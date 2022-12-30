ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

UCSB earns 66-58 win against CSU Fullerton

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Ajay Mitchell had 24 points in UCSB’s 66-58 win against CSU Fullerton on Thursday night in a Big West Conference opener.

Mitchell shot 8 for 13 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Gauchos (10-2, 1-0). Josh Pierre-Louis scored 17 points while shooting 6 of 11 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line, and added three steals. Cole Anderson finished 2 of 4 from the field to finish with seven points. The Gauchos picked up their sixth straight victory.

Jalen Harris finished with 19 points for the Titans (6-7, 0-1). Latrell Wrightsell Jr. added 10 points for CSU Fullerton. Max Jones also had nine points, six rebounds and two steals.

Both teams play on Saturday. UCSB hosts UCSD while CSU Fullerton hosts CSU Northridge.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Stars take win streak into game against the Kings

Dallas Stars (23-9-6, first in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-13-6, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars are looking to keep their four-game win streak going when they visit the Los Angeles Kings. Los Angeles has a 21-13-6 record overall and an 11-6-2 record...
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
608K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy