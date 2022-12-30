Read full article on original website
Related
manchesterinklink.com
Monday’s weather: Sunny and milder, high of 50
Today: Some sun & mild. High Near 50 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 31 Winds: Light & Variable. Tuesday: Cloudy & mild with rain (.35″). High 50 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph. Tuesday night: Few showers & mild. Low 47 Winds: SW 5-10 mph. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy...
manchesterinklink.com
Sunday’s weather: Breezy and mild, high of 52
Two records as the year ended yesterday. Yesterday’s morning low of 44 was a record-high low breaking the previous record of 37 set in 2003. Yesterday’s high of 57 broke the record of 56 set in 1932. Weather Outlook. Winter looks to take a vacation as an early...
WMTW
Our December thaw is now a January thaw
Rain will come to an end across most areas early Sunday morning, except for snow showers in the mountains. Temperatures will remain well above normal to start the new year. High pressure will bring sunny and dry weather on Monday along with slightly cooler temperatures. A series of lows bring warm and wet weather by mid week.
Storms expected to become more frequent, damaging as sea levels rise
Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link. Last week, post-gingerbread cookie making and pre-nap,...
Climber hit by falling ice in New Hampshire
HART'S LOCATION, N.H. - Fellow climbers came to the aid of a man who was hit in the head by falling ice in New Hampshire on Friday afternoon.New Hampshire Fish & Game said the experienced climber, 37-year-old James Lawrence of Dover, NH, was wearing a helmet and had all the right equipment but still suffered a head injury when the ice struck him on Willey's Slide in Hart's Location.His climbing partner and ice climbers nearby helped get Lawrence to the bottom of the slide, down the trail and to the road, where he was taken by ambulance to a hospital."The recent warm weather has made ice unpredictable and officials urge climbers to use extra caution while venturing out," Fish & Game said in a statement.
Mainers Could Be Eligible For Storm Damage Assistance
While the pre-Christmas storm did not do as much damage here in Maine as it did in other places, thousands of Mainers are still dealing with damage to their homes caused by the fierce winds and heavy rain that fell on Maine on December 22nd and December 23rd. Unfortunately, some...
WBUR
Here's what's open and closed on New Year's Day (observed) in Mass.
You know what there's not a lot of? Great movies centered around New Year's Day. The closest we've gotten is "When Harry Met Sally," but that's really about the final scene, and even then, the vast majority of that scene happens on New Year's Eve. So if you're creative, there's...
From the Northern Border to the Southern Coast, These Are Maine’s 10 Busiest Airports
Air travel can be rough. The long security lines, crowded food courts, non-existent parking, never-ending terminals, and general public can drive any sane person mad. However, we Mainers are relatively lucky. Our two commercial airports are a godsend. Easy in, easy out. It's a completely different flying experience, and small-market flying at its finest.
Drivers Hitting the Brakes When Approaching Mass Pike or I-95 Tolls: Stop It
If you drive a lot like I do, you see things. These things are not necessarily good, nor filled with common sense. The Massachusetts Turnpike debuted the overhead electronic tolls in 2016, says Masslive.com. The I-95 Hampton tolls have been an ORT (Open Road Toll) since 2010, according to NH.gov.
Have You Heard The Story Of The Maine House Built In England?
As a history geek, I am all about this kind of stuff. And, when I first heard this story, I knew I had to know more. According to Only In Your State, there is a house in North Berwick that was actually built in England!. So, was the home transported...
How late are Big Y, Costco, Market Basket and Aldi open on New Year’s Eve?
Many businesses in Massachusetts will have different opening hours this weekend due to New Year’s Eve. See below to find out how late you can plan to stop by the grocery store to pick up some last-minute party supplies. Big Y. All Big Y stores will be open regular...
mainepublic.org
New Omicron subvariant, XBB, now widespread in Maine
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Maine, as a new Omicron variant makes it way across New England. Dr. Dora Mills of MaineHealth said the variant, known as XBB, seems to be more contagious but does not produce more severe disease than other Omicron variants.
Eversource rates rising again soon
New rates come into effect for Eversource customers starting this new year. It's standard in Massachusetts that energy supply prices change twice a year, but it's the size of the increase this year that has people doing a double take.
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Mass. shows interest in financing Maine wind project
A 1,000 MEGAWATT onshore wind project planned for northern Maine and an associated transmission build-out “would provide benefits to Massachusetts and the region,” the Mass. Department of Energy Resources said as it determined that it makes sense to have Bay State ratepayers cover 40 percent of the project costs as part of a multi-state clean energy effort.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best Chinese food in New Hampshire
There are a lot of great Chinese restaurants in New Hampshire, but which ones are the best? We asked our viewers for their choices. Golden Tao offers a large variety of classic dishes and specialties. 4. Lilac Blossom in Nashua and Merrimack. Some viewers say either location of Lilac Blossom...
WMUR.com
Homicides in New Hampshire up in 2022 compared to last 2 years
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire saw more homicides in 2022 compared to the previous two years. In 2022, New Hampshire had 27 homicide cases, an increase from 2021 and 2020, where there were 16 in both years. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said the average the state sees...
Radio Ink
‘Rob Carson Show’ to Air on New Hampshire Stations
Newsmax Radio says it has reached an agreement with Binnie Media to bring “The Rob Carson Show” to several stations in New Hampshire. The show will start airing on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Time. The show will be distributed in nearly two dozen markets when the stations add the program next week.
The Maine County With the Most Crimes Committed in 2021 Might Surprise You
There’s no surprise that Maine is one of the safest states in the country. We are blessed to live somewhere with minimal crime and to live in areas where there’s no need for any heightened fear. Of course, as with anywhere, crime does occur throughout our state and...
What to Say if You’re Caught Driving 161 MPH in New Hampshire
For whatever reason, drivers have felt a great need for speed on highways in New Hampshire lately, like the Mainer caught going 120 miles per hour on I-95 in mid-December, or two drag racers who were clocked at 130 miles per hour just days before. But neither top the man...
Comments / 0