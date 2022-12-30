Read full article on original website
Speculation Swirls as Putin Accused of Using Same Woman in Multiple Photos
Many believe the same blonde woman appeared in multiple photos behind the Russian leader, showing up as a soldier, a sailor and a religious worshipper.
Russia Loses 16 Armored Vehicles, Hundreds of Troops in a Day: Ukraine
Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a video message that Moscow would soon announce a new wave of mobilization.
WVNews
Taliban: Kabul checkpoint bomb blast kills, wounds several
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A bomb exploded near a checkpoint at Kabul's military airport Sunday morning killing and wounding “several” people, a Taliban official said, the first deadly blast of 2023 in Afghanistan. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the regional affiliate of the...
WVNews
Ukraine, hit by fresh Russian missiles, faces grim New Year
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians woke up to a grim 2023 Sunday, reeling from more sirens and fresh missile attacks as the death toll from Russia’s massive New Year's Eve assault across the country climbed to at least three. Shortly after midnight, air raid alerts sounded in the...
