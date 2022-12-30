ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Maryland vs. Michigan prediction, odds and pick – 1/1/2023

The Maryland Terrapins take on the Michigan Wolverines. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Maryland Michigan prediction and pick. Michigan fans are lamenting the loss to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Fiesta Bowl, but Wolverine fans have a lot to be concerned about in college basketball, now that their football team’s season is over. The Wolverines were obliterated by 25 points by Arizona State. They just lost at home to Central Michigan. They did not win the really big nonconference games on their schedule against Kentucky and North Carolina. They have swung and missed a lot this season. This is a big challenge for the Wolverines and a very necessary game for them — if they lose, they will only dig a bigger hole for themselves and will reduce their margin for error in the coming months. Michigan has to begin stacking some wins to ensure that it won’t have to go on a six- or seven-game winning streak in late February or early March. The Wolverines have to get on a roll now and give themselves a cushion. Right now, they don’t have one.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
gophersports.com

Gophers Drop Road Matchup with No. 16/17 Maryland

MINNEAPOLIS (Dec. 30, 2022) – The University of Minnesota (8-5, 1-2 B1G) dropped a road matchup with No. 16/17 Maryland (11-3, 2-1 B1G) 107-85 in College Park, Md. on Friday. Alanna 'Rose' Micheaux scored a season high 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting while Maggie Czinano registered a career high 16 off the bench.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Kevin Willard on who's to blame for ugly loss, decision to sit starters, Terps' slow starts and more

After a nightmarish 81-46 loss at Michigan, Maryland basketball's worst Big Ten loss since joining the conference in 2014, Terps coach Kevin Willard took responsibility. "This is on me. It's nothing to do with the players. This is totally on me and I'll get it right," Willard said after his team was dismantled at Crisler Arena. "This was a total failure by me to try to get a team somewhat ready ... I don't think there's anything I can say besides I totally let down this program and these kids so this is on me this is a total, total failure."
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Taulia Tagovailoa threads beautiful TD pass to Octavian Smith Jr. during 1st half of Duke's Mayo Bowl

Taulia Tagovailoa made a great throw during the first half of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl against N.C. State. Tagovailoa threw a beautiful ball to Octavian Smith Jr. for six. Both teams were off to sloppy starts as N.C. State and Maryland had one turnover each early on in the game. Tagovailoa erased the interception he threw earlier with a great touchdown pass.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
DC News Now

In the Water Basketball Battle Championships

MARLBORO M.d. (DC News Now) – The 2022 In the Water Basketball tournament took place at the Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. In the girls’ championship game, Gwynn Park defeated Theodore Roosevelt 62-20. For the boys’ championship game, Theodore Roosevelt defeated Eleanor Roosevelt 65-62. The Rough Riders stay undefeated and move to 10-0 […]
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
FanSided

Ravens Week 17 Inactive Report: Lamar Jackson, Marcus Peters OUT

The Baltimore Ravens released their inactive report for Week 17’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it includes many of the same names from last week. As expected, Lamar Jackson will sit out for his fourth straight game. He’s reportedly progressing well in his rehab and the team doesn’t appear to be in a rush to have him back out on the field.
BALTIMORE, MD
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Bradley Adds Matthew J. Flynn to D.C. Office

WASHINGTON, DC—Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that Matthew J. Flynn has joined the firm’s Washington, D.C. office as an associate. Flynn is a member of Bradley’s Government Contracts and Government Enforcement and Investigations practice groups, where he assists clients as they navigate intricate and sensitive government processes and the complex regulatory environment.
WASHINGTON, DC
PWLiving

Serving up Authentic Lebanese Favorites in Gainesville

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. During the Lebanese Civil War, many residents had to flee Lebanon for safety. Walid Boustany was one of them, and he came to the United States in the 1970s to establish a new home. Settling in the Northern Virginia area, he began working in the food industry as a teenager and eventually came to run several successful dining establishments in the greater Washington, D.C. and Richmond areas.
GAINESVILLE, VA
alxnow.com

Jack Taylor sells Alexandria Toyota for $35 million

Jack Taylor’s Alexandria Toyota sold for $35 million to a Maryland company last month, and the dealership is keeping the name “Alexandria Toyota.”. Waldorf-based Kody Holdings, which owns a dozen auto dealerships in Maryland, bought the dealership at 3750 Richmond Highway on November 21. The 390,000-square-foot property is...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
NBC Connecticut

Crack in Cockpit Window Diverts Avelo Plane From Tweed to D.C.

An Avelo flight that took off from Tweed New Haven Airport on Saturday was diverted after a crack was found in the windshield of the cockpit. Avelo officials said the pilots found a slight crack in the external cockpit window upon departure. The plane was diverted to Washington, D.C. to fix the issue.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

The troubling hyper-politicization of Washington, DC policing

For 21 years of my life, I had the honor and distinction of working for the Washington, D.C. Police Department. I'm especially proud of the work and results the department achieved in the city's Logan Circle area. That was my beat. I got to know the locals, fell in love with the neighborhood, and loathed the opportunistic criminal element that inhabited it. But I couldn’t help but notice over the years that there was an underlying current, one of expanding cultural change.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

More speed cameras coming to DC in 2023

WASHINGTON - In 2023, the District is adding new traffic cameras as it works to cut down on pedestrian deaths and illegal driving. FOX 5 spoke with some residents at one of the most notoriously dangerous intersections in D.C. "I have a love-hate relationship with them," said Mark Bauer. D.C....
WASHINGTON, DC
newjerseylocalnews.com

Within a Few Hours, Three Persons Were Shot and Killed in the Dc Area.

D.C. News Now: WASHINGTON. Three homicides occurred in the District of Columbia during the span of eight hours to bring the year 2022 to a bloody close. Friday about 2:30 a.m., Metro Police were called to an alley between University Place and 15th Street Northwest. Jhonatan Guzman Hernandez, 21, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was discovered dead.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
