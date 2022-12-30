ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TX

saturdaydownsouth.com

Demani Richardson, Texas A&M safety, announces plans for 2023 season

Demani Richardson, a veteran safety at Texas A&M, has announced his intentions for the 2023 season. Richardson, who was the Aggies’ leading tackler in 2022 with 74 tackles, announced on social media that he would return for another season in 2023. He also had 5 passes broken up, and 2 forced fumbles along with an interception. Next season will be his fifth with the Aggies, and he’s been a consistent contributor throughout his career, starting in 2019 when he made 11 starts and appeared in 12 games as a freshman.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
FanSided

FSU football: Sam McCall commits to Texas A&M for 2023 season

FSU football saw its 2022 top signee, Sam McCall, enter the transfer portal before the regular season ended a few weeks ago. The Noles have had a handful of players to enter the portal, but McCall seemed to be the only one who left on negative terms. His frustration appeared in a video on his Instagram Live social media feed, venting about the coaching staff.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
topwirenews.com

John Sharp, Chancellor of Texas A&M University is Interviewed by Host Aaron Alejandro on the Growing Our Future Podcast

College Station, USA , 12/31/2022 / Mission Matters Media Podcast Agency /. Mission Matters Podcast Agency distributes the Growing Our Future Podcast. John Sharp has served over a decade as the Chancellor of Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. His journey began at Bloomington High School’s FFA (Future Farmers of America) Program that grounded him in foundational principles that gave him the confidence to lead today. High responsibility, beating a fear of public speaking and rebounding from failures are the factors Sharp deems critical for the next generation of agricultural science leaders and innovators. “The responsibility that I gained in participating in FFA is worth its weight in gold…because of the responsibility and it (FFA) may be the only place that they [Students] learn that responsibility,” Sharp emphasized. Through these responsibilities come ups and downs. “You learn from your failures. Sometimes failures are more important than the victories,” he said with conviction.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox44news.com

Ascension Providence Waco announces first baby of 2023

Waco (FOX 44) — Ascension Providence Waco announced its first birth of 2023 took place Sunday at 6:49 a.m. The baby’s name is Emmitt Wayne Smith, and he weighed 6lbs, 8 ounces, and measured 20 inches in length. The parents are Taylor and Caleb Morwitz. This is their...
WACO, TX
insitebrazosvalley.com

Local Legend: Multi-restaurant owner Wade Beckman shares his business journey

For many the restaurant business is something scary to get into — it takes a lot of hard work and perseverance to successfully manage and maintain. But for BCS local Wade Beckman and his wife Mary, it was something they were made to do. Starting with his first restaurant, Shipwreck Grill in 2009, Wade has continued to share his passion for food through two more restaurants and a catering business. Not only do they own and operate businesses in the Brazos Valley, they also are fully immersed in the community, participating in a variety of community-driven organizations. Wade, most recently, served as Chairman of the Board of the BCS Chamber of Commerce in 2021 and is currently serving as the Immediate Past Chair. We sat down to talk with Wade about his journey, here’s what he shared with us.
BRYAN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: City of Waco offices to close Monday for holiday

The Salvation Army of Waco is seeking volunteers to help work the Community Kitchen, especially the week of Jan. 1-7. To sign up, go to The Salvation Army volunteer website, www.southernusa.salvationarmy.org/waco, and choose from the days available in January to help the Community Kitchen operate successfully. Volunteers must be 18 or older. Volunteers with questions can email Dinah.mills@uss.salvationarmy.org.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.29.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Di Campli’s Italian Ristorante at 6500 West Highway 84 in Waco got a 95 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, the meatballs were not kept at the appropriate hot temperature. There were...
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Gloria Kennard ‘God is Good’ luncheon served over 300 meals

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman closed out the year on Saturday by providing those in need with a free New Year’s Eve lunch. It was all part of Gloria Kennard’s 4th annual free New Year’s Luncheon also known as the ‘God is Good’ Luncheon. The luncheon was held from noon until 3 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Bryan. It’s normally held on New Year’s Day, but because it takes place on a Sunday this year the luncheon was moved to Saturday so it could be held at the church. A variety of different food was served such as turkey, ham, black-eyed peas, pies, and more. Over 300 meals were served.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Father and son duo arrested for theft after accepting money for job not completed

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Two Brazos Valley men that happen to be a father and son duo have bonded out of jail after they were arrested on Christmas Eve for theft. College Station Police have charged Randall Fred Eubank, 59, of North Zulch with three counts of theft of property $2,500<30K, and Aubrey Gibson Eubank 28, of College Station with 1 count of the same.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Task Force 1 leader dies after battle with cancer

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Task Force 1 Leader Travis Maher, who has been with the organization for over two decades, has died after fighting cancer. Maher, 49, was a graduate of Texas A&M’s class of 1996 and served with the Austin Fire Department for 23 years. Maher...
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

Police arrest driver on DWI charge after Greens Prairie Rd crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police arrested a driver Friday morning following a rollover crash involving another vehicle in College Station. The collision happened just after 1:00 a.m. in the 2000 block of Greens Prairie Road near Castlegate Drive. Lauren Shilling, 23, of College Station was driving an SUV when...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Police officer, deputy recovering after being shot in the line of duty

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say the person accused of shooting an officer and a Brazos County Sheriff’s deputy is now in custody. Investigators say Joshua Ryan Herrin, 44, shot the officer Thursday night during an attempted traffic stop. As he tried to run away, police say he fired several shots at the officer and then stole his patrol car.
BRYAN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Police make indecent exposure arrest after reports from around Waco

Waco police announced an arrest Friday related to reports received since September “of a male exposing himself to women and children at businesses and parks throughout the city.”. Andrew Justice Smith, 19, was arrested on Waco police warrants charging Class B misdemeanor indecent exposure and third-degree felony indecency with...
WACO, TX

