ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Kirstie Alley Left Behind $40 Million Fortune & Massive Real Estate Portfolio Following Her Death At 71

Kirstie Alley enjoyed the fruits of her labor following a successful career in the limelight, leaving behind a $40 million fortune and massive real estate portfolio, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.Alley had several starring roles that afforded her a luxurious lifestyle, including on Cheers and the Look Who's Talking franchise.She also became a regular fixture on reality TV, making appearances on Kirstie Alley's Big Life, Celebrity Big Brother, Dancing With the Stars, and The Masked Singer.In addition to her significant net worth, she had a sprawling home in Wichita, Kansas. Plus, Alley dished about building her dream farmhouse on two acres...
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

Woman falls foul of surprising Disney World dress code rule

A Disney World visitor has revealed a surprising clothing item that is not allowed at the resort - but which landed her with a free t-shirt.Jordyn Graime, from New Jersey, shared her experience on TikTok after visiting Epcot theme park in Florida.She arrived in a backless blue crop top with spaghetti straps, but was informed by staff that her outfit went against the dress code. @jordyngraime Disney doesn’t like backs I guess…. #epcot #disneyworld #disney #dresscode #fyp #foryoupage @jessiedipasquale ♬ Castaways - The Backyardigans Workers at the park then gave her a voucher to buy a...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Robb Report

Meet Bullet, a 200-Foot Megayacht Concept That Can Shoot Across the Water at 26 Knots

Franco Gnessi of Dynaship Yacht Design is trying to blow you away with his latest concept. Christened the Bullet, the megayacht is an exercise in perspective in which you discover a decidedly minimalist exterior is cleverly concealing a rather complex interior. Put simply, the true extent of the 200-footer isn’t apparent at first blush. Inspired by automotive design, Bullet is characterized by a series of sinuous lines that come together to create a sleek, aerodynamic silhouette. It’s kind of like a Ferrari of the high seas and even has the long nose (or foredeck) of a Prancing Horse. The Italian designer also...

Comments / 0

Community Policy