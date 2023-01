LEXINGTON, Ky. — No. 24-23 Arkansas women’s basketball team bounced back from a three-game losing streak with a 71-50 win over Kentucky on New Year’s Day. Arkansas’ win was the first time the Razorbacks leave Lexington victorious since 2003 in a series where Kentucky had won nine out of the previous 10 games.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO