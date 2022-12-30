Read full article on original website
Tri-Cities judge arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. This isn’t the first time
In the 2018 arrest police found the judge crouching behind mailboxes.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Richland police investigate fatal New Year’s Eve shooting
RICHLAND, Washington – Detectives from the Richland Police Department have finished processing the scene of a deadly shooting on New Year’s Eve. Authorities say the suspect(s) are still outstanding and that the investigation remains active. At approximately 9 p.m. Saturday, Richland police were dispatched to the area of...
nbcrightnow.com
Victim in New Year's Eve shooting in Richland identified
RICHLAND, Wash.- The victim of a shooting on New Year's Eve off of Jadwin in Richland on New Year's Eve has been identified. The shooting is still an active investigation so not many details have been released, but the family of the victim has confirmed to NonStop Local that Michael Castoreno was killed in the shooting.
nbcrightnow.com
One dead after a shooting in Richland
One man is dead after a shooting in Richland on New Year's Eve. Richland PD is investigating after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
Suspect Sought for Auto Theft, Skipping Court in Kennewick
Kennewick PD is searching for this suspect. Criminal Apprehension Team is looking for this rather tall car thief. Thomas Mead, hometown not listed, is sought by the Kennewick CAT team in connection with auto theft, as well as charges he skipped court dates. Mead, 27, is rather tall, 6; 5"...
Fire Crews Tackle Outbuilding Apartment Fire in Kennewick
On New Year's Day evening, Kennewick and Benton County Fire crews battled a fire behind a home. Around 6:34 PM, Kennewick Fire units, along with Benton County Fire District 1 and some from Pasco responded to a report of a blaze at 124C E. 5th Ave. This image from Google...
kptv.com
3 die after 2 SUVs collide head-on in Morrow County
MORROW COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A head-on crash on Friday evening left three Heppner residents dead, Oregon State Police said. OSP said at about 5:15 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to Highway 74 near milepost 39 in Morrow County. When they arrived, they found two cars had crashed head-on. They learned an SUV was traveling east on Highway 74 when it went out of its lane of travel and hit another SUV pulling a utility trailer.
northeastoregonnow.com
Umatilla City Council President Sues Fire District Over 2020 Injury
Editor’s note: This story first appeared in the Hermiston Herald and is part of a content-sharing partnership between Northeast Oregon Now and the Hermiston Herald. Roak TenEyck is suing the Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District and others for an injury he suffered in 2020 while playing the role of Santa Claus. He seeks almost $500,000.
northeastoregonnow.com
Semi-Truck Collides With Stalled Vehicle on I-84, Killing Driver
A semi-truck collided into a stalled Honda CVR on Interstate 84 on Thursday night killing the driver of the Honda. According to the Oregon State Police, the accident happened around 11:40 p.m. near milepost 186 in Umatilla County. The driver of the black 2002 Honda, John Patrick Carver, 58, of...
Chronicle
Eastern Washington Woman Sentenced After Suboxone Found in Bible Shipped to Jail
A 53-year-old Sunnyside woman accused of smuggling drugs into the Yakima County jail will spend two weeks there. Michele Kristin Aguirre pleaded guilty Thursday to a reduced charge of maintaining a vehicle for drug purposes, which she said was used for keeping or selling drugs, according to sentencing documents. Aguirre...
northeastoregonnow.com
HPD Arrest Log
The following are recent arrests made by the Hermiston Police Department:. Dec. 27: John Arthur Baxter, 33, was arrested on the 200 block of E. Elm Avenue and charged with parole/LSA violation, and misdemeanor failure to appear. Dec. 26: Eduardo Rodriguez Hechavarria, 35, was arrested at 1350 N. 1st Street...
Driver Sought On a LOT of Warrants Captured in Kennewick
Given the age of the suspect, you might think he would know better. 37-year-old suspect nailed on multiple driving warrants. The Kennewick Police Department's Criminal Apprehension Team, or CAT, rarely misses their 'prey.'. Tuesday afternoon, around 3 PM, CAT members saw this suspect, Joshua Bussel, operating a motor vehicle and...
FOX 11 and 41
Richland PD investigates a car vs pedestrian crash on Columbia Park Trail
RICHLAND, Wash.- Richland Police officers are investigating a pedestrian vs car crash on the 1600 block of Columbia Park Trail. The driver of the car has been arrested for a possible DUI. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. The street will...
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon News Update January 2: Train full of corn derails in Kennewick and lawyer for Moscow murder suspect believes he will be exonerated
Six train cars full of corn derailed in Kennewick. The lawyer for the suspect in the Moscow murders believes that his client will be exonerated when he stands trial in Idaho.
nbcrightnow.com
Crash near 19th and 395 in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 7 a.m. Both northbound lanes of 395 are reopened. According to the WSP, the crash scene has been cleared. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is on the scene of a crash near the intersection of 19th Ave and 395 in Kennewick. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson...
Benton County Sheriff’s Office introduces new cruiser cameras
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is getting a technological upgrade. Dozens of patrol cars are now equipped with state of the art camera systems. “We implemented cameras, I think it was about 22 years ago. I was the first deputy to use one, and it was the old VHS system,” said Sheriff Tom Croskrey. The...
FOX 11 and 41
Man wanted by the FBI arrested in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- A man wanted by the FBI on federal narcotics trafficking charges has been arrested in Richland. After observing the suspect get into a car, West Richland Police (WRPD) tried to make a traffic stop. The suspect wouldn’t stop and drove into Richland where the pursuit was stopped in accordance with state law, according to the WRPD.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Witnesses report seeing people leave abandoned home after fire started
PASCO – The Pasco Fire Department responded early Thursday morning to a fire at an abandoned home on the 600 block of Clark Street. Witnesses reported seeing a few people leave the home at the time the fire started which was shortly after 4 a.m. Neighbors told firefighters nobody...
Washington’s longest-serving prosecutor, Benton County’s Andy Miller retires
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Andy Miller calls himself a local boy. He went to Richland High School, and then headed west to study at the University of Washington. Miller took a gap year between university and law school to become a swim coach, which he said was a lot harder than he thought it would be. He followed that by...
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 29, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
