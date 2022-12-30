ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KAKE TV

Grocery tax changes go into effect

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas's new lower state sales tax on groceries has gone into effect. It now stands at 4%. Shopper Carol Snyder is excited. "It's just, just a relief that it's not going up. It's going down for a change," she commented. "It's been so, you know, so offensive to go to the store and have it go up and up and up every time you go to the store."
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County opens non-emergency line for New Year’s Eve

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As people welcome in a New Year, Sedgwick County Emergency Communications has a line people can call for non-emergency nuisances. From Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. to Jan. 1 at 1 a.m., people can call the non-emergency phone line: (316) 290-1011. The line is an alternative...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
wichitabyeb.com

35 of Wichita’s Best New Restaurants of 2022

A little over a hundred restaurants and food trucks opened in 2022. For the casual diner, that’s a lot to keep track of. Fortunately, I’m here to help guide you to the very best of what has arrived this year. I’ve visited every single opening since January (and gained quite a bit of weight). Out of the ~100 visits, I handpicked 35 (technically 36 because I forgot one post publishing) of the dining options in town that I think readers would enjoy, not necessarily just the ones I loved. I tried to cover the gamut of different genres of food spanning different parts of town.
WICHITA, KS
theactiveage.com

‘Stories Behind the Stars’ honor fallen Kansas soldiers

A Wichita man is looking for a few good volunteers to tell the stories of U.S. servicemen and women from Kansas who died during World War II. “Those people that gave their lives in service to our nation deserve the recognition,” Doug Rupe said. Rupe is Kansas coordinator for...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Nonprofit helps to rehome dozens after Kansas Masonic Home’s sudden closure

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local nonprofit stepped up to help dozens of people following the sudden closure of the Kansas Masonic Home senior living campus. The group, Empowered Senior, offers educational resources and consultations to seniors and their loved ones, as well as no-cost home placement services. The Kansas Masonic Home called on the organization to assist with moving about 60 people to new homes following the announcement that the facility would close at the end of the year.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Neighbors address concerns after shooting in northwest Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Just one day after the Wichita Police Department (WPD) held a press conference addressing an uptick in violent crime, a shooting in northwest Wichita sends two people to the hospital. WPD said officers were called to a neighborhood near Meridian and Keywest just after 11 p.m....
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Rain for most of Kansas Monday, ice and snow northwest

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that our next storm system will bring rain to most of Kansas on Monday, but a wintry mix of snow and ice is expected for northwest Kansas. Areas of freezing drizzle will begin to develop late tonight over northwest Kansas. Be prepared...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Wichita couple welcomes New Year’s Day baby

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita hospital welcomes the first baby born in 2023. Wichita couple, Jessica and Nikko Scott, welcomed Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph’s first baby of the year with the arrival of their daughter, Laila Janelle, at 2:57 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1. Although Laila wasn’t due...
WICHITA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Wichita bars prepare for New Year’s Eve crowds

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As 2022 comes to an end, bars in Wichita said they’re prepared for larger crowds on New Year’s Eve. A masquerade ball is this year’s theme for the Rusty Nail near downtown Wichita. “We just decorate and get staffed up,” Shauna Claycomb, owner...
WICHITA, KS
KNSS Radio

Two hurt in north Wichita shooting

Wichita Police say it happened near Meridian and Keywest Street, where two people were shot at a party. They were transported to the hospital with what is described as non-life-threatening injuries.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Teens arrested after disturbance at Wichita business

Wichita police arrested two teenagers after a disturbance at a south Wichita business Saturday evening. Officers were working an off-duty job at a business in the 3200 block of South Meridian when a 15-year-old girl threatened employees. They asked the girl to leave but she continued to make threats and refused to leave. The girl tried to strike an officer but missed, and a struggle began as the officers tried to take the girl into custody. A 16-year-old boy got involved and struck an officer in the back of the head. There was a struggle with the teenager and more officers were called to the business.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Filemons Mexican Food will soon take over the Next Level Cafe/Sorrel’s space

There’s a new restaurant getting ready to take over the space formerly held by Next Level Cafe and Sorrel’s Jamaican Food. Filemon’s Mexican Food is coming soon. The owners come from San Diego, CA and are ready to bring their Mexican flavors to Wichita. They’ve already made big promises by stating their restaurant is where you will be able to find the most authentic Mexican food in Kansas.
WICHITA, KS

