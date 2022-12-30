Read full article on original website
californiapublic.com
Why California's much-touted CARE Court is 'no one-and-done program'
The CARE Act — like other attempts to legislate treatment for severe mental illness in California — is constrained by the Lanterman-Petris-Short Act.
californiapublic.com
Californians have a green light to sue the gun industry. How will that work?
As of Jan. 1, Californians can sue anyone who makes, distributes or sells guns in violation of state laws. Here’s how the new law works.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New California law means employers have to tell you what they pay. Here are the details
With the new year comes updated California laws, including the anticipated change to how state employers disclose pay scales. Starting Jan. 1, certain employers must disclose company job salaries. Gov. Gavin Newsom approved Assembly Bill 1162, the golden state’s updated salary and wage law, in September. Here’s what the...
California Migrants May Be Hoping To Board Planes Under the New CA ID Law - But Won't Be Allowed After May 7, 2025
California immigrants still won't be able to board planes in the U.S. under the REAL ID Act of 2005 when it goes into effect without a passport. As I wrote about the new REAL ID deadline on Dec. 15: "California Residents Now Have Longer - Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - In Order To Board a Plane."
Employers in California must now disclose salaries. Here's more
New year, new California legislation, and that means a new way that businesses in the state must report salaries. Certain companies will be required to reveal employee pay as of January 1. In September, California's new pay and wage legislation, Assembly Bill 1162, was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom.
californiapublic.com
For the first time in state history, a woman will likely lead California's emergency response
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday appointed Nancy Ward as director of the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.
San Francisco, Los Angeles to receive more heavy rain as 2023 gets underway
More moisture-packed storms are expected to pay a visit to California during the first week of 2023 following an atmospheric river that dropped a historic amount of rain on the San Francisco Bay area as well as heavy snow in higher elevations on New Year's Eve. Because of the saturated...
Bakersfield Californian
New overtime rules about to hit California’s small farmers
California farmers employing 25 or fewer workers are about to get their first experience with overtime pay if they keep their crews in the field beyond a set number of hours per day or per week. Starting Sunday, a 2016 law phasing in time-and-a-half pay for farmworkers who had never...
New York joins California, 4 other states in OKing human composting
Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Saturday to legalize natural organic reduction, making New York the sixth state in the nation to allow that method of burial.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
California decides to implement the Fast Act on Jan. 1 despite the move toward a referendum
California has alerted leaders of the restaurant industry that it intends to begin adoption of the Fast Act, a law that involves fast-food workers in the process of setting their own wages, on Jan. 1, or roughly two years earlier than expected. A coalition representing the restaurant industry filed a...
californiaglobe.com
The Year of Diversions: Gov. Newsom Clings to Covid Powers, Climate Lies, and More
Instead of an overview of the year that was 2022, I thought I’d re-post important California Globe headlines and the links to the articles. These story headlines tell us all what really happened in 2022 in California – politics, spending, the mandates and regulations, and constitutional abuses. Notably, Governor Gavin Newsom even vetoed a bill to limit his Covid emergency powers which he first declared in March 2020; Newsom maintains emergency powers more than 1,000 days, and nearly 3 years later.
San Francisco Examiner
New California laws on abortion, jaywalking, rap lyrics
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cheaper abortions, raises for some workers and grace for jaywalkers and loiterers are some of the hundreds of new laws that take effect in California next year. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed 997 new laws in 2022 and many of them take effect on Jan. 1...
Calls to and from California prisons to be free starting in 2023
(KTXL) — People serving time in California prisons will be able to make phone calls for free in 2023 thanks to the Keep Families Connected Act, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. The free calls, beginning Jan. 1, include those made from tablets. Families and friends will also not be charged for making […]
California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- One of the California laws that will go into effect in the coming year will eliminate the pink tax. The pink tax is the extra amount of money women are charged for productscompared to men. Not just gender-specific items like tampons and pads add an extra cost to women that men don't The post California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023 appeared first on KION546.
KCRA.com
California's ban on big rigs and buses made before 2010 goes into effect in January. Here's what that will mean
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Large trucks and buses made before 2010 will be prohibited from operating on California roadways starting Jan. 1. It's the final rule in a set of clean air regulations the California Air Resources Board passed nearly 15 years ago. The rule applies to diesel vehicles that...
Lassen County News
Three reasons why this is the year for California residents to quit tobacco for good
While tobacco use has been declining for decades, 8.9 percent of California residents still smoke and tobacco is the leading cause of death and disease in the state. Through the new “Tobacco-Free ‘23” campaign, the American Lung Association is sharing key reasons why 2023 is the year to quit tobacco, as well as sharing tips and resources.
Flooding blocks a key Bay Area roadway and forces northern California evacuations.
(CNN) - Heavy rain and snowmelt swamped highways in Northern California on Saturday, authorities reported. US Highway 101 was blocked in both directions in South San Francisco because "water is not receding due to non-stop rains and high tides," the California Highway Patrol reported. After floodwaters receded, the highway reopened Saturday evening, the CHP reported.
