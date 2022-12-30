ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Run out of San Antonio: Our takeaways from Texas football's Alamo Bowl loss to Washington

By Richard Tijerina, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago

It's easy to point to the fact that Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson sat this one out in favor of saving themselves for the NFL draft as the reason for Texas' disappointing performance in Thursday night's Alamo Bowl loss to No. 12 Washington. Because yeah, that's probably the biggest culprit.

Without Robinson, their Doak Walker Award winner, and Johnson, the versatile running back and team leader, the Longhorns' bread-and-butter running game showed up stale in San Antonio. Quinn Ewers ended his first season as Texas' starter in strong fashion, and the defense disrupted things just enough to throw Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. off his game, but the defense eventually wore down and the lack of running punch was too much to overcome.

Our takeaways from Texas' 27-20 loss:

What this loss means

Texas ends its season with an 8-5 record, which sure doesn't feel as good as 9-4 would have. It'll likely mean the 20th-ranked Longhorns will end the season outside the Top 25. There are now question marks at running back and linebacker, which have been two of Texas' top position units all season long. We'll likely see some heavy portal action, whether it's current players like Xavier Worthy or Jordan Whittington heading elsewhere for changes of scenery or cases where the Longhorns bring in ready-made starters at recever, running back, linebacker and defensvie back. It means Steve Sarkisian's first year will be remembered for going 5-7 and his second could well be the bowl loss. And it means the Big 12 is now 1-5 in bowl games with two to go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fa2WZ_0jyM8d5000

Who'll be Texas' lead back in 2023?

Chances are very good he's not even on campus yet. Five-star running back Cedric Baxter Jr. — like Bijan Robinson in 2020, the No. 1 high school running back prospect in the country — signed out of Florida last week, and who knows what tonight's rushing performance means to how Steve Sarkisian works the transfer portal.

Keilan Robinson, with questions over his durability, got the start and finished with 8 carries for 27 yards. Jonathon Brooks, who was expected to be Texas' lead back, had 18 yards on six carries. He flashed on a 34-yard touchdown catch off a screen play, but averaged 3.0 yards per run.

Not having Robinson was felt throughout the night. Sarkisian went for a slant pass on fourth-and-1 in the first half rather than what normally would have been a Bijan run behind a solid offensive line. Later, on third-and-1, Keilan Robinson was stuffed for no gain. The Longhorns punted.

Three big plays from tonight's loss

Fourth-down trickery. What a play call. Washington went for it on fourth-and-1 from its own 34 with 10:30 left in the third quarter. Which made no sense, leading 13-10, and when Michael Penix Jr. lined up under center for the first time all night, and then the Huskies flashed all sorts of players in motion, and then as Penix let the play clock roll down, it looked like an obvious ruse to get a Longhorn to jump offside. But just as you figured that was the call, the Huskies snapped it and Penix surged for a first down. They went on to score a touchdown to go up 20-10.

Wayne Taulapapa's 42-yard run. It not only put Washington up 10-3, it was the first wow moment of the night from the Huskies' offense. And really, one of the only ones, as it turned out.

Xavier Worthy's drop. And Xavier Worthy's drop. With Texas having just gone down 20-10, the Longhorns really needed an answer in the third quarter. But on back-to-back plays, Quinn Ewers found an open Worthy for 35- to 40-yard shots downfield, and both times, Worthy dropped the catch. Ewers' placement on both passes were spot-on. And Worthy's second drop should have gone for a 66-yard score.

Texcetera

Quinn Ewers finished 31-of-47 for 369 yards and one touchdown. Casey Cain (4-106) and Gunnar Helm (1-19) had nice games. Ja'Tavion Sanders had five grabs for 36 yards.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Run out of San Antonio: Our takeaways from Texas football's Alamo Bowl loss to Washington

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Steve Sarkisian's ceiling, Texas football standard questioned by media after Longhorns' 8-5 finish to 2022

Year 2 of the Steve Sarkisian era at Texas is in the books as the Longhorns ended the year 8-5. It's a step forward for the program under their head coach after Texas went 5-7 in Sarkisian's debut season. But it ended with disappointment in the Alamo Bowl as the Longhorns suffered a 27-20 loss to Washington a short drive south of Austin in San Antonio.
AUSTIN, TX
KLST/KSAN

XFL Texas in 2023? Here’s what you need to know

The XFL is scheduled to kick off the season on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. This will be the third rendition since the league’s inception in 2001, which ended due to low viewership after its first season. Then, COVID-19 ended the second attempt halfway into its second season in 2020, resulting in the league’s bankruptcy. Eventually, […]
HOUSTON, TX
pacificnwsports.com

7 Takeaways from Washington Huskies 27-20 Alamo Bowl Win

In a close game, the Washington Huskies outlasted Texas 27-20 in the Alamo Bowl. Here are our 7 takeaways. As many expected, this game was close; the Washington Huskies outlasted Texas 27-20. They executed when they had to on offense, and the defense made key stops. Here are our top seven takeaways.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Why is Chris Beard Still The Texas Longhorns' Basketball Coach?

The No. 6-ranked Texas Longhorns begin Big 12 play Saturday afternoon at Oklahoma. It could be a great season. Or at least it should have been a great season. Right now it’s mostly given Longhorn fans reason to avert their eyes from the wreckage and celebrate that national title in volleyball.
AUSTIN, TX
Ty D.

Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin Recently

From bakeries and restaurants to bookstores and breweries, these closures have left a significant impact on the community. Photo by(Jason Leung/Unsplash) Austin, Texas has seen a number of beloved businesses close their doors in recent months and years due to a range of factors including supply chain issues, rising rents, and changing cultural dynamics. In this article, we will explore the stories behind the closures of several iconic Austin businesses and the memories they have left behind.
AUSTIN, TX
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TEXAS STATE
KTSA

Gov Abbott: Operation Lone Star takes historic actions taken in 2022

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is recapping measures taken to secure the southern border and to fight the fentanyl epidemic in 2022. In a Friday release, the Governor’s office released video footage of a dump truck recently stopped for inspection by the Texas Department of Public Safety on I-35 in La Salle County. Dozens of migrants were found packed in the trailer of the truck, the driver then charged with human smuggling.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Houston Chronicle

Exciting new winery proves this small Texas town is booming

Johnson City's reputation as a wine destination is continuing to grow. Acclaimed Texas winery Lost Draw opened a new tasting room alongside 7 acres of vineyard off Highway 290 on Dec. 8. Lost Draw acquired the land in this corner of Texas Hill Country a little over four years ago...
JOHNSON CITY, TX
CW33

Three Texas cities rank among the happiest in the US, study finds

(NEXSTAR) – Happiness doesn’t grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in parts of Texas, a new study has found. Reviewing federal and local government data across 13 metrics based on personal finances, well-being, and quality of life, SmartAsset ranked nearly 165 of the nation’s largest cities to find where Americans are happiest.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Georgetown, Texas landmark Crockett Gardens Falls collapses

GEORGETOWN, Texas - It's the end of an era for one Central Texas landmark after the Crockett Garden Falls collapsed near Georgetown over the weekend. In just a two-mile hike toward Lake Georgetown, visitors could have found themselves at Crockett Garden Falls. "It's a really nice spot. It makes for...
GEORGETOWN, TX
CBS Austin

Man shot near Dreamer's shop in NE Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Officials are responding to a call received at 6:55 in the evening about a shooting happening outside a Dreamer's shop. The male has been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Currently, detectives are still on the scene and investigating the matter.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
940K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy