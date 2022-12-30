ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Berlin, IL

Routt cools off New Berlin to win Waverly title

By Ryan Mahan, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 3 days ago

WAVERLY — The Jacksonville Routt defense was doing everything it could. It just felt like maybe the Rockets’ offense wouldn’t cooperate enough.

That is until Nolan Killion had back-to-back baskets, including a one-legged step-back 3-pointer in the final seconds to force overtime where Routt capped a 15-point comeback with a 30-26 win over New Berlin in the title game of the Waverly Holiday Tournament on Wednesday.

It’s the third title for Routt (11-1 overall), which has been in the tournament since 1959. Routt won back-to-back championships in 1988 and 1989.

“It feels great,” said Killion, who finished with 11 points. "We knew we lost to them in the Thanksgiving tournament (30-29 in overtime at New Berlin) and we knew we had to beat them.”

Routt entered halftime trailing 21-8 — a slight improvement of its position after New Berlin’s Lucas Bixby gave the Pretzels a 21-6 lead with 2 minutes, 10 seconds left in the second quarter.

In the third period, New Berlin had the ball 11 times and ended each possession with either a turnover or a missed shot. Even when Gannon Dodd collected an offensive rebound to extend a Pretzels’ possession, even that ended on a turnover.

While Routt didn’t cash in on many of those opportunities its defense gift-wrapped, coach Will Whalen was confident his team was doing just enough to still make it a game.

“The kids stuck with it and we kept telling them: cut it in half,” Routt coach Will Whalen said. “In the locker room, we were down 21-8 and we said, ‘Cut it in half.’ We get to the fourth quarter, we’re down … and we’ve got a shot.

“Put us within reaching distance and then kept doing it. I thought they showed a lot of grit, I thought they showed a lot of toughness against a good team. In the end, we were just the tougher team.”

The Pretzels (11-3) wound up with 16 straight empty trips down the floor in the second half. New Berlin’s scoring drought reached 15 minutes, 31 seconds until Bixby connected on a baseline layup with 2:39 left then hit one of two free throws 43 seconds later to push New Berlin’s lead back to 24-19.

That’s when Killion played the role of hero. With 1:37 left in regulation, he put in a one-handed jumper just outside of the paint on the low block. Following a New Berlin turnover, Killion then nailed a step-back, one-legged 3-pointer from the top of the key for the tie.

“I knew we needed a bucket and as soon as I saw (the defender) come out just two feet, I knew I had to shoot it,” Killion said. “I just had to trust myself. I lost the ball and founwd it in my hands and I shot it.”

Bixby missed a spinning jumper in the paint as the buzzer sounded that could’ve made all of New Berlin’s second-half struggles easily forgotten.

“We came out of the gate in attack-mode and in the second half, we got a little passive and you can’t do that against a good team, especially like Routt,” New Berlin coach Blake Lucas said. “I’ve got to do a better job and our kids have got to play with a little more tick and put a good team away like that.”

With outside temperatures near an unseasonably-warm 60 degrees but a saturated ground from recent snow melt resulted into higher humidity and the gym floor drew moisture. Officials had to stop the game several times so a discovered wet area could be toweled dry.

Whalen feared that it might come into play in a decisive moment.

“The floor got dangerous as heck; it was a hockey rink,” Whalen said. “What scared me was there was going to be a play where we lost the ball because we fell down and they’re going to pick it up and take it for two. It almost happened right in front of our bench and I was able to get a timeout called.”

Routt took its only lead of the game when Killion scored with 2:48 left in overtime, 26-24. Michael Wilson, who led the Rockets with 12 points, then capped off an assist from Nolan Turner to give Routt a 28-24 edge.

Dodd had New Berlin’s final bucket with 1:55 left in OT. He led the Pretzels with 12 points. But Nolan Turner sealed the victory with a pair of free throws with 3.1 seconds left.

“Nothing really went to play in the beginning,” Turner said. “We kind of picked it up at halftime.

“It was exciting. I’ve never been in that situation — especially those free throws at the end, I was nervous. It was a fun game to play.”

New Berlin's Kevin Howell was named tournament MVP. Killion was named all-tournament first team while Routt's Will Merwin and New Berlin's Bixby were second-team all-tournament selections.

Other Waverly games

Winchester West Central beat Concord Triopia 64-59 in overtime for third place. Zack Evans led West Central with 30 points while Aiden Neathery had 20 for Triopia.

In the fifth-place game, Auburn's Carter Hunley scored 20 points as the Trojans pulled out a 55-45 win over Greenfield-Palmyra Northwestern. Talin Kern added 12 for Auburn.

In the consolation championship game, Brady Schmedeke scored 20 points to lead Raymond Lincolnwood past Athens 61-59. Jonah Elvidge added 17 for the Lancers. Pryor Reynolds led Athens with 23 while Camden Austin scored 18.

Contact Ryan Mahan: 788-1546, ryan.mahan@sj-r.com, Twitter.com/RyanMahanSJR.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Routt cools off New Berlin to win Waverly title

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wlds.com

Hallock, Goodall Resign From GNW Volleyball Program

Greenfield volleyball will be looking for two new volleyball coaches. High school coach Tyann Hallock and assistant coach Rachael Goodall tendered their resignations to the Greenfield School Board on December 19th, according to a report from the Greene Prairie Press. Hallock also resigned as the assistant athletic director for the...
GREENFIELD, IL
freedom929.com

SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (12/31/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois drivers will see higher gasoline taxes in 2023 with two gas tax increases scheduled six months apart. The first hike takes effect tomorrow, January 1st, and will add 3.1 cents to the price of a gallon of gas, which will spike the state’s gas tax to more than 42 cents per gallon. However, Illinois also assessses its state sales tax on top of the gas taxes and the normal price of gas, therefore making the amount statewide motorists pay in total taxes at the pump second highest in the nation. The state’s second increase will go into effect on July 1st and will mostly depend on the rate of inflation at that time.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Central Illinois departments seeing an increase in calls

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been a record year for some Central Illinois firefighters. In 2022, multiple area fire departments responded to their most calls ever. This year, Central Illinois firefighters have had their hands full. “It’s been a very busy year. We’re going to hit over 20,000...
PEORIA, IL
wmay.com

Victim Of Train-Bicycle Collision Identified

The Sangamon County coroner has identified the woman who was killed when her bicycle was struck by an Amtrak train in Springfield. 34-year-old Jessica Lee Thompson died of blunt force injuries from the collision at 6th and North Grand Thursday afternoon. No one on board the train was injured. The...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Illinois To Halt Daily Reporting Of New COVID Numbers

The state of Illinois is scaling back its reporting of COVID numbers. Last week, Sangamon County announced it would stop daily reporting of new COVID cases, referring people to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Now IDPH says it will also halt daily reporting, starting on New Year’s Day, and will instead issue weekly updates on Wednesdays.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Bicyclist struck by Amtrak train in Springfield identified

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A female cyclist who was killed after being struck by an Amtrak train Thursday has been identified. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said 34-year-old Jessica Lee Thompson of Springfield died after being hit by a train at 6th and North Grand a little before 1 p.m.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wymg.com

UPDATE: Bike-train victim ID

While the death of a Springfield woman – on her bike when a train hit her Thursday – is still under investigation, Sangamon County coroner Jim Allmon has released her name. Jessica Lee Thompson, who was 34, was pronounced dead at HSHS St John’s Hospital at 2:46 p.m. Thursday.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Calhoun & Pike Authorities Arrest Two in Pleasant Hill on Drugs, Weapons Charges

A joint criminal investigation by authorities in Pike and Calhoun counties yielded the arrest of two individuals on Tuesday. According to a press release from the Pike County Sheriff’s office, on Tuesday, he Pleasant Hill Police Department, Pike County Sheriff’s Department, and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a criminal investigation in Pleasant Hill.
PLEASANT HILL, IL
wlds.com

Jacksonville Man Arrested for DUI After Four Vehicle Crash Wednesday Night

A Jacksonville man was arrested on several offenses after he was involved in a four-vehicle crash Wednesday night. According to police reports, at approximately 7:30 pm, a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Corey C. Reif of the 1000 block of South Main Street was traveling southbound on South Church Street approaching the West Morton Avenue intersection.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wmay.com

Fire Department Address Rumors Related To Goodwill Fire

Springfield fire officials are trying to dispel rumors about conditions at the former Goodwill building on North 11th Street before fire gutted the structure on Christmas weekend. Fire Chief Brandon Blough says public allegations this week that the fire department knew there were squatters in the building, and that there...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Two arrested for animal cruelty, neglect in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two Decatur area people for animal cruelty and neglect last week. Deputies were sent to the 4300 block of North Taylor Rd in Decatur after responding to complaints that there were several animals on the property suffering from the extreme cold weather. The sheriff’s office said […]
DECATUR, IL
edglentoday.com

Secretary of State Offices to Close for the New Year's Holiday

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities will be closed in observance of the New Year's holiday. • Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Monday through Friday schedule will be closed Monday, Jan. 2. • Offices and Driver Services facilities operating...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois Supreme Court issues order to stop removal of cash bail statewide

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The state’s Pretrial Fairness Act will not be going into effect in all 102 Illinois counties Sunday. A Kankakee County judge ruled Wednesday evening the law ending cash bail was unconstitutional. Following much confusion from counties not involved in the lawsuit, the state’s Supreme Court issued a stay order Saturday, meaning […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
animalpetitions.org

Five Dogs Reportedly Left Outside in -16 Degree Temps Deserve Justice

Target: Scott Rueter, States Attorney, Macon County, Illinois. Goal: Seek maximum punishment for couple accused of leaving dogs outside in below zero temperatures. Five dogs were apparently found freezing to death outside a home in Decatur, Illinois. Thanks to concerned neighbors, authorities were notified of the situation. When sheriff’s office...
DECATUR, IL
The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
800K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Springfield, IL from The State Journal-Register.

 http://sj-r.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy