Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin RecentlyTy D.Austin, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Austin, TexasBryan DijkhuizenAustin, TX
Oklahoma basketball: Positives from a heartfelt loss to archrival Longhorns
The men’s Oklahoma basketball team did a lot of things right in it’s heartbreaking one-point loss to Texas on Saturday, but the Sooners still came up on the wrong side of the outcome. Good teams find a way to win, and that’s one way to describe what happened...
College Basketball Odds: Maryland vs. Michigan prediction, odds and pick – 1/1/2023
The Maryland Terrapins take on the Michigan Wolverines. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Maryland Michigan prediction and pick. Michigan fans are lamenting the loss to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Fiesta Bowl, but Wolverine fans have a lot to be concerned about in college basketball, now that their football team’s season is over. The Wolverines were obliterated by 25 points by Arizona State. They just lost at home to Central Michigan. They did not win the really big nonconference games on their schedule against Kentucky and North Carolina. They have swung and missed a lot this season. This is a big challenge for the Wolverines and a very necessary game for them — if they lose, they will only dig a bigger hole for themselves and will reduce their margin for error in the coming months. Michigan has to begin stacking some wins to ensure that it won’t have to go on a six- or seven-game winning streak in late February or early March. The Wolverines have to get on a roll now and give themselves a cushion. Right now, they don’t have one.
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Locksley details next step for Maryland football program after Duke’s Mayo Bowl win
Mike Locksley looked ahead to the future following Maryland’s win over N.C. State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday. Maryland pulled out the 16-12 win. To honor his win at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Locksley had mayonnaise poured on him as part of the annual tradition of the bowl game. He wore a large hat to absorb the brunt of the mayo.
gophersports.com
Gophers Drop Road Matchup with No. 16/17 Maryland
MINNEAPOLIS (Dec. 30, 2022) – The University of Minnesota (8-5, 1-2 B1G) dropped a road matchup with No. 16/17 Maryland (11-3, 2-1 B1G) 107-85 in College Park, Md. on Friday. Alanna 'Rose' Micheaux scored a season high 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting while Maggie Czinano registered a career high 16 off the bench.
Maryland Coach Locksley Gets Doused in Mayo Following Bowl Win
He participated in the second-ever mayo dump at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.
247Sports
Kevin Willard on who's to blame for ugly loss, decision to sit starters, Terps' slow starts and more
After a nightmarish 81-46 loss at Michigan, Maryland basketball's worst Big Ten loss since joining the conference in 2014, Terps coach Kevin Willard took responsibility. "This is on me. It's nothing to do with the players. This is totally on me and I'll get it right," Willard said after his team was dismantled at Crisler Arena. "This was a total failure by me to try to get a team somewhat ready ... I don't think there's anything I can say besides I totally let down this program and these kids so this is on me this is a total, total failure."
saturdaytradition.com
Taulia Tagovailoa threads beautiful TD pass to Octavian Smith Jr. during 1st half of Duke's Mayo Bowl
Taulia Tagovailoa made a great throw during the first half of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl against N.C. State. Tagovailoa threw a beautiful ball to Octavian Smith Jr. for six. Both teams were off to sloppy starts as N.C. State and Maryland had one turnover each early on in the game. Tagovailoa erased the interception he threw earlier with a great touchdown pass.
In the Water Basketball Battle Championships
MARLBORO M.d. (DC News Now) – The 2022 In the Water Basketball tournament took place at the Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. In the girls’ championship game, Gwynn Park defeated Theodore Roosevelt 62-20. For the boys’ championship game, Theodore Roosevelt defeated Eleanor Roosevelt 65-62. The Rough Riders stay undefeated and move to 10-0 […]
streetcarsuburbs.news
Nine DeMatha seniors earn college football scholarships, Jason Moore named area’s top defender
DeMatha pride was on full display at the Looney Convocation Center during early signing day Dec. 21. Nine Stags signed to continue their careers on full college football scholarships. “The thing that I’m most proud about is the work that they’ve put in academically, football-wise, character-wise,” DeMatha Coach Bill McGregor...
Ravens Week 17 Inactive Report: Lamar Jackson, Marcus Peters OUT
The Baltimore Ravens released their inactive report for Week 17’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it includes many of the same names from last week. As expected, Lamar Jackson will sit out for his fourth straight game. He’s reportedly progressing well in his rehab and the team doesn’t appear to be in a rush to have him back out on the field.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Bradley Adds Matthew J. Flynn to D.C. Office
WASHINGTON, DC—Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that Matthew J. Flynn has joined the firm’s Washington, D.C. office as an associate. Flynn is a member of Bradley’s Government Contracts and Government Enforcement and Investigations practice groups, where he assists clients as they navigate intricate and sensitive government processes and the complex regulatory environment.
Serving up Authentic Lebanese Favorites in Gainesville
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. During the Lebanese Civil War, many residents had to flee Lebanon for safety. Walid Boustany was one of them, and he came to the United States in the 1970s to establish a new home. Settling in the Northern Virginia area, he began working in the food industry as a teenager and eventually came to run several successful dining establishments in the greater Washington, D.C. and Richmond areas.
alxnow.com
Jack Taylor sells Alexandria Toyota for $35 million
Jack Taylor’s Alexandria Toyota sold for $35 million to a Maryland company last month, and the dealership is keeping the name “Alexandria Toyota.”. Waldorf-based Kody Holdings, which owns a dozen auto dealerships in Maryland, bought the dealership at 3750 Richmond Highway on November 21. The 390,000-square-foot property is...
NBC Connecticut
Crack in Cockpit Window Diverts Avelo Plane From Tweed to D.C.
An Avelo flight that took off from Tweed New Haven Airport on Saturday was diverted after a crack was found in the windshield of the cockpit. Avelo officials said the pilots found a slight crack in the external cockpit window upon departure. The plane was diverted to Washington, D.C. to fix the issue.
Washington Examiner
The troubling hyper-politicization of Washington, DC policing
For 21 years of my life, I had the honor and distinction of working for the Washington, D.C. Police Department. I'm especially proud of the work and results the department achieved in the city's Logan Circle area. That was my beat. I got to know the locals, fell in love with the neighborhood, and loathed the opportunistic criminal element that inhabited it. But I couldn’t help but notice over the years that there was an underlying current, one of expanding cultural change.
fox5dc.com
More speed cameras coming to DC in 2023
WASHINGTON - In 2023, the District is adding new traffic cameras as it works to cut down on pedestrian deaths and illegal driving. FOX 5 spoke with some residents at one of the most notoriously dangerous intersections in D.C. "I have a love-hate relationship with them," said Mark Bauer. D.C....
Maryland Man Sentenced To Prison For Transporting Over $300,000 Of Stolen Cash
A Maryland man was sentenced to two years and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for interstate transportation of stolen property and also paid $382,449 in ordered restitution. According to court documents and statements made in court, from
Midnight? | Some DC families decided to celebrate the new year hours earlier
WASHINGTON — Sometimes, it’s not easy to stay up until midnight to ring in the new year, especially if you have a family with young children. Luckily, those families had an alternative option made available to them to celebrate the holiday together, as one. The Yards, in D.C.’s...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Within a Few Hours, Three Persons Were Shot and Killed in the Dc Area.
D.C. News Now: WASHINGTON. Three homicides occurred in the District of Columbia during the span of eight hours to bring the year 2022 to a bloody close. Friday about 2:30 a.m., Metro Police were called to an alley between University Place and 15th Street Northwest. Jhonatan Guzman Hernandez, 21, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was discovered dead.
NBC Washington
3 Men Killed, 1 Injured in Outbreak of Shootings as DC Surpasses 200 Homicides
A rash of gun violence has pushed the number of homicides in D.C. past 200 for the second year in a row, leaving three men dead and another injured late Thursday and early Friday, police said. Three shootings happened in fewer than eight hours across three quadrants of the city....
