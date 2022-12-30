ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, OR

Richland police investigate fatal New Year’s Eve shooting

RICHLAND, Washington – Detectives from the Richland Police Department have finished processing the scene of a deadly shooting on New Year’s Eve. Authorities say the suspect(s) are still outstanding and that the investigation remains active. At approximately 9 p.m. Saturday, Richland police were dispatched to the area of...
RICHLAND, WA
Victim in New Year's Eve shooting in Richland identified

RICHLAND, Wash.- The victim of a shooting on New Year's Eve off of Jadwin in Richland on New Year's Eve has been identified. The shooting is still an active investigation so not many details have been released, but the family of the victim has confirmed to NonStop Local that Michael Castoreno was killed in the shooting.
RICHLAND, WA
3 die after 2 SUVs collide head-on in Morrow County

MORROW COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A head-on crash on Friday evening left three Heppner residents dead, Oregon State Police said. OSP said at about 5:15 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to Highway 74 near milepost 39 in Morrow County. When they arrived, they found two cars had crashed head-on. They learned an SUV was traveling east on Highway 74 when it went out of its lane of travel and hit another SUV pulling a utility trailer.
MORROW COUNTY, OR
Umatilla City Council President Sues Fire District Over 2020 Injury

Editor’s note: This story first appeared in the Hermiston Herald and is part of a content-sharing partnership between Northeast Oregon Now and the Hermiston Herald. Roak TenEyck is suing the Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District and others for an injury he suffered in 2020 while playing the role of Santa Claus. He seeks almost $500,000.
UMATILLA, OR
Semi-Truck Collides With Stalled Vehicle on I-84, Killing Driver

A semi-truck collided into a stalled Honda CVR on Interstate 84 on Thursday night killing the driver of the Honda. According to the Oregon State Police, the accident happened around 11:40 p.m. near milepost 186 in Umatilla County. The driver of the black 2002 Honda, John Patrick Carver, 58, of...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
HPD Arrest Log

The following are recent arrests made by the Hermiston Police Department:. Dec. 27: John Arthur Baxter, 33, was arrested on the 200 block of E. Elm Avenue and charged with parole/LSA violation, and misdemeanor failure to appear. Dec. 26: Eduardo Rodriguez Hechavarria, 35, was arrested at 1350 N. 1st Street...
HERMISTON, OR
Driver Sought On a LOT of Warrants Captured in Kennewick

Given the age of the suspect, you might think he would know better. 37-year-old suspect nailed on multiple driving warrants. The Kennewick Police Department's Criminal Apprehension Team, or CAT, rarely misses their 'prey.'. Tuesday afternoon, around 3 PM, CAT members saw this suspect, Joshua Bussel, operating a motor vehicle and...
KENNEWICK, WA
Crash near 19th and 395 in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 7 a.m. Both northbound lanes of 395 are reopened. According to the WSP, the crash scene has been cleared. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is on the scene of a crash near the intersection of 19th Ave and 395 in Kennewick. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson...
KENNEWICK, WA
Man wanted by the FBI arrested in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash.- A man wanted by the FBI on federal narcotics trafficking charges has been arrested in Richland. After observing the suspect get into a car, West Richland Police (WRPD) tried to make a traffic stop. The suspect wouldn’t stop and drove into Richland where the pursuit was stopped in accordance with state law, according to the WRPD.
RICHLAND, WA
Witnesses report seeing people leave abandoned home after fire started

PASCO – The Pasco Fire Department responded early Thursday morning to a fire at an abandoned home on the 600 block of Clark Street. Witnesses reported seeing a few people leave the home at the time the fire started which was shortly after 4 a.m. Neighbors told firefighters nobody...
PASCO, WA

