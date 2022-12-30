Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Siblings forced to stop 6 times a day to recharge rented Tesla after battery drained quickly in cold weatherMaya DeviWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Amazing Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
In Wichita, mother accused of leaving children home alone to go shopping for Christmas presentsEdy ZooWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
KAKE TV
Grocery tax changes go into effect
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas's new lower state sales tax on groceries has gone into effect. It now stands at 4%. Shopper Carol Snyder is excited. "It's just, just a relief that it's not going up. It's going down for a change," she commented. "It's been so, you know, so offensive to go to the store and have it go up and up and up every time you go to the store."
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County opens non-emergency line for New Year’s Eve
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As people welcome in a New Year, Sedgwick County Emergency Communications has a line people can call for non-emergency nuisances. From Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. to Jan. 1 at 1 a.m., people can call the non-emergency phone line: (316) 290-1011. The line is an alternative...
wichitabyeb.com
35 of Wichita’s Best New Restaurants of 2022
A little over a hundred restaurants and food trucks opened in 2022. For the casual diner, that’s a lot to keep track of. Fortunately, I’m here to help guide you to the very best of what has arrived this year. I’ve visited every single opening since January (and gained quite a bit of weight). Out of the ~100 visits, I handpicked 35 (technically 36 because I forgot one post publishing) of the dining options in town that I think readers would enjoy, not necessarily just the ones I loved. I tried to cover the gamut of different genres of food spanning different parts of town.
theactiveage.com
‘Stories Behind the Stars’ honor fallen Kansas soldiers
A Wichita man is looking for a few good volunteers to tell the stories of U.S. servicemen and women from Kansas who died during World War II. “Those people that gave their lives in service to our nation deserve the recognition,” Doug Rupe said. Rupe is Kansas coordinator for...
Grassfire burns down abandoned building in Ark City
On Saturday morning, Ark City Fire Department responded to a grass fire near E. Chestnut and Lord Ln.
KWCH.com
Nonprofit helps to rehome dozens after Kansas Masonic Home’s sudden closure
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local nonprofit stepped up to help dozens of people following the sudden closure of the Kansas Masonic Home senior living campus. The group, Empowered Senior, offers educational resources and consultations to seniors and their loved ones, as well as no-cost home placement services. The Kansas Masonic Home called on the organization to assist with moving about 60 people to new homes following the announcement that the facility would close at the end of the year.
KWCH.com
Neighbors address concerns after shooting in northwest Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Just one day after the Wichita Police Department (WPD) held a press conference addressing an uptick in violent crime, a shooting in northwest Wichita sends two people to the hospital. WPD said officers were called to a neighborhood near Meridian and Keywest just after 11 p.m....
KWCH.com
Rain for most of Kansas Monday, ice and snow northwest
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that our next storm system will bring rain to most of Kansas on Monday, but a wintry mix of snow and ice is expected for northwest Kansas. Areas of freezing drizzle will begin to develop late tonight over northwest Kansas. Be prepared...
Student behavior issues a top concern for Wichita schools going into next semester
Wichita school board members received 115 testimonials from district employees sharing their experiences with disruptive behavior at local schools - an issue not unique to Wichita.
KWCH.com
Wichita couple welcomes New Year’s Day baby
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita hospital welcomes the first baby born in 2023. Wichita couple, Jessica and Nikko Scott, welcomed Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph’s first baby of the year with the arrival of their daughter, Laila Janelle, at 2:57 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. Although Laila wasn’t due...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
House fire in west Wichita prompts WFD response
The Wichita Fire Department (WFD) has crews working a house fire in west Wichita on Friday night.
Andover Police K9 recovers after emergency surgery
Andover Police K9 Bandit has recovered after an emergency surgery back in November.
KWCH.com
Similar stories surface after Andover man unknowingly pays hundreds for car wash membership
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After FactFinder 12 helped an Andover man get more than $300 back from a local car wash, many reached out, reporting similar situations. The issue involves Zips Car Wash and people discovering that after paying for a wash, they unknowingly were charged for a membership. In...
KWCH.com
Wichita bars prepare for New Year’s Eve crowds
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As 2022 comes to an end, bars in Wichita said they’re prepared for larger crowds on New Year’s Eve. A masquerade ball is this year’s theme for the Rusty Nail near downtown Wichita. “We just decorate and get staffed up,” Shauna Claycomb, owner...
Man injured after overnight standoff in northwest Wichita
A man was barricaded inside a home with a child. Police were eventually able to get the man out of the residence after many hours of negotiations. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
97-year-old Kansas woman evicted from nursing home following contract dispute
For Mimi Wakim, the search to find her 97-year-old mother a new assisted living home was something she never expected would happen the way it has.
Two hurt in north Wichita shooting
Wichita Police say it happened near Meridian and Keywest Street, where two people were shot at a party. They were transported to the hospital with what is described as non-life-threatening injuries.
kfdi.com
Teens arrested after disturbance at Wichita business
Wichita police arrested two teenagers after a disturbance at a south Wichita business Saturday evening. Officers were working an off-duty job at a business in the 3200 block of South Meridian when a 15-year-old girl threatened employees. They asked the girl to leave but she continued to make threats and refused to leave. The girl tried to strike an officer but missed, and a struggle began as the officers tried to take the girl into custody. A 16-year-old boy got involved and struck an officer in the back of the head. There was a struggle with the teenager and more officers were called to the business.
wichitabyeb.com
Filemons Mexican Food will soon take over the Next Level Cafe/Sorrel’s space
There’s a new restaurant getting ready to take over the space formerly held by Next Level Cafe and Sorrel’s Jamaican Food. Filemon’s Mexican Food is coming soon. The owners come from San Diego, CA and are ready to bring their Mexican flavors to Wichita. They’ve already made big promises by stating their restaurant is where you will be able to find the most authentic Mexican food in Kansas.
Comments / 0