New Hampshire State

manchesterinklink.com

Monday’s weather: Sunny and milder, high of 50

Today: Some sun & mild. High Near 50 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 31 Winds: Light & Variable. Tuesday: Cloudy & mild with rain (.35″). High 50 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph. Tuesday night: Few showers & mild. Low 47 Winds: SW 5-10 mph. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Sunday’s weather: Breezy and mild, high of 52

Two records as the year ended yesterday. Yesterday’s morning low of 44 was a record-high low breaking the previous record of 37 set in 2003. Yesterday’s high of 57 broke the record of 56 set in 1932. Weather Outlook. Winter looks to take a vacation as an early...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMTW

Our December thaw is now a January thaw

Rain will come to an end across most areas early Sunday morning, except for snow showers in the mountains. Temperatures will remain well above normal to start the new year. High pressure will bring sunny and dry weather on Monday along with slightly cooler temperatures. A series of lows bring warm and wet weather by mid week.
MAINE STATE
CBS Boston

Climber hit by falling ice in New Hampshire

HART'S LOCATION, N.H. - Fellow climbers came to the aid of a man who was hit in the head by falling ice in New Hampshire on Friday afternoon.New Hampshire Fish & Game said the experienced climber, 37-year-old James Lawrence of Dover, NH, was wearing a helmet and had all the right equipment but still suffered a head injury when the ice struck him on Willey's Slide in Hart's Location.His climbing partner and ice climbers nearby helped get Lawrence to the bottom of the slide, down the trail and to the road, where he was taken by ambulance to a hospital."The recent warm weather has made ice unpredictable and officials urge climbers to use extra caution while venturing out," Fish & Game said in a statement.
DOVER, NH
102.9 WBLM

Mainers Could Be Eligible For Storm Damage Assistance

While the pre-Christmas storm did not do as much damage here in Maine as it did in other places, thousands of Mainers are still dealing with damage to their homes caused by the fierce winds and heavy rain that fell on Maine on December 22nd and December 23rd. Unfortunately, some...
MAINE STATE
WBUR

Here's what's open and closed on New Year's Day (observed) in Mass.

You know what there's not a lot of? Great movies centered around New Year's Day. The closest we've gotten is "When Harry Met Sally," but that's really about the final scene, and even then, the vast majority of that scene happens on New Year's Eve. So if you're creative, there's...
BOSTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

From the Northern Border to the Southern Coast, These Are Maine’s 10 Busiest Airports

Air travel can be rough. The long security lines, crowded food courts, non-existent parking, never-ending terminals, and general public can drive any sane person mad. However, we Mainers are relatively lucky. Our two commercial airports are a godsend. Easy in, easy out. It's a completely different flying experience, and small-market flying at its finest.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

New Omicron subvariant, XBB, now widespread in Maine

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Maine, as a new Omicron variant makes it way across New England. Dr. Dora Mills of MaineHealth said the variant, known as XBB, seems to be more contagious but does not produce more severe disease than other Omicron variants.
MAINE STATE
WWLP

Eversource rates rising again soon

New rates come into effect for Eversource customers starting this new year. It's standard in Massachusetts that energy supply prices change twice a year, but it's the size of the increase this year that has people doing a double take.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Mass. shows interest in financing Maine wind project

A 1,000 MEGAWATT onshore wind project planned for northern Maine and an associated transmission build-out “would provide benefits to Massachusetts and the region,” the Mass. Department of Energy Resources said as it determined that it makes sense to have Bay State ratepayers cover 40 percent of the project costs as part of a multi-state clean energy effort.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best Chinese food in New Hampshire

There are a lot of great Chinese restaurants in New Hampshire, but which ones are the best? We asked our viewers for their choices. Golden Tao offers a large variety of classic dishes and specialties. 4. Lilac Blossom in Nashua and Merrimack. Some viewers say either location of Lilac Blossom...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Radio Ink

‘Rob Carson Show’ to Air on New Hampshire Stations

Newsmax Radio says it has reached an agreement with Binnie Media to bring “The Rob Carson Show” to several stations in New Hampshire. The show will start airing on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Time. The show will be distributed in nearly two dozen markets when the stations add the program next week.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

