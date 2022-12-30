ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Authorities seek help in solving murder of Orange County man

By Vivian Chow
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18k42x_0jyMBbok00

Authorities are seeking help in the unsolved murder of an Orange County man found stabbed to death in 1993.

The victim was identified as Alan Jay Schwalbe, 61, by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

On Aug. 11, 1993, Schwalbe was found fatally stabbed inside his home on the 300 block of 22nd Street in an unincorporated area of Costa Mesa.

There appeared to be no evidence of a struggle nor signs of forced entry, authorities said. His home also did not appear to be ransacked.

Despite investigators’ efforts, no suspect leads were obtained as the cold case remained unsolved over the years.

Several items collected at the crime scene were re-submitted for forensic testing. Authorities are hoping new technologies can uncover evidence that was previously undetectable.

“The technology used to process forensic evidence is continuously growing and expanding,” said Investigator Bob Taft, who has specialized in cold cases for the sheriff’s department for the past six years. “Items that may have been undetectable just a few short years ago now have the possibility of being discovered and these discoveries can foster new investigative leads. In addition to new technology, people’s friendships, alliances and associations change over time. People who may have been reluctant to come forward during the original investigation may feel more at ease coming forward now because of a change in these associations.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 714-647-7055 or emailcoldcase@ocsheriff.gov.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 714-628-7675 or online at occrimestoppers.org

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 1

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Mistakes taint murder case against Santa Ana homeless man, defense claims

On a warm August evening in 2021, 29-year-old Jesus Jimenez, holding a can of Bud Light, walked his bicycle along North Raitt Street in Santa Ana. A couple of steps behind him was a man in a black T-shirt, carrying what appeared to be a metal pole. They appeared to know each other, according to footage from a home security camera.
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

Inmate attempts escape during transport in Los Angeles County

A prisoner attempted to escape while being transported in Santa Clarita on Saturday night. The botched getaway happened on the 5 Freeway in the Newhall area just before 5 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The inmate was being transported to a hospital from the North County Correctional Facility for injury treatment. […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Missing Hiker Found Dead in Orange County

A 63-year-old hiker who disappeared while hiking in Carbon Canyon Regional Park was found dead on Saturday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. “The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is sorry to report that Jeffrey Paul Morton has been found deceased. Our hearts go out to his family and friends.”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Body found at base of cliff near Sunken City in San Pedro

Authorities Sunday responded to San Pedro following a report of a possible fatality. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department helicopter flying overhead located a body at the base of a cliff near Sunken City. Firefighters and other first responders were working to retrieve the body of the victim who was determined to be deceased. No further information was immediately available. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID pedestrian killed in Orange County

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Huntington Beach police have released the name of the 49-year-old pedestrian killed when he was struck by a pickup truck. John Diaz was a Huntington Beach resident according to authorities. The crash was reported about 6:50 p.m. Friday on Slater Avenue west of Keelson Lane,...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTLA

Man killed by hit-and-run driver in Long Beach

Authorities are looking for the driver who hit and killed a man in Long Beach Saturday evening and then drove away. Authorities say the victim was crossing Pacific Avenue near 27th Street when he was fatally struck by a vehicle around 6:44 p.m. The victim was not using a crosswalk at the time, police said. […]
LONG BEACH, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Video shows neighbors, law enforcement attempting to help slain Riverside County deputy

Surveillance video captured the frantic and ultimately unsuccessful effort to help a Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley, California on Thursday. Authorities say Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed during a traffic stop by 44-year-old William Shae McKay, a San Bernardino County resident who authorities say had an “extensive criminal […]
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Family seeks return of French bulldog stolen at gunpoint in Pico-Robertson

On Wednesday night, tragedy struck Julio Escobar and Kamila Agudelo when their French bulldog, Rajah, was stolen in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood of Los Angeles. The newlyweds are offering a reward for the safe return of their beloved dog while going around their neighborhood asking if anyone may have surveillance video of the robbery. “That was […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Two men charged for October murder of aspiring rapper Half Ounce

Two men were in custody Friday and facing a murder charge stemming from the October shooting death of rapper Half Ounce in Koreatown.Anthony King, 36, was being held in the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic, according to sheriff's inmate records. Dennis Risinger, 37, was at the Inmate Reception Center downtown. Both were being held without bail.The defendants were arrested Tuesday by the FBI/LAPD Fugitive Task Force at separate locations in Long Beach, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.It was not immediately clear what led police to the suspects.The case was presented to the District Attorney's Office Thursday and each was charged with murder, police said.The 32-year-old rapper Half Ounce, whose real name was Latauriisha O'Brien, was reported to have been on the phone with his wife when he was shot to death at 11:30 p.m. Oct. 3 in front of an apartment building in the 700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Half Ounce graduated from Inglewood High School in 2007, according to his Facebook page. He recorded with the San Diego label Wrongkind Records. His songs include "Roll Call" from 2015, "Throw It Up" in 2017, and this year's "Gangbangin."
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

95K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy