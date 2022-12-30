Read full article on original website
localsportsjournal.com
Holton falls to Buckley in holiday tournament hoops action on Saturday
Holton boys basketball dug into an early hole on Saturday afternoon and fell to Buckley, 77-35 in the consolation game of the Reed City Holiday Tournament. Holton fell behind quickly as Buckley raced out to 26-10 lead by the end of the first quarter and extended that lead to 51-21 by halftime.
thumbwind.com
Michigan Walleye Season Change On Saginaw River & Saginaw Bay Starts Today
Effective January 1, 2023, the Michigan walleye season will be open year-round on the lower Saginaw River in Bay and Saginaw counties from the mouth of the river upstream to the West Center Street (Douglas G. Schenk) Bridge. Table of Contents. Walleye Season Changes on Lower Saginaw River. Walleye Season...
whtc.com
Hudsonville Man Hospitalized After Saturday Crash With Tree
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 31, 2022) – A 29-year-old Hudsonville man is expected to recover from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash between his hometown and Allendale on Saturday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to 48th Avenue...
localspins.com
‘The Spirit of Michigan’: World-class music festivals revving up the state in 2023
Mitten State festivals new and old, large and small aim to continue the momentum from their post-pandemic return last year. The story and preview, plus the Local Spins 2023 Festival Guide. SCROLL DOWN FOR A LINK TO THE MICHIGAN MUSIC FESTIVALS 2023 GUIDE. It’s all about “the spirit of Michigan.”...
WLNS
Teen Falls Through Ice
It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022) Skubick with Michigan’s First Gentleman. Skubick...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Lottery: Chance to win $5 “Winter Green 7’s” instant tickets
105.1 The BOUNCE has your chance to hit it big with the Michigan Lottery!. Each month, we’re hooking up listeners just like you with a fistful of instant tickets. Listen to The Morning BOUNCE Jan 23-27 for your chance to call in and win. This month’s feature is $5...
8-person chairlift, deep powder runs: What’s new at Michigan ski resorts for 2023
Some of Michigan’s biggest ski resorts got a head start this season when a cold, snowy snap and good snow-making conditions allowed runs to open by Thanksgiving weekend. And while there’s been a little thaw-snow-thaw upheaval in the last few weeks, excitement is high among skiers for a solid season now that the calendar is flipping to 2023.
travelnowsmart.com
Top 10 romantic getaways in michigan for couples
The following are the top 10 most romantic weekend getaways that couples may experience in the state of Michigan. The top 10 most romantic weekend getaways in the state of Michigan are for couples to enjoy together. If you and your significant other are thinking about taking a trip away...
Mega Millions results for 12/30/22; did anyone win the $685 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – Several players came within one number of winning the grand prize, but there was no winner of the $685 million Mega Millions jackpot for the drawing held on Friday, Dec. 30. That means the drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 3 will be worth $785 million with a...
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Michael Moore
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most iconic celebrities. Today, we're looking inside one of Michael Moore's sprawling Michigan homes that sold for $4.3 million. The outspoken celebrity's home was tastefully decorated, with a few exceptions.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Michigan university announces phrases that should be banished in 2023 -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Lake Superior State University announces list of words, phrases that should be banished in 2023. It’s been a tradition since 1976, and Lake Superior State...
Detroit News
These northern Michigan cities had record-high temperatures on Friday
Thermometers spiked across northern Michigan on Friday with several cities across the region posting record-breaking temperatures ahead of the New Year. From Traverse City to Sault Ste Marie, multiple parts of northern Michigan saw temperatures well into the 50s on Friday, surpassing historic highs that in some cases were set during the Depression.
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
‘Compete shock’: Man who bought last 2 scratch-off tickets at Michigan store wins $4M
A Michigan man bought the last two scratch-off tickets for his favorite lottery game. One of them paid off big, to the tune of $4 million. “I was in complete shock!” the 42-year-old Macomb County man, who chose to remain anonymous, said in a statement to the Michigan Lottery on Thursday.
UpNorthLive.com
Highest snow totals for northern Michigan
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- With a blizzard having made its way out of northern Michigan, some may be wondering which areas were hit the hardest. The National Weather Service has provided a list of the places that received the most snow over the past few days:. ESE Mancelona - 36.7...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan
Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
Tasty Trip: Michigan’s Best Reuben Is A Short Drive From Flint
Michigan food is shining on lists all around the country for "must try" and "best" lists. Check out Michigan's favorite pizza (hint: it's not from Detroit) here. This time, it's a deli sandwich just a short drive south from Flint. Who has the best sandwich in Michigan?. According to cheapism.com...
January Forecast Outlook
After bitter cold temperatures Christmas weekend, the beginning of 2023 is looking like it will be coming in with warmer air and some rain. Many places in the area are used to average temperatures (average of both high and low temperatures) in the 20s or teens for the months of December and January.
Great Spots for Snowmobilers to Grab a Bite Up North
Snowmobile season is in full swing in Northern Michigan. Michigan is home to 6,500 snowmobile trails, the state with the sixth most trails in the U.S. Many miles of those trails are located in Northern Michigan, making it a great spot for riders. Restaurants say they’re enjoying a surge in...
24-hour diners are getting rarer – but a few hold strong in Michigan
BYRON CENTER, MI - A couple huddles in their favorite booth after finishing their shift at a nightclub. An overnight gas station clerk orders a cherry Coke under warm lights. And a group of retired men trade jokes over plates of buttered toast and hot mugs of coffee. This is...
