San Marcos Girls Water Polo Wins 2, Advances to Holiday Cup Semis; Santa Barbara Opens with 2 Losses

Noozhawk
Host Santa Barbara Finishes Holiday Classic with Win over Moorpark; Dos Pueblos Loses to Pilibos
Santa Barbara sophomore Luke Zuffelato scored 28 points as the host Dons beat Moorpark 80-61 Friday to finish Santa Barbara Holiday Classic play with a 3-1 record over the four-day tournament. Zuffelato averaged 28.5 points over the four games and was named to the All-Tournament Team. Dos Pueblos lost to...
Noozhawk
Noozhawk Editors’ Picks for 10 Dramatic and Important News Stories of 2022
News stories about fatal vehicle crashes, wildfires, explosions, local businesses and a zebra were among the most-read stories for 2022, but Noozhawk’s coverage ranged far beyond that. Noozhawk publishes a list of the most-read stories every year, and this is a list of editors’ picks for stories that may...
Noozhawk
Westmont Men Close 2022 with a Win over British Columbia at Tom Byron Classic
After going into Christmas break on a four game losing streak, Westmont Men’s Basketball (9-5) returned with a vengeance on Friday night in Santa Barbara. On the final day of the 45th annual Tom Byron Classic, the Warriors closed out 2022 with an 84-57 win over the British Columbia Thunderbirds (11-6).
Noozhawk
Car Crashes, Explosions and a Zebra Are Among Noozhawk’s Top 10 Most-Read Stories of 2022
Looking back at 2022, Noozhawk’s most-read stories of the year include reports on a fatal car crash, a home invasion, a wildfire, a tsunami advisory, Santa Barbara business controversies and the tragic end to a search for a missing hiker. The following is a list of the 10 most-read...
Noozhawk
Warren Butler: State Street Revitalization Needs Commitment to Collaboration
My recent legal battle with the City of Santa Barbara has made headlines about the the Flightline Restaurant. Flightline, as some may recall, was to be an aviation-themed restaurant on Santa Barbara Airport property at 521 Firestone Road. Since the focus of this commentary is on the future, I’ll provide only a brief overview.
Noozhawk
Rain Ushers Out 2022; New Year’s Day to Bring Brief Break in Wet Weather
A fast-moving storm soaked Santa Barbara County on Saturday, providing a wet ending to 2022 and setting the stage for a rainy first week of 2023. Rain began falling on Saturday afternoon and was expected to drop 1 to 2 inches but be done late Saturday night, according to Mike Wofford with the National Weather Service office in Oxnard.
Noozhawk
Former Cabrillo High School Athletic Director Files Civil Lawsuit Against Student, Parents
The former athletic director at Cabrillo High School has filed a civil lawsuit in Santa Barbara County Superior Court against a family who accused Gary West of physically assaulting a student. West, former athletic director and interim football coach, initially filed the lawsuit in early August and submitted an amended...
Noozhawk
Robert Noël Tuomey of Santa Barbara, 1925-2022
Robert Noël Tuomey, the son of T. Douglas and Annette (Doherty) Tuomey, was born at home in Brightwaters, New York, on Christmas Eve, 1925. He passed away peacefully at age 96 on Nov. 28, 2022, at home in Santa Barbara, with his wife Joan and family by his side.
Noozhawk
Bishop Diego Girls Finish 2nd at Avalon Classic After 4th Quarter Rally Falls Short
The Bishop Diego girls rallied in the fourth quarter to close a 10-point gap but came away with a 38-34 loss to host Avalon in the championship game of the Avalon Classic on Friday. Galilea De La Cruz scored 24 points for the Cardinals, and Jaymi Coronado added seven. Citlali...
Noozhawk
Morning RV Fire in Lompoc Sends 2 People to Hospital
Two people were taken to Lompoc Valley Medical Center early Friday after a recreational vehicle fire. Personnel from the Lompoc Fire Department were dispatched at 2:30 a.m. to the incident at North Twelfth Street and Industrial Way. They found the RV engulfed in flames, and two people outside the vehicle.
Noozhawk
County Reports Rising COVID-19 Test Positivity Rate, Indicating Climbing Community Transmission
Santa Barbara County’s COVID-19 average test positivity rate has climbed to 13.3% in recent days, indicating an increase in community transmission of the virus. The county’s rate is higher than the statewide test positivity rate of 11.9%, according to the California Department of Public Health. The test positivity...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Bail Agent Charged with Stealing Funds from Clients
A Santa Barbara bail agent is facing grand theft charges for allegedly stealing funds from former clients. Sean Wilczak, 29, was arraigned Friday in Superior Court in Santa Barbara on three felony counts, according to the California Department of Insurance. Wilczak is accused of taking a total of $25,000 from...
