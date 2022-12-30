ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

Allegri scores 19, Eastern Washington beats Montana 87-80

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Angelo Allegri scored 19 points as Eastern Washington beat Montana 87-80 on Thursday.

Allegri added five rebounds and six assists for the Eagles (7-7). Dane Erikstrup scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Ethan Price shot 5 for 10 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Grizzlies (6-7) were led in scoring by Josh Bannan, who finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Dischon Thomas added 20 points for Montana. In addition, Aanen Moody had 17 points, four assists and five steals.

Both teams play on Saturday. Eastern Washington visits Montana State while Montana hosts Idaho.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

