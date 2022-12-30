Read full article on original website
Breaking: Traffic diverted in Cumming Square due to water leakMichelle HallCumming, GA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Trails Near Atlanta's Perimeter Are Perfect for Keeping Those New Years Hiking and Health ResolutionsDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To KnowKendra M.Atlanta, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Mill Creek wins JaxCo Holiday Hoopfest over Dacula
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek’s girls basketball team impressed in Friday’s championship game of the JaxCo Holiday Hoopfest, rolling to a 79-43 win over rival Dacula. Bella Ragone, the tournament MVP, led the Hawks with 27 points, while Sammi Spees scored 14. Andreonia Doe (nine points, eight rebounds), Caroline Cadena (nine points, 10 assists) and Kat Wilson (eight points, three assists) also stood out in the win.
gwinnettprepsports.com
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Evan Dunston caps huge Brookwood comeback over North Gwinnett
SNELLVILLE — Evan Dunston’s game-winning 3-pointer capped a furious rally by Brookwood’s boys basketball team Friday in a 62-59 win over North Gwinnett for fifth place in the Deep South Classic. R.J. Williams (15 points), Christian Reid (13 points), Alex Young (10 points) and Dunston (nine points)...
gwinnettprepsports.com
FOOTBALL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: North Gwinnett's Kayden McDonald
The McDonald brothers have a new family tradition. In 2017, North Gwinnett linebacker Jayden McDonald was the Daily Post’s Defensive Player of the Year after a stellar senior season with 93 tackles (12 for losses, 12 1/2 sacks and four interceptions.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Lanier boys win Deep South Classic championship
SNELLVILLE — Lanier had good reason to throw in the towel. The Longhorns boys basketball team saw its seven-point lead over Scottsboro dwindle to two before halftime of the 31st Annual Deep South Classic Championship on Friday. They then surrendered back-to-back 3-pointers to open the third quarter, resulting in a four-point deficit.
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett wide receiver Marek Briley commits to Georgia Bulldogs
North Gwinnett senior Marek Briley committed Sunday to the Georgia Bulldogs football program, accepting a preferred walk-on offer from the defending national champion. Briley, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound wide receiver, had 37 catches for 795 yards and eight touchdowns this season for North’s state playoff team.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Archer defeats host Wolves for title in inaugural Buford Classic
BUFORD — Archer held off host Buford 60-58 Friday to win the inaugural Buford Classic boys basketball tournament. Tournament MVP Kahmare Holmes led the Tigers with 23 points, five rebounds and three steals in the matchup at Buford City Arena.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Seckinger, Abbie Bernholz earn girls basketball program's first varsity win
HOSCHTON — Seckinger posted the first varsity girls basketball victory in school history — and the first for new head coach Abbie Bernholz — with a 31-25 triumph over Jasper County in the JaxCo Holiday Hoopfest on Friday. Alaina Johnson scored 14 to lead the Jaguars.
gwinnettprepsports.com
2022 Gwinnett Daily Post All-County Football
Player of the Year: Caleb Downs, Mill Creek, Sr. Alabama signee had 83 tackles, 10 pass breakups and four interceptions (two for touchdowns), and accounted for 821 yards and 24 TDs on 97 offensive touches.
