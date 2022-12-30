FSU Football: Transcript from the postgame press conference vs Oklahoma in Cheez-It Bowl

ORLANDO − Florida State football is feeling cheesy.

The Seminoles defeated the Oklahoma Sooners 35-32 on a game-winning field goal from Ryan Fitzgerald.

FSU (10-3) has double-digit wins for the first time since 2016 and achieved the 25th 10-win season in program history.

Florida State won three games in 2020 in year 1 under Mike Norvell and five last season in 2021.

Below is a transcript of what was said by Norvell and the players following the bowl victory.

Head coach Mike Norvell

Opening statement: "I mean, just to kick it off, so proud of our team. I mean, all that they have had to work through, all that they have been through, not only throughout the course of this season but for every young man that has been a part of the journey. The ones that have chosen to come be a part of this family. The ones that have kind of been through it all.

It was really special to be able to finish this year with our tenth win. Even in the way that it had to happen tonight, guys that went down, it was a back-and-forth game. There were some good moments and really tough and challenging situations, but their heart, it is what showed up. They continued to fight, and continued to believe. You did everything necessary to be able to finish the game and secure that tenth win.

I told the team in that locker room. This team will not be remembered just because of a number, all right. It is going to be remembered by the way that they played, by the passion, by the character, by just the love that they have for each other. It meant a lot for this team, and it meant a lot for our program.

Just so proud of every young man that's in that locker room. For our staff, the work that they have put in, just in all ways. We have a tremendous administration and there has been a lot of investment in helping us build this program and to get it back to where ultimately we all know that it needs to be.

Being able to support the players with those resources and their development and just the way that they have worked in all ways. It is just truly special. I think tonight capped it off and you see the joy, you see the excitement, for what they have done and all the work they have put in. Just proud of our guys."

Q. At the half, what did you tell the team? What was the message? And what did you think about how they came out and approached the second half?

Norvell: I told them to keep playing, continue to believe. Trust your eyes. Trust what you see. Go out there and execute with fundamentals and trust your training. Just because things don't go the way that you want them too early, doesn't mean that you always have to scrap a plan or you don't always have to make these huge adjustments. You just have to continue to believe in what you are doing.

I thought our players went out there and executed at a very high level. We were able to get critical stops, creating a takeaway when we needed it.

Offensively -- the drive -- I think it was a 15-play drive, 94, 95 yards, that was special. That was a statement drive for how you respond. You have to give credit to OU. They played hard. They brought a lot of different pressures. They were able to attack in a variety of ways. We knew that was an explosive offense, especially with their skill positions at wide receiver. The young back, is good. I know he is good.

Yeah, the quarterback did a great job in what they were doing, but ultimately our guys just continued to fight. When we had to take the field one more time our defense ended it the way it needed to be ended.

Just proud of this team. I want to give a shout-out to Ryan as well. Ryan went through some challenges throughout the course of this year. And whether it was confidence, whether it was things that he had to build back, he just continued to work day in and day out. To be put on the stage at the moment, need to make a field goal to put us up to go win the game, he answered the call. Very proud of him as well.

Quarterback Jordan Travis

Q. Jordan, how does it feel to represent Palm Beach County in this Cheez-It Bowl and be MVP?

Travis: It is a blessing. Growing up in Palm Beach, was so awesome. I was blessed. My family took care of me all the time. I didn't have to go through a lot with my brother always looking down on me and protecting me, my family, my parents and my sister. I am so blessed to represent Palm Beach.

We're not done yet. This is just the beginning. We have another chapter. This is the end of the chapter of this year, but we still have a lot, a lot to do. I have a lot of plans for next year and a lot of goals, and I can't wait.

Q. What was the conversation in the locker room at halftime to kind of rally the guys together and break things open in the second half?

Travis: Honestly, it was no different than usual. We know who we are. We know our identity as a team. We work really hard, and we work hard for situations like that in the off-season. We are made for times like that.

The guys stepped up. The defense came up big. Shout-out to the offensive line, Johnny Wilson, Pokey, the running backs running hard. We couldn't do without all of our guys.

Special teams is big, too. I feel like that gets overlooked, our special teams unit is really special. It was a big-time win for this football team.

Defensive end Jared Verse

Q. When you were talking about Jared coming to Florida State and continuing his career, how special of a season has it been for him and to see him covered in glitter? How does it feel? And Jared, how does it feel, the journey you've taken to get to this point?

Verse: It meant a lot to finally go out there, and end the season the way we wanted it to. At the beginning of the season, we had a couple of hard losses where we could have done this or that to be a little bit better.

Just one thing, I am grateful for Coach Norvell. He has not lied to me once. As I said, multiple times, he sat down with me and he told me he would give me his best. He has not stopped since then. Like all today, and the first day since I got here, he has given me his best. I have tried my hardest to give him the same in return. This is the best decision I have made in my life.

Q. You obviously had the decision to make if you even wanted to play in this game. How gratifying was it for you to play the way you did and have the sack that sealed it?

Verse: It was very gratifying. The whole game they did a good job containing me. That right tackle, was very good. He clamped me up a couple of times where I was like, all right. You know me, I love to talk. He was talking to me, I'm like, ‘Yeah, okay, I'm going to get you.’

That last play, I remember vividly, he said to me, ‘You're not going to do nothin' in the league. You're not going to make it to the league.’

I looked at him, I said, ‘Watch this next play,’ and we the got sack. I think it was D-Low right there with me. We looked at the clock, 3 seconds left, time running out, I started laughing at him. Quarterback tried to hike the ball, everything, and I am like, It is over. We hear the buzz, and everybody starts to scream.

Wide receiver Johnny Wilson

Q. What did a game like that mean and a season like this as a whole mean, where you are now, as compared to a year ago?

Wilson: Honestly, I feel like it was about time like all the work was going to pay off at some point, all these guys, we all work so hard. We know what we put into this, and it's like you expect it. It's almost like you expect it to happen. You know, you work so hard, you do it so much. You don't expect anything but the best of yourself. And that's just what we try to do every day is just be the best version of ourselves.

Just doing what I did tonight, it was just all for the team. I just knew I had to make the play when it came to me, and yeah, that was that.

Q. Coach Venables said that they made a couple of mistakes in coverage and safety on you on a big play, and gave you a lot of man coverage. When teams do that to you, do you feel like challenged a little bit, and did you feel that tonight?

Wilson: I don't know, it's like if you put your corners in man against me, I just feel like your coach doesn't really respect you, that's all, so yeah.

Q. Johnny, you did a really good job tuning out the noise and focusing on this game. Did you envision a night of this stature?

Wilson: Every game, I just want to do my job. It's never like I'm fishing for stats. I wanted to win. That was it. I just wanted to get that tenth win with these boys. I'm just so happy that we finally accomplished that. It was a long, tough season. A lot of hard work we put into this season, and just to get that tenth win, that was it.

I was not trying to do anything past what I'm supposed to do. I just had to do my job tonight when the opportunity came. That's that.

Running back Treshuan Ward

Q. Treshaun, after the year you've gone through and everything this program has been through, how sweet is this for you personally?

Ward: When Norvell first got here, we been through the tough time. Seeing this team being happy for the first time, getting like our ten wins and stuff like that, it's amazing. It just brings us together and the confidence we got now, it's just -- it's great to see that we're being successful right now.

Q. Jordan talked about the next chapter next year, kind of coming back, working hard, or trying to continue the progress that you guys have made, how do you see this program evolving in the next year based on what you guys were able to do this year?

Ward: Use this year as an example, with where we started from January from last year, it all built up to what we had this year. It's only going to get better from this point on. And we're just going to work even harder so we can get to that National Championship.

Safety Jammie Robinson

Q. Jammie, can you talk about your performance tonight, a couple tackles, sacks. Seems like you were determined to make a statement tonight. Do you feel like you did that?

Robinson: I always felt like Coach put me in the best position and I just trust in him. I just am committed to whatever they tell me to do, you know what I'm saying. I'm a team player and I just try to be here for my teammates and try to give it my all and give 110 percent every time I step on the field.

That's how I feel about my performance. I just do whatever Coach calls. I run a play -- whatever play Coach calls, I'm running it. That's how I am. I'm a team guy honestly.

Q. Jammie, obviously to make the decision to come and play -- play in this Bowl game, and the performance you had tonight, does it justify your decision and what does it mean to you?

Robinson: I'm just trying to take a couple of days off. See my New Year's; I'm going to have a New Year's present for everybody.

You know, I appreciate Florida State for everything, even if I leave or if I don't leave; I don't know yet. I just take a couple of days off. Clear my mind and talk with my brothers and talk with my parents and my family and just see what's best, what's the best decision for me.

