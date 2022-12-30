Broadway Moms from 1776 Celebrate Pregnant Elizabeth A. Davis as Baby's Arrival Nears — See the Photos

Read full article on original website
Related
Sophie Turner Shares New Photos from Her Pregnancy with Second Baby as She Looks Back on 2022
Sophie Turner is looking back on a busy year, which included the arrival of her second baby girl with husband Joe Jonas. The Game of Thrones actress, 26, shared new photos from her pregnancy this year in an Instagram carousel on Friday, including a snap of the star at the hospital seemingly before the baby's birth in July.
Russell Dickerson and Wife Kailey Reveal They Lost a Baby in 'Wonderful and Heart-Wrenching' 2022
“I needed to leave this news in 2022,” Kailey wrote about the news in an Instagram post on New Year’s Eve Russell Dickerson and wife Kailey are opening up about their "heart-wrenching" year. The "Love You Like I Used To" singer and his wife revealed they lost a baby in 2022. "2022 was incredibly wonderful and heart-wrenching," Kailey wrote in an emotional Instagram post on Saturday. "In the middle of the craziest year we have ever had, we lost a baby in September at 8 weeks," she wrote alongside a...
Marie Osmond Shares Rare Photo with Husband Steve Craig at Disney World (and Surprise, She's Blonde!)
The singer expressed how "blessed" she was to spend the week with her family Marie Osmond is having some Disney fun with her family in style. On Friday, the singer and actress, 63, shared a rare photo with her husband Steve Craig at Disney World and sported a new hairstyle in the process. "After we finished the #CandlightCelebration at Epcot, I've been blessed to spend the week with my family here at Walt Disney World!🥰💕 I hope you have all had a relaxing and wonderful week!" she wrote in the...
Wedding guests share a jaw-dropping bridesmaid entrance and people are all saying the same thing
WEDDING guests can be difficult to entertain, so to make one couple's special day unforgettable a group of bridesmaids came up with a jaw-dropping entrance. Rocking stunning pink dresses, the five women were patiently waiting behind a massive door ready to show off the impressive choreography. With Let's Get Loud...
Beverley Mitchell Hopes Her Time Away from Home Filming Special Forces Inspires Her 3 Kids
"I explained to them, 'Mommy did something that scared her,' " the actress tells PEOPLE exclusively Beverley Mitchell is hoping her time away from her three young children on FOX's new reality show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test will one day inspire them to step out of their comfort zone and try new things. "I think it's amazing," the 41-year-old tells PEOPLE exclusively alongside contestant Jamie Lynn Spears of her journey on the show. "I've got [kids who are] 9, 7, and 2, so they didn't quite understand,...
Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details
There are new details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death. According to her death certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, Alley was cremated after she passed away on December 5. The document also states that she died at her Clearwater, Florida, home. Alley, 71, died following a battle with colon cancer. She...
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Sing Moving Mashup of 'Wrecking Ball' and 'I Will Always Love You'
The country icon and her goddaughter rang in 2023 with an emotional performance of their two hit songs while co-hosting the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party in Miami Iconic musical duo Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus just created an iconic musical mashup. While co-hosting the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party on Saturday, the live special's namesake host and her godmother delighted fans with a handful of showstopping performances together, including a medley of two of their biggest hits. Just minutes before ringing in 2023 at...
Sara Bareilles Reveals She's Engaged to Joe Tippett After 5 Years Together: 'What a Gift You Are'
Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett met while working together on the musical adaptation of Adrienne Shelly's 2007 film Waitress — for which the "Brave" singer wrote the score Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett are engaged! The singer, 43, revealed in an Instagram post early Sunday morning that Tippett, 40, proposed to her. "Yes to marrying this man. It's an easy, earned, relaxed YES," Bareilles wrote alongside a photograph of herself looking adoringly at Tippett. "@joetipps you are exactly who I want. The more I know you the more I know I...
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses for First Newborn Shoot — See the Photos!
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed a baby girl, Halo Marie, on Dec. 14 Alyssa Scott is sharing sweet new glimpses at her and Nick Cannon's baby girl. On Thursday, the model, 29, shared new photos on Instagram of daughter Halo Marie, whom she and the Masked Singer host welcomed earlier this month. Baby Halo is the pair's second baby together as they also share son Zen, who died at 5 months old as a result of brain cancer. In photos shared on her Instagram Story, Halo is seen wrapped in...
Machine Gun Kelly's Mom Joins Him and Daughter Casie, 13, in Rare Family Christmas Photo
Machine Gun Kelly recently reconnected with his mother, who he had been estranged from since childhood Machine Gun Kelly enjoyed a meaningful family moment during the holidays. Sharing an Instagram carousel of photos on Wednesday, the Mainstream Sellout artist, 32, included a sweet family moment with his mom and his 13-year-old daughter Casie, whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon. MGK stands between his mom and daughter, with an arm around each while wearing an all-leopard-print outfit in the picture that appears to have been taken at Kourtney Kardashian Barker and...
Kane and Katelyn Brown Celebrate Daughter Kodi Jane's First Birthday — Watch the Cute Clip!
Kane Brown and wife Katelyn share daughters Kodi Jane, 1, and Kingsley Rose, 3 Kane Brown's little girl is celebrating a big moment! On Friday, the country singer, 29, and wife Katelyn, 30, celebrated daughter Kodi Jane's first birthday, sharing a sweet post on the family's Instagram page. The video shows Brown dancing with both Kodi and daughter Kingsley Rose, 3, in his arms as the couple's song "Thank God" plays in the back. "Happy 1st Birthday to Kodi Jane! The youngest member of the #KBFamily! 🎊❤️," they captioned the clip. Never miss...
Kate Hudson Sipped Coffee in a Floor-Length Skirt and the Boot Style Everyone in Hollywood Owns
Her winter-ready combat boots featured an unexpected twist, and we found similar styles starting at $34 Kate Hudson has been enjoying a snow-filled holiday this year. The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress recently jetted to Aspen, Colorado with fiancé Danny Fujiwaka — and she's been bundling up in the chicest outfits to stay warm. In a new Instagram post, Hudson looked cozy in a royal blue sweater, a floor-length patterned skirt, and fuzzy black hat while she sipped on a cup of coffee. She paired her...
Baba Wawa! How Barbara Walters 'Came to Terms' with Gilda Radner's Infamous SNL Impression of Her
The late broadcaster was famously not too fond of Saturday Night Live star and original cast member Gilda Radner's impression of her, but eventually "lightened up" about it Barbara Walters was famously not too fond of the Saturday Night Live star and original cast member Gilda Radner's impression of her, but eventually "lightened up" about it. In SNL's first season in 1976, the late comic debuted her caricature of the legendary news anchor, who died on Friday evening, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE. Radner, donning a bouffant blond wig,...
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Selfies with Son Saint and Daughter Chicago: 'My Bb's'
Kim Kardashian is mom to four kids: daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 5 next month, as well as sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3½ Kim Kardashian is spending quality time with her little ones over the holidays. On Thursday, the SKIMS founder, 42, shared some sweet selfies on Instagram featuring two of her kids, daughter Chicago, 5 next month, and son Saint, 7. Kardashian is also mom to daughter North, 9½, and Psalm, 3½, with ex Kanye West. The first snap shows Chicago with her arms wrapped around her mom's neck while both Kardashian...
Mandy Moore Shares Son Gus Is Battling Flu, Croup as She Tries to Keep Baby Healthy: 'Exhausted'
Mandy Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith share sons Ozzie, 9 weeks, and Gus, 22 months Mandy Moore is trying to keep her newborn baby healthy with a sick toddler in the house. Sharing a selfie while holding son Ozzie, 9 weeks, on her Instagram Story Thursday, the This Is Us star, 38, revealed that she's juggling keeping her newborn healthy while son Gus, 22 months, is sick. She captioned the shot in checklist form, listing that she has a "toddler with the flu and croup," an "exhausted household," and is...
Logic Reveals He and Wife Brittney Noell Are Expecting Baby No. 2: 'Coming 2023'
The rapper and his wife are already parents to a son named Bobby, whom they welcomed in 2020 Logic and Brittney Noell are expanding their family! The rapper, 32, announced on New Year's Day that he and his wife are expecting their second child. "Happy New Baby!" Logic captioned a video on Instagram, which sees him recording an ultrasound as Noell watches their baby on the screen before her. In the comments section, a handful of stars shared their congratulations, including actress Lena Waithe and rapper Jwalt. Noell also...
All About the Kir Royale: The Two-Ingredient Cocktail Featured in 'Emily in Paris' Season 3
A fruity cocktail, called the Kir Royale, is the unsung star of season 3 of the Netflix show — and with just two ingredients, it's très simple to recreate and channel your inner Emily Cooper. Emily (Lily Collins) first tries the sparkling red drink, which Luc (Bruno Gouery)...
Anthony Rapp Introduces Son's 'Awe-Inspiring' Surrogate with Sweet Maternity Photos: 'Forever Thankful'
"She and her family have profoundly transformed our lives," the actor captioned his Saturday Instagram post Anthony Rapp is showing major gratitude to a very special person who helped make his dream of fatherhood a reality. On Saturday, the Star Trek: Discovery star, 51, shared a stunning set of professional photos featuring himself and fiancé Ken Ithiphol posing with their then-pregnant gestational surrogate, Nikki. (Nikki carried the couple's son Rai Larson, whom they welcomed on Dec. 2.) "Ken and I couldn't close out 2022 without sharing one of the biggest highlights...
Bob Penny, Actor from 'Sweet Home Alabama' and 'Forrest Gump,' Dies at 87
Professor and actor Bob Penny, who had roles in Sweet Home Alabama and Forrest Gump, died on Christmas Day Bob Penny, who appeared in films like Sweet Home Alabama and Forrest Gump has died at age 87. No cause of death was given, according to an obituary for the Huntsville, Alabama, native, who died on Sunday, Christmas Day. The actor, poet and teacher is survived by his brother William Earl Penny and sister Jean Marion You, along with six nieces and one nephew. In the tribute posted on the...
Jeremiah Green Dead at 45: Modest Mouse Drummer's Cancer Diagnosis Was Announced 4 Days Earlier
Green's mother Carole Namatame said on social media that her son died "peacefully in his sleep" after a battling "stage 4 cancer" Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green has died at the age of 45, the band announced Saturday. "I don't know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah," the band wrote in an Instagram post on New Year's Eve, which included a photo of Green and what appeared to be a tour bus in the background. "He laid down to rest and...
People
374K+
Followers
64K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0