI NGUYENonUnsplash. Note From The Author-The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Michael's On East, Veronica Fish and Oyster, State Street Eating House + Cocktails and TripAdvisor.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Fort Myers, Florida
The City of Fort Myers is a great place to visit, with plenty of places to visit. From dining out and shopping at the Factory Stores at Edison Ford to playing golf and fishing off the seawall, there are always things to do in Fort Myers. Florida, especially Southwest Florida,...
Seven (7) Sarasota Restaurants You Can't Miss: Find Your Next Favorite Restaurant in Sarasota:
Seafood - Sarasota FLPhoto byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:
