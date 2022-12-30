ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fruitport Charter Township, MI

whtc.com

Hudsonville Man Hospitalized After Saturday Crash With Tree

GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 31, 2022) – A 29-year-old Hudsonville man is expected to recover from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash between his hometown and Allendale on Saturday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to 48th Avenue...
HUDSONVILLE, MI
WLNS

Teen Falls Through Ice

It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022) Skubick with Michigan’s First Gentleman. Skubick...
MICHIGAN STATE
travelnowsmart.com

Top 10 romantic getaways in michigan for couples

The following are the top 10 most romantic weekend getaways that couples may experience in the state of Michigan. The top 10 most romantic weekend getaways in the state of Michigan are for couples to enjoy together. If you and your significant other are thinking about taking a trip away...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Michael Moore

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most iconic celebrities. Today, we're looking inside one of Michael Moore's sprawling Michigan homes that sold for $4.3 million. The outspoken celebrity's home was tastefully decorated, with a few exceptions.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

These northern Michigan cities had record-high temperatures on Friday

Thermometers spiked across northern Michigan on Friday with several cities across the region posting record-breaking temperatures ahead of the New Year. From Traverse City to Sault Ste Marie, multiple parts of northern Michigan saw temperatures well into the 50s on Friday, surpassing historic highs that in some cases were set during the Depression.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Banana 101.5

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Highest snow totals for northern Michigan

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- With a blizzard having made its way out of northern Michigan, some may be wondering which areas were hit the hardest. The National Weather Service has provided a list of the places that received the most snow over the past few days:. ESE Mancelona - 36.7...
MICHIGAN STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan

Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

January Forecast Outlook

After bitter cold temperatures Christmas weekend, the beginning of 2023 is looking like it will be coming in with warmer air and some rain. Many places in the area are used to average temperatures (average of both high and low temperatures) in the 20s or teens for the months of December and January.
9&10 News

Great Spots for Snowmobilers to Grab a Bite Up North

Snowmobile season is in full swing in Northern Michigan. Michigan is home to 6,500 snowmobile trails, the state with the sixth most trails in the U.S. Many miles of those trails are located in Northern Michigan, making it a great spot for riders. Restaurants say they’re enjoying a surge in...
KALKASKA, MI

