Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
New Year Honours for Hull 4 Heroes founder and lifeboat boss
A lifeboat manager and an armed forces charity founder have been recognised in the New Year Honours list. Sue Hickson-Marsay, from Hornsea Inshore Rescue, has been appointed MBE for services to the community. Paul Matson, who founded Hull 4 Heroes, has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services...
BBC
Happisburgh: The Norfolk village crumbling into the sea
In a small village on the north Norfolk coast, some residents are wondering how long they've got left in their homes before they are lost to the sea. During the last 20 years, 34 homes have crumbled into the water in Happisburgh because of coastal erosion. Nicola Bayless thinks her home could be the next. She says she is devastated that she might have just spent her last Christmas there.
Dad dies suddenly on Christmas Day moments after 'laughing and joking' with family
A dad who was 'laughing and joking' with his family on Christmas day died suddenly of a suspected heart attack. 40-year-old Gareth Blenkins, from Leeds, was enjoying the festive celebrations with his family when he suddenly collapsed to the floor, clutching his chest. This came after the 40-year-old nipped out...
Hundreds of migrants ‘detained illegally at immigration removal centres’
More than 400 asylum seekers were illegally detained at immigration removal centres, Home Office emails have revealed.The detention of between 450 and 500 migrants held as “overflow” from the Manston processing centre in November was described at the time as “no longer legal”, according to emails obtained by the BBC.During a surge in Channel crossings in October, as many as 4,000 people were being detained at Manston, which is designed to hold just 1,600.New arrivals were expected to be taken to the centre, which is designed for holding people for short periods during security and identity checks, before being moved...
BBC
Dog rescued from Wakefield frozen lake after his puppy alerts owner
A dog was rescued from a frozen lake after his puppy alerted their owner. Cocker spaniel Bruce fell into the ice water after running across a frozen fishing lake at Green Lane in Horbury, Wakefield, on Wednesday. Owner Sharon Skinner said she was led to the lake by eight-month-old puppy...
BBC
Diphtheria cases confirmed at hotel housing asylum seekers
A "small number" of diphtheria cases have been confirmed among asylum seekers at a hotel in the Humber region, officials have said. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) told the BBC the risk posed to the wider public "remains very low". Hotels across the country are being used by the...
BBC
Construction of new railway station to begin early 2023
Construction work on a new train station in Bristol is due to begin early in 2023. The station, at Ashley Down, will be between Temple Meads and Filton Abbey Wood, with services eventually running to the new YTL Arena in Filton. It will be built on Station Road, just south...
BBC
Man who drowned saving family was selfless, says brother
A man who died trying to save his young family from drowning on a trip to Jamaica was "bubbly and selfless", his brother has said. Remo Douglas, 34, of Bristol, managed to save his girlfriend, baby and stepdaughter from a surging river due to heavy rain on 16 December. But...
Winter set to be worst ever for A&E waits as NHS ‘pressurised like never before’
This winter is likely to be the worst on record for A&E waiting times as hospitals struggle to cope with rocketing demand driven by flu and Strep A, health leaders have warned.The Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) believes this month will be the worst December for hospital bed occupancy and A&E waiting times while the Society for Acute Medicine has said services are being “pressurised like never before”.Several NHS trusts have declared “critical incidents”, meaning they cannot function as usual due to extraordinary pressure.Over 90% of clinical leads last week reported that they had people waiting in their emergency...
Fury as Sandown couple allowed to build 25ft underground tunnel in crumbling Isle of Wight cliff
Neighbours reacted with fury after a wealthy couple were granted permission to build an underground tunnel through a cliff to their private viewing platform despite fears the rock is 'fragile'.
BBC
Cannabis factory discovery after Kingswood warehouse fire
A cannabis factory has been discovered at a warehouse which set on fire on Christmas Eve. Police seized approximately £1m in cannabis plants and paraphernalia from a warehouse near Bristol. Fire engines were called to an industrial unit on Moravian Road in Kingswood at about 05:30 GMT. Avon and...
BBC
Yorkshire Wildlife Park: Baby monkey is warming hearts - rangers
A baby gelada monkey is "warming hearts" at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, rangers have said. The "adorable" youngster - offspring to Feven and Obi and yet to be named - is the first of the species to be born at the Doncaster attraction. Rangers described the arrival a few weeks ago...
BBC
RSPCA rescuers in Wales find stranded sheep by bleating
Ewe cannot believe the trouble Wales' roaming sheep can land themselves in. RSPCA Cymru inspectors have been called out repeatedly over the past year, with sheep common among the rescues. The animal charity has highlighted some of its more memorial callouts from 2022 which had a happy ending. In one,...
BBC
Norfolk fireman Carl Mills dies at fire station
A dedicated and popular firefighter with 38 years' service died at his fire station on Boxing Day. Carl Mills, 58, had been a watch manager at Wroxham, near Norwich, for several years, having joined the service in 1984. The married father-of-two died there on Monday morning. Norfolk Fire and Rescue...
BBC
Bristol firefighters deliver hampers to nurses
Firefighters have delivered hampers to nurses at Bristol Children's Hospital to thank them for caring for a little boy with cancer. Avon Fire and Rescue Service worked with local supermarkets to fill hampers with food and then they delivered them to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Stanley Witcombe-Weeks, six, and...
BBC
Wiltshire trans activist fears media backlash over OBE
A trans media activist who has been made an OBE said she was afraid of the backlash she might receive as a result. Helen Belcher, from Wiltshire, director of Transactual and trustee of Trans Media Watch, has been recognised in the King's New Year's Honours list. The 59-year-old councillor said...
BBC
First 2023 babies give NHS staff a busy new year
The first babies of 2023 have been welcomed to the world at maternity units across Scotland. NHS staff at the Ayrshire Maternity Unit in Kilmarnock had a busy time with four babies delivered before 04:00. Scotland's first 2023 baby is thought to be Dominic, who arrived at 00:06 weighing 2.95kg...
BBC
Restoration plans drawn up for medieval Dulverton Weir
Restoration plans for a medieval weir which was heavily damaged by flooding have been drawn up. The scheme at Dulverton Weir in Exmoor would see a reconstruction of the original design, with added passes to help with fish migration. Another pass for canoeists would also be built-in. The chair of...
BBC
Blackburn rough sleeper pods give homeless people hope
A man who lived in a supermarket car park for five years has said winter shelter pods being offered to rough sleepers have given him "hope". Ten self-contained pods provide emergency housing in Blackburn for those who have nowhere else to go. The idea came during the Covid-19 pandemic when...
BBC
Afrochella: Shock at end of Ghana music festival
After five years, Ghanaian music and cultural festival Afrochella will not return, its organisers have said. The shock announcement was made at the very end of the two-day festival, in the early hours of Friday morning. "This is the last Afrochella," said co-founder Abdul Abdullah to the thousands of people...
Comments / 0