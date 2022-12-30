Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building
Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
Vladimir Putin Exposed! Russian Leader Hires Actors To Pose As Soldiers For Annual New Year's Address
Vladimir Putin was caught using actors to pose as soldiers at his side while delivering his New Year’s address to Russia over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.The incident came on Sunday as the 70-year-old Russian leader appeared in Moscow for his annual televised address alongside dozens of servicemen and women who allegedly fought in Ukraine.But according to numerous Russian outlets, almost all of those spotted standing by Putin’s side during the address were hired actors who were featured in previous propaganda videos released by the Kremlin.“Realii has noted that one of the military standing behind Putin during his televised address...
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Albany Herald
Pakistan to shut markets and restaurants early to save power amid economic crisis
Pakistan's economic woes show no signs of letting up in 2023. The South Asian nation announced a new energy conservation plan Tuesday as its fragile economy continues to struggle with multiple challenges. The government has ordered all markets to close by 8.30 pm and restaurants by 10 pm, according to a tweet by its ruling party. These measures will help the country save 62 billion Pakistani rupees ($274 million), the post added.
US settles with Mexican man arrested despite DACA status
SEATTLE — (AP) — A Mexican man who was arrested by U.S. immigration agents in 2017 despite his participation in a program designed to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children will be allowed to remain in the country for at least the next four years under a settlement with the Justice Department.
