WVNews

Taliban: Kabul checkpoint bomb blast kills, wounds several

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A bomb exploded near a checkpoint at Kabul's military airport Sunday morning killing and wounding “several” people, a Taliban official said, the first deadly blast of 2023 in Afghanistan. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the regional affiliate of the...
WVNews

Ukraine, hit by fresh Russian missiles, faces grim New Year

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians woke up to a grim 2023 Sunday, reeling from more sirens and fresh missile attacks as the death toll from Russia’s massive New Year's Eve assault across the country climbed to at least three. Shortly after midnight, air raid alerts sounded in the...

