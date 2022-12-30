Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
Yardbarker
Former NFL star believes Cowboys are being held back by this player
The Cowboys have a strong defense and running game, but former NFL running back Eddie George believes QB Dak Prescott is the team's weakness. After Dallas' 27-13 win Thursday night over shorthanded Tennessee, the ex-Titans star weighed in on the veteran quarterback. "As far as the quarterback play ... that's...
atozsports.com
Eagles’ fans get undesirable news late at night
The Philadelphia Eagles and their fans received some undesirable news on Friday night at approximately 11 PM Eastern Standard Time. Two weeks ago against the Chicago Bears, MVP candidate, and Eagles’ star quarterback, Jalen Hurts hurt his shoulder when being thrown down to the ground on a sack. He finished the game, but you could tell it was bothering him.
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
Cowboys Future RB Over Tony Pollard & Ezekiel Elliott?
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard could very well leave for more money in free agency. But where does this leave rookie running back Malik Davis, who impressed in small spurts during Thursday's 27-13 win over the Tennessee Titans?
Look: Robert Griffin III Leaves Playoff Game After Finding Out His Wife's In Labor
It was the most fashionable 40-yard dash in college football history. Just when Robert Griffin III thought the Fiesta Bowl couldn't get any crazier, he got a call that made it just that. Griffin answered his phone at the end of the third quarter of the TCU-Michigan Fiesta Bowl matchup to find out ...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones
With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Cowboys' Dak Prescott isn't a system QB, he's elite: Meet me at the logo
It’s time for Dak Prescott to receive his flowers while he’s playing at such a high level. The reactions to Prescott’s successes and failures are always a bit overboard due to the position he’s in. He’s the face of one of the most famous sports franchises in the world and has largely been successful throughout his tenure as the Cowboys quarterback.
Terrell Owens to Cowboys? ‘I Will Not Consider It!’ - Jerry Jones
Terrell Owens? The Cowboys have, in either words or actions, said “no” - otherwise a tryout would’ve occurred, obviously. But Jerry Jones just shut it down with clarity.
Ohio State people most to blame for Peach Bowl loss to Georgia
Ohio State football experienced one of the most heartbreaking ends to a season ever on Saturday night. After falling behind 42-41 with less than a minute remaining in the Peach Bowl against Georgia, the Buckeyes quickly drove down the field to give themselves a chance at a game-winning field goal. Unfortunately for them, the kick […] The post Ohio State people most to blame for Peach Bowl loss to Georgia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TCU coach Sonny Dykes reveals what really ‘bothered’ him after upsetting Michigan
Not many people gave TCU football a chance in the Fiesta Bowl against the mighty Michigan Wolverines. Instead, the Horned Frogs took it to Michigan and ultimately held off the Wolverines’ late charge to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship. TCU took notice of the disrespect coming...
Commanders Injury Update on Chase Young, Antonio Gibson vs. Browns
The Washington Commanders will look to get as many playmakers on the field as they can as they prepare for a game with major playoff implications.
atozsports.com
Cowboys did something in Week 17 that they haven’t done in nearly 30 years
It wasn’t smooth sailing for the Dallas Cowboys under Mike McCarthy in his first season in 2020. The team dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic and a plethora of injuries, resulting in a disappointing 6-10 campaign. The table has turned for the Cowboys over the last two seasons. With their...
Why Broncos’ first practice with new coach frustrated some players
The Denver Broncos have already cut bait with Nathaniel Hackett after his disastrous first year as the head coach. Hackett wasn’t the only problem for the team, but he was a major reason for their struggles. Now, they have handed the reins to Jerry Rosburg, who is running things differently for the team. For starters, he organized another fully padded practice sessions after the team shied away from them last season. All good, right? Well, apparently, that might’ve rubbed some players the wrong way, per Mike Florio’s report.
Baker Mayfield to Cowboys as Dak Backup? 5 Questions
Dak Prescott's future No. 2? How about former No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield as a potential backup quarterback candidate for Dallas?
Aaron Rodgers’ emotional admission after Vikings win will have Packers fans shedding a tear
The Green Bay Packers are a win away from salvaging their season and keeping their Super Bowl dreams alive. Nobody is more emotionally invested in this massive turnaround than Aaron Rodgers. The Packers quarterback was asked about the resiliency displayed by his team following their crucial Week 17 win over the Minnesota Vikings and how […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ emotional admission after Vikings win will have Packers fans shedding a tear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys ‘Rest’ or ‘Win’? McCarthy Sets ‘Awesome’ Final-Game Goal
The Cowboys haven't given up hope of catching the Eagles and winning the NFC East.
Jerry Jones fires back at Terrell Owens report linking him to Cowboys
Add Terrell Owens to the extensive list of free agent wide receivers the Dallas Cowboys have been linked to throughout the season. The former superstar wideout was said to be in talks with the Cowboys to receive a tryout to make the team, a report that was quickly shot down by team owner Jerry Jones. […] The post Jerry Jones fires back at Terrell Owens report linking him to Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clemson football alum Trevor Lawrence’s priceless reaction to South Carolina fans still booing him 2 years later
Trevor Lawrence hasn’t played against South Carolina for a couple of years now, but his impact can still be felt when they play his former football team Clemson. The current QB for the Jacksonville Jaguars tore up the Gamecocks during his time there for the Tigers. It’s hardly a surprise, then, when South Carolina fans […] The post Clemson football alum Trevor Lawrence’s priceless reaction to South Carolina fans still booing him 2 years later appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alabama took Kansas State players comments ‘personal’ before Sugar Bowl win
Naysaying fans across the country weren’t the only ones who believed Alabama football had nothing to play for in the Sugar Bowl. The Crimson Tide’s counterpart Kansas State Wildcats even went public with that assumption, questioning whether Alabama’s horde of highly ranked recruits had the “heart” to battle with the purple-and-silver after missing out on […] The post Alabama took Kansas State players comments ‘personal’ before Sugar Bowl win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
