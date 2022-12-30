ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robinson scores 17 to lead BYU to 69-49 romp over Pacific

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Jaxson Robinson had 17 points in BYU’s 69-49 win over Pacific on Thursday night.

Robinson added six rebounds for the Cougars (11-5). Spencer Johnson finished with 15 points to help BYU earn its sixth straight victory.

The Tigers (7-9) were led by Keylan Boone with 19 points. Luke Avdalovic scored nine.

BYU took the lead with 12:04 left in the first half and did not relinquish it.

Both teams play again on Saturday. BYU hosts Portland and Pacific hosts Loyola Marymount (CA).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

