Robinson scores 17 to lead BYU to 69-49 romp over Pacific

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Jaxson Robinson had 17 points in BYU’s 69-49 win over Pacific on Thursday night.

Robinson added six rebounds for the Cougars (11-5). Spencer Johnson finished with 15 points to help BYU earn its sixth straight victory.

The Tigers (7-9) were led by Keylan Boone with 19 points. Luke Avdalovic scored nine.

BYU took the lead with 12:04 left in the first half and did not relinquish it.

Both teams play again on Saturday. BYU hosts Portland and Pacific hosts Loyola Marymount (CA).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.