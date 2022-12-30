ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suwanee, GA

GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Mill Creek wins JaxCo Holiday Hoopfest over Dacula

HOSCHTON — Mill Creek’s girls basketball team impressed in Friday’s championship game of the JaxCo Holiday Hoopfest, rolling to a 79-43 win over rival Dacula. Bella Ragone, the tournament MVP, led the Hawks with 27 points, while Sammi Spees scored 14. Andreonia Doe (nine points, eight rebounds), Caroline Cadena (nine points, 10 assists) and Kat Wilson (eight points, three assists) also stood out in the win.
Lanier boys win Deep South Classic championship

SNELLVILLE — Lanier had good reason to throw in the towel. The Longhorns boys basketball team saw its seven-point lead over Scottsboro dwindle to two before halftime of the 31st Annual Deep South Classic Championship on Friday. They then surrendered back-to-back 3-pointers to open the third quarter, resulting in a four-point deficit.
North Gwinnett wide receiver Marek Briley commits to Georgia Bulldogs

North Gwinnett senior Marek Briley committed Sunday to the Georgia Bulldogs football program, accepting a preferred walk-on offer from the defending national champion. Briley, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound wide receiver, had 37 catches for 795 yards and eight touchdowns this season for North’s state playoff team.
2022 Gwinnett Daily Post All-County Football

Player of the Year: Caleb Downs, Mill Creek, Sr. Alabama signee had 83 tackles, 10 pass breakups and four interceptions (two for touchdowns), and accounted for 821 yards and 24 TDs on 97 offensive touches.
