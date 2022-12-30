ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in California

Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Bakersfield Californian

New overtime rules about to hit California’s small farmers

California farmers employing 25 or fewer workers are about to get their first experience with overtime pay if they keep their crews in the field beyond a set number of hours per day or per week. Starting Sunday, a 2016 law phasing in time-and-a-half pay for farmworkers who had never...
californiaglobe.com

The Year of Diversions: Gov. Newsom Clings to Covid Powers, Climate Lies, and More

Instead of an overview of the year that was 2022, I thought I’d re-post important California Globe headlines and the links to the articles. These story headlines tell us all what really happened in 2022 in California – politics, spending, the mandates and regulations, and constitutional abuses. Notably, Governor Gavin Newsom even vetoed a bill to limit his Covid emergency powers which he first declared in March 2020; Newsom maintains emergency powers more than 1,000 days, and nearly 3 years later.
San Francisco Examiner

New California laws on abortion, jaywalking, rap lyrics

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cheaper abortions, raises for some workers and grace for jaywalkers and loiterers are some of the hundreds of new laws that take effect in California next year. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed 997 new laws in 2022 and many of them take effect on Jan. 1...
FOX40

Calls to and from California prisons to be free starting in 2023

(KTXL) — People serving time in California prisons will be able to make phone calls for free in 2023 thanks to the Keep Families Connected Act, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. The free calls, beginning Jan. 1, include those made from tablets. Families and friends will also not be charged for making […]
KION News Channel 5/46

California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- One of the California laws that will go into effect in the coming year will eliminate the pink tax. The pink tax is the extra amount of money women are charged for productscompared to men. Not just gender-specific items like tampons and pads add an extra cost to women that men don't The post California will eliminate pink tax at start of 2023 appeared first on KION546.
Tourine

California's Top Pizza Restaurants: A Foodie's Guide

If you're a fan of delicious, gooey, and perfectly-topped pizzas, you've come to the right place. California is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country, and in this guide, we'll be sharing some of our top picks for where to find the best pizza in the Golden State.
Malek Sherif

Flooding blocks a key Bay Area roadway and forces northern California evacuations.

(CNN) - Heavy rain and snowmelt swamped highways in Northern California on Saturday, authorities reported. US Highway 101 was blocked in both directions in South San Francisco because "water is not receding due to non-stop rains and high tides," the California Highway Patrol reported. After floodwaters receded, the highway reopened Saturday evening, the CHP reported.
