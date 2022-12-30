ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

'Dons rally late to take down Youngstown State

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WFFT) – Purdue Fort Wayne picked up a 76-71 victory at Youngstown State on Saturday (Dec. 31) in Horizon League play. Purdue Fort Wayne led for the majority of the contest, nearly 34 minutes to be exact. As is often the case in league games it was an exchange of runs that decided the game on Saturday. Youngstown State scored 13 straight to go up 61-53 with 8:30 left in the game. It was their first lead since the score was 9-8. No worries though, the 'Dons followed on a 15-2 run. Damian Chong Qui scored nine of the points in the five-minute stretch to take a 68-63 lead with just under three minutes remaining.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Stephens shines in PFW loss to Youngstown State

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WFFT) - Abbigail Stephens of the Purdue Fort Wayne women's basketball team scored a career-high 14 points, but the Mastodons fell to the Horizon League preseason favorite Youngstown State 60-44 on New Year's Eve. Stephens took over the game as soon as she entered late in the third...
FORT WAYNE, IN
No. 13 Indiana Tech takes crosstown showdown with Saint Francis

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Saint Francis Lady Cougars (8-7; 4-1 Crossroads) played host to the Indiana Tech Warriors Saturday afternoon at Hutzell Athletic Center, and were defeated in their cross-town rivalry match up with a close final of 69-71. The Lady Cougars fought throughout the game and kept the scoreline pretty tight.
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Locker Room: High School Basketball (12/30)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The FOX 55 Sports team brings you action from 10 area high school basketball games in the final Locker Room of the 2022 calendar year. Kokomo Tournament (Phil Cox Memorial Tournament) Consolation. Guerin Catholic 54, Columbia City 40. South Bend Riley 64, Bishop Luers 56.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Polar riders and polar swimmers kick off new year in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Some New Year’s Day traditions returned to Fort Wayne Sunday. Bikers met up at Harley-Davidson of Fort Wayne for the 26th Annual Polar Ride. “What other better way to ring in than just taking a ride with everybody?” Breyanna Gastineau asked. They...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Fort Wayne remembers trailblazer Brenda Robinson

Robinson spent her 78 years working to help children through Allen County courts, Fort Wayne classrooms, the Black College Club and the YMCA. Robinson spent her 78 years working to help children through Allen County courts, Fort Wayne classrooms, the Black College Club and the YMCA.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Annual Countdown to Noon returns to Science Central

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Once again, Science Central celebrated the new year early with its annual Countdown to Noon. It’s been going on for more than 15 years. This year, they dropped 2,023 balloons to ring in 2023. Science Central’s Executive Director Martin Fisher said it’s always...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Lane restrictions on Trier Road Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions on Trier Road Tuesday. The section affected will be at the intersection with Maplecrest Road. Crews will be repairing the pavement. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be done Tuesday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
New Year's Resolutions: What are your goals for 2023?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- With a new year comes new opportunities, and of course resolutions. FOX 55 asked people around Fort Wayne what they're planning to do in 2023. Allen County Sheriff-Elect Troy Hershberger: “Probably spend more time working out and taking seriously the physical aspect of the job, and stress what it can do."
FORT WAYNE, IN
How Fort Wayne food banks are stocking up for 2023

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The so-called Season of Giving is now over, but that doesn’t mean the number of people in need is decreasing. Several local nonprofits are making sure they’re ready for the months ahead as they pack up their holiday hauls. Garry Pook with Associated...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Man dies in New Year's Day fiery Fort Wayne crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - One man is dead after a fiery crash just north of downtown early Sunday morning. Fort Wayne Police found a flaming car around 3:00 a.m. on the 2500 block of Westbrook Drive. They say the driver was heading north when he crashed into an unoccupied...
FORT WAYNE, IN
1 dead in early New Year's Day accident

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One person is dead after an early crash on New Year's Day. According to a release from the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers arrived to the area of 2500 Westbrook drive regarding a vehicle accident with a single passenger car engulfed in flames. Preliminary investigations...
FORT WAYNE, IN

