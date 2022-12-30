ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SuncoastPost

A Wonderful Year in Review Here at The Suncoast Post

As we are gearing up for a new year here on the Suncoast and The Suncoast Post, we are looking at the past year. We had a busy year in many respects in 2022, from weather to massive concerts; it was an eventful time for all. Later in the year, we had a hurricane hit and lost loved ones, but amazing nonprofits worked in our communities to help those most in need. We have celebrated amazing highs and lows, bringing you a new story or two every day. As we ready for what is ahead for all of the Suncoast this year, here is a recap of the top ten highest-read Suncoast Post Stories of 2022:
SARASOTA, FL
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Sarasota, Florida

When it comes to traveling to Sarasota, Florida, there are many things to do and see. The area is home to several cultural institutes and the Ringling Brothers Circus, which made Sarasota its winter home for decades. In addition, the city is the gateway to a few beautiful beaches and shallow waters.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota welcomes the new year in Suncoast style

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - New year’s celebrations on the Suncoast have their own special twist. The Pineapple drop is a Sarasota tradition that dates back to 1999. The transition to the new year takes place at the intersection of Main Street and Lemon Avenue. Ron Sotl of the Fundraiser...
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Bay Area welcomes first babies of 2023

DAVENPORT, Fla. - One minute after the Bay Area rang in the New Year, baby Jaylen Nunez-Perez was born at Mease Countryside Hospital. Jaylen was born to parents Helen and Carlee of Tampa. He is 20.75 inches and weighs 8.5 pounds. A few minutes later, Raegan Kellenberger, a girl, was...
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Memorial Hospital welcomes the first baby of 2023

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Only thirty minutes after the pineapple dropped in Sarasota and we transitioned into 2023, a child was born in Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH). One mom in Sarasota gave birth to Kaiden, the first baby delivered this year at SMH at 12:29 a.m. on January 1, 2023. Kaiden is one of five babies already born at SMH-Sarasota in 2023 with at least five more women expected to deliver before January 2.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

A live look at the New Year Pineapple Drop in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The pineapple drop in Sarasota is a wonderfully unique way that Sarasota welcomes the new year. The annual event features festivities and fun as crowds gather to watch the pineapple drop and midnight. ABC7′s Bob Harrigan and Dania Hammad have joined in on the festivities alongside...
SARASOTA, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $26.9 Million, This Boaters Paradise is One of the Finest Properties in Naples Florida with Quick Access to The Gulf of Mexico

3595 Gin Lane, Naples, Florida is a gated property situated on nearly an acre overlooking Hidden Bay with quick access to the Gulf of Mexico, beautifully renovated and reimagined in 2018 with amenities as a private elevator, cherry wood library, double island in kitchen. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3595 Gin Lane, please contact Frank Sajtar (Phone: 239-776-8382) at William Raveis Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
speedonthewater.com

Longboat Key Run Delivers Fun Minus Much Sun

By Southwest Florida standards, today’s weather for the casual fun run around Longboat Key was nothing special. The sun stayed mostly hidden in the overcast sky and the temperatures barely scraped the mid 70s. Ohio’s Justin and Johanna Beischel came all the way to Southwest Florida to catch some...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

Where To Find The Best Cuban Food In Tampa, FL | 5 Best Places

The Tampa Bay region, with a population of 3 million, is a diverse blend of cultures and culinary styles. Cuban, Spanish, German, and Italian immigrants brought their cultures and cuisines to Tampa, and made history in the process. Today, descendants of these hard-working immigrants carry on culinary traditions passed down...
TAMPA, FL
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Naples, Florida

Naples, Florida, is a city that is located on the Gulf of Mexico in southwest Florida. It is well-known for its golf courses, high-end shopping, and miles of white-sand beaches. If you plan to visit this beautiful city, you’ll find plenty of things to do. Whether you’re a foodie,...
NAPLES, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Suncoast New Year’s revelers have plenty of parties to chose from

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast residents wanting to ring in the new year have plenty of options, from wild to mild. The big New Year’s Eve party in Sarasota is the annual Pineapple Drop Block Party. The dropping of the big glowing pineapple comes at midnight at the intersection of Lemon Avenue and Main Street downtown.
SARASOTA, FL
classiccountry1045.com

Boats Damaged By Hurricane Ian Up For Auction

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of boats damaged by hurricane Ian are accumulating in a salvage yard in Charlotte County. These boats are now up for auction. People lined up Friday along Burnt Store Road to see what they might find. The boats will be displayed online and along...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
speedonthewater.com

Lucas Family Christmas Gift Equals Trip To Sarasota In New Statement 360 Cat

At the request of his children who have been, in his words, “boatless” for close to two years, Justin Lucas, the extremely well-liked powerboat enthusiast from Tennessee who organizes the Lake Cumberland Thunder Run in Kentucky every June with his good friend, Dan Weiss, can hardly believe he’s in Sarasota, Fla., this week to log some time in his new Statement Marine 360 catamaran and celebrate the holiday weekend with hundreds of like-minded boaters. And yes, he has his kids, Emma and Jackson—as well as his wife, Erin—to thank for motivating him to get the new 36-footer buttoned up in time to make the trip to Southwest Florida Sunday’s Joey Gratton Memorial New Year’s Day Fun Run and all of the ancillary activity surrounding the 11th annual event.
SARASOTA, FL
visitaparadise.com

Moving to the Florida Gulf Coast in 2023

Why wouldn’t you want to live near “The Friendly City” (Bradenton) in “The Sunshine State” (Florida)? We couldn’t dream up a better location to live than here in paradise. Buying a home in Florida in 2023 is not only an investment in your well-being, but for your future. Especially if you decide to invest in a home on the Gulf Coast in the Anna Maria Island – Bradenton – Ellenton – Sarasota areas!
BRADENTON, FL
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Fort Myers, Florida

The City of Fort Myers is a great place to visit, with plenty of places to visit. From dining out and shopping at the Factory Stores at Edison Ford to playing golf and fishing off the seawall, there are always things to do in Fort Myers. Florida, especially Southwest Florida,...
FORT MYERS, FL
SuncoastPost

SuncoastPost

Sarasota, FL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
334K+
Views
ABOUT

Florida's Gulf Coast source for local area business news, restaurant highlights and events. Proudly serving Sarasota, Bradenton, Venice, Tampa, St. Pete and surrounding areas.

 https://www.suncoastpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy