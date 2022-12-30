ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska’s balanced attack downs Iowa 66-50

By Noah Sacco
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zIWpU_0jyMAoOo00

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Juwan Gary scored 14 points and each Nebraska starter scored in double figures and the Cornhuskers ran away from Iowa early and went on to a 66-50 win on Thursday night.

C.J. Wilcher scored 13 points, Sam Griesel 12 and Emmanuel Bandoumel and Derrick Walker each scored 10 for Nebraska (8-6, 1-2 Big Ten) which snapped a three-game losing streak.

Patrick McCaffery started with game’s first points when he made a 3-pointer for a 3-0 Iowa lead. The Hawkeyes’ 59-second lead was the only one they’d have all night. Walker made a pair of layups in a 20-second span and that started the Cornhuskers on their way.

Wilcher’s jump shot with 13:46 before halftime made it 11-8. Iowa went scoreless for nine minutes and Nebraska outscored the Hawkeyes 20-0 for a 21-point (29-8) advantage with 5:48 before halftime.

Nebraska led 38-26 at halftime and remained up by double-digits throughout the entire second half. Nebraska also had a double-digit advantage on the boards, 54-40.

Kris Murray, in his first return to the lineup since missing four games due to injury, scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Iowa. Murray averaged 19.4 points and 10.1 rebounds before the injury. Filip Rebraca scored 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Iowa (8-5, 0-2) still leads the all-time series 24-14, which started in 1907.

Iowa faces Penn State on the road on New Year’s Day. Nebraska travels to East Lansing, Michigan for a Jan. 3 contest against Michigan State.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCAU 9 News

Iowa posts 1st Music City Bowl shutout, tops Kentucky 21-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joe Labas threw for 139 yards and a touchdown in his first start and Iowa posted the first shutout in the Music City Bowl’s 24-year history by beating Kentucky 21-0 Saturday. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz capped his 24th season by matching the late Joe Paterno for the most bowl victories among […]
IOWA CITY, IA
Sand Hills Express

Southern Discomfort: Armadillos Found Adrift in Nebraska Winter

One of two armadillos rescued from the South Central Nebraska mid-December freeze. Photo credit: Laura Stastny/Nebraska Wildlife Rehab. It seems that every year around this time, when the Great Plains turns a cold shoulder to the sun, a surprise or two always pokes a cold nose between our well-warmed blankets of winter expectation: a Thanksgiving Day fit for the Fourth of July, an unexpected familiar face floating by around the holidays, and this year, for Nebraska Wildlife Rehab Executive Director Laura Stastny, armadillos.
NEBRASKA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Rhule adding Texas high school football coach to Nebraska coaching staff, per report

Matt Rhule is reportedly adding a Texas high school coach to his staff at Nebraska. The news was reported by Matt Stepp of Texasfootball.com. Bob Wager has spent the majority of his high school coaching career at Arlington Martin High School, where he led the team to 17 straight playoff appearances. Wager is now going to become the next TE/Assistant special teams coach in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Mega Millions Jackpot sixth largest ever

Lincoln – The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since October. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly. The Mega Millions jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won. There have been 21 consecutive drawings since October 18 without a jackpot winner. This run has grown the estimated jackpot for the Friday, December 30 drawing to $640 million or $328.3 million with the cash option selected. This is the sixth largest jackpot in the history of the game.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

David’s Morning Forecast - Cloudy and mild Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies once again this morning, but temperatures starting off the New Year on a relatively mild start. Most of the metro starting off around 30 degrees, well above average for the start of the year. Lots of clouds are expected throughout the day, but we will see some sunshine, especially this afternoon. Despite all of the cloud cover, temperatures still rebound nicely with highs in the mid to upper 40s, just like we saw yesterday. That comes in over 10 degrees above average. The quiet weather continues tonight, but it doesn’t stick around all that long.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Remembering 7-year-old Jaya Moore

Cloudy skies with some patchy fog this morning, but temperatures are already above freezing. Patchy sunshine and a south breeze will warm us into the middle 40s this afternoon. Quiet but chilly for New Year's Eve celebrations. The family of Jaya Moore is remembering the girl they lost in a...
OMAHA, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Fentanyl being seized in record numbers in the Midwest

OMAHA - Nearly 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl have been seized by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Omaha Division in its five-state area this year, a significant increase from last year. Public Information Officer Emily Murray says there’s no city or town that’s immune from seeing fentanyl in its...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

PHOTOS: Rain, snow impact many Nebraska roads west of York

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol was reporting slick roads and reduced visibility Thursday in parts of the state. Troopers said drivers should be extra vigilant in the southern Panhandle and the North Platte area in particular. Everyone is urged to take it slow and call *55...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska; man arrested

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a suspicious vehicle led officers to a kidnapped child early Wednesday morning. This happened at the Git N Split next to Central Community College just before 2 a.m. Police say they found Tadashi Kojima sitting with a 13-year-old boy...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

A murder-suicide in David City has Nebraska State Patrol investigating

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol revealed two people were found dead in a possible murder -suicide inside a house inside David City. The bodies were discovered Friday afternoon by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office after they were called in by family to conduct a welfare check around 4th and K Street.
LINCOLN, NE
Salina Post

Area students earn University of Nebraska-Lincoln degrees

LINCOLN, Neb. - The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred 1,288 degrees during commencement exercises Dec. 16 and 17 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The 1,262 graduates are from 50 countries, 41 states and more than 170 Nebraska communities. Sen. Deb Fischer delivered the undergraduate commencement address Dec. 17. Katrina Jagodinsky, Susan J....
LINCOLN, NE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy