Memphis, TN

New York Post

Kyrie Irving making case for Nets to consider giving him max contract

Joe Tsai had no words for what he was watching. Instead, he turned to emojis — a few exploding heads, a few saluting faces on Twitter — as he watched Kyrie Irving’s emphatic, one-handed, put-back dunk on Monday night. As if there were any doubt, the Nets owner has noticed what his star point guard is doing. Irving has re-established himself as one of the premier guards in the game, could be an All-Star for an eighth time, has helped lead the Nets to 12 straight victories and brought them back into title contention. The present is promising, which means the future...
BROOKLYN, NY
WNCT

Hornets’ Kelly Oubre to undergo surgery on his left hand

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. was scheduled to undergo surgery Thursday to repair a torn ligament in his left hand. The team said in a statement Tuesday that “updates on the procedure and his rehabilitation status will be provided when appropriate.” It isn’t clear how long he’ll be out; Oubre […]
CHARLOTTE, NC

