Read full article on original website
Related
Photos: Decatur MacArthur tops Quincy to win Collinsville Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – The Decatur MacArthur boys basketball team defeated Quincy 57-53 on Friday night to repeat as champions of the Collinsville Holiday Classic. MacArthur (14-0) was led by Azarion Richardson and Kris Walker, who scored 19 and 18 points, respectively. Camden Brown ...
Central Illinois Proud
Prairie Central boys, Normal Community & Peoria High girls thrilled with tournament titles
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Several Central Illinois basketball tournaments delivered with thrilling basketball games during the holiday week. The Prairie Central boys finally took home the Williamsville tournament title for the first time in program history. They defeated East Peoria 55-34. It came after years of coming up just short.
Photo of the Day | December 30, 2022
Rantoul - St. Joseph-Ogden's McGwire Atwood celebrates his team's 72-69 win over Rockford Lutheran at the State Farm Holiday Classic on Thursday. With less than four seconds on the clock and Crusaders with possession, Atwood managed to snag the ball on the last play of the game to keep it from going into overtime. The Spartans, who started the tourney as the #1 seed, advance to the title game on Friday against Normal University High at 5:15pm. The game will be played at the Shirk Center on the Illinois Wesleyan University Campus.
HS scoreboard (12-30-22)
WCIA — Scores from Friday around Central Illinois, including highlights of St. Joseph-Ogden’s win over Normal U-High in the State Farm Holiday Classic Small School Championship Game. BOYS BASKETBALL: St. Joseph-Ogden 58, Normal University 49 Central 50, Glenwood 49 Central 51, KIPP 43 Williamsville 51, Unity 48 MacArthur 57, Quincy 53 Glenwood 40, Payton College […]
Sioux City Journal
Illinois women stun 12th-ranked Iowa
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Watching tape of the Illinois women's basketball team last week, Iowa coach Lisa Bluder could tell the Fighting Illini were improved. Sunday, the 12th-ranked Hawkeyes received an up-close view of just how much improvement Illinois has made. Genesis Bryant scored a career-high 24 points and first-year coach...
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois stands alone with impressive defensive distinction in 2022 following Playoff semifinals
Illinois now stands alone in one key area. The Fighting Illini are the only team that has not allowed 21+ points in a single half. Michigan and Georgia were also on that list before Saturday when both teams allowed more than 21 points. Georgia allowed the Buckeyes to score 28...
thechampaignroom.com
We're not so sure Illinois wins the ReliaQuest Bowl
In the wake of Mike Leach’s death, this just feels like Mississippi State’s game to lose, and I don’t see them doing that. It’s not a knock on the Illini at all, who I think will be able to put up a really good fight without three of their best players. But it’s more of the heavy hearts the Bulldogs will playing with, and the entire nation cheering for the team in maroon on Monday. An 8-5 season with a close loss in a January bowl is nothing to scoff at, Illini fans. This was a successful season.
starvedrock.media
Five St. Bede students named Illinois State Scholars
Five St. Bede students have been named Illinois State Scholars for the current school year. Academy Principal Nick McLaughlin said the five selected were Kylie Cofoid of La Salle, Kristal De La Torre of Oglesby, Gianna Grivetti of Ladd, Madelyn Torrance of Granville and Isabella Villalobos of Princeton. Illinois State...
Illini still keeping Bobby Roundtree's legacy strong: ''His legacy is going to be continuing to grow'
TAMPA, Fla. — Jamal Woods and Bobby Roundtree showed up on the campus of the University of Illinois five years ago as a pair of defensive line recruits from Alabama and Florida, respectively, and instantly formed a bond. The two were as good of friends as it gets. Best...
videtteonline.com
Editorial: In honor of 2022 coming to a close, The Vidette reflects on its top 10 moments of the year
New Year’s Eve can be a time of celebration for the coming year, but it can also be a time of reflection. 2022 was a monumental year for many people around the world. We saw advancements for the rights of some people at the national level, such as President Joe Biden signing the Respect for Marriage Act which now federally protect same-sex and interracial marriage.
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois football officially announces hiring of former Wisconsin player as next DB coach
Bret Bielema had the DB coaching position filled on his coaching staff Friday. It was someone that used to player under Bielema while at Wisconsin. Antonio Fenelus DB played at Wisconsin from 2008-2011. Feneleus will now be the team’s next DB coach. Fenelus previously spent time with LSU as a defensive analyst, working with the DB’s in Baton Rouge.
Year in review: Champaign-Urbana sees restaurants come and go in 2022
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — This year has seen a lot of surprises in the Champaign-Urbana restaurant scene. While some restaurants in the area closed their doors, many new ones opened in 2022. Urbana’s new additions Homegrown – A Farm to Table Restaurant in Urbana Homegrown Restaurant in Urbana opened in February, located in the former […]
WAND TV
What's in store for the former Benedictine University Springfield Campus
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Benedictine University at Springfield wrapped up classes in 2018.…
Champaign County naming battle coming to a close
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A battle in Champaign County is in its home stretch. Urbana is in the lead, but champaign still has time to catch up. Visit Champaign County rolled out a t-shirt competition in October. One shirt says “Team Champaign-Urbana,” and the other says “Team Urbana-Champaign.” They partnered with the History Museum […]
wdbr.com
Springfield’s First Baby of the New Year
Springfield’s first baby of the New Year was born at 1:53 a.m. at HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital. Born to Madison Miller and Kaleb Cloyd of Litchfield, Oliver Lee Scott Cloyd weighed in at 6 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 19 inches long. Oliver is the first child for Miller and Cloyd.
25newsnow.com
Plungers brave the freezing temps for Polar Plunge
PEORIA (25 News Now) - This year was the first year back in action for the East Peoria Boat Club’s Polar Plunge after taking a break for the pandemic. Plungers traveled from as far as Minnesota to dive headfirst into the above freezing waters. This year’s event was raising...
Battery charging system causes Champaign fire on Friday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a detached garage fire on Friday. Crews extinguished the fire quickly on the 600 block of S. Victor St. around 5 p.m. The fire department said the cause of this fire is accidental and was attributed to a battery charging system. No injuries were reported.
One new restaurant, two locations coming to Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some people are eagerly awaiting a new restaurant with two locations in the same city. Champaign is soon to be home to not one, but two Raising Cane’s. One of them is going to be at the old Applebee’s location on north Prospect. The other is going to in the center […]
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that have good online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois departments seeing an increase in calls
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been a record year for some Central Illinois firefighters. In 2022, multiple area fire departments responded to their most calls ever. This year, Central Illinois firefighters have had their hands full. “It’s been a very busy year. We’re going to hit over 20,000...
Comments / 0