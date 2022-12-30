Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 20 Texas vs. No. 12 Washington: Five observations and Sunday chat
We have officially reached the end of the line on the 2022 Texas Longhorns football season. It didn’t feel nearly long enough. I had about a month to come to grips with this being the final write up reviewing Longhorn football this year and I still haven’t quite gotten there. Still, though, the show must go and we must move forward. This season played out about where I thought it would, which means Texas showed improvement in year two under Steve Sarkisian. The chances were there to blow the lid of things, but they couldn’t quite get over the hump. Solid, but not spectacular overall, I guess you could say.
How Huskies' 9 Portal Transfer Newcomers Fared This Season
Well before the Alamo Bowl was played, Kalen DeBoer was in a competitive mood while sitting with the media one afternoon. As the early recruiting signing period came and went, the first-year University of Washington football coach casually mentioned how other programs were just now catching on that his staff was pretty good at judging talent.
Huskies Find Themselves in 11 Heaven, an Elite Victory Grouping
As we pause this overly interesting college football season for a day, and crunch the escalating numbers, a couple of things have become abundantly clear for the nation's finest teams. No one — and we reiterate no one — plays taunt defense anymore at the FBS level. Not the University...
No. 11 UCLA brings potent offense against Washington
Fresh off a wild comeback win in its return to Pac-12 Conference play, No. 11-ranked UCLA takes a nine-game winning
pacificnwsports.com
7 Takeaways from Washington Huskies 27-20 Alamo Bowl Win
In a close game, the Washington Huskies outlasted Texas 27-20 in the Alamo Bowl. Here are our 7 takeaways. As many expected, this game was close; the Washington Huskies outlasted Texas 27-20. They executed when they had to on offense, and the defense made key stops. Here are our top seven takeaways.
KHQ Right Now
Commentary: UW football could be a juggernaut next season. But it’s time to celebrate a 2022 to remember.
SAN ANTONIO – It would be easy for a Huskies fan to look ahead to next year and salivate. But the move right now is to look back on this past one and celebrate. A program-defining season for Washington might very well be imminent. But compared to most seasons...
6 Uninterrupted Minutes in the Pregame World of Kalen Deboer
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Kalen DeBoer answers to more than 100 University of Washington football players, 10 assistant coaches, another 40 on his support staff, recruits, donors, media members, fans and his athletic director. It's difficult for this Husky football coach — the 30th in school history and the...
Golf.com
The 10 best golf courses in Washington (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Washington. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Washington. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Central Washington State Metro Area Jumps Toward top of Nation's List for Rising Costs
The cost of living has skyrocketed in Seattle over recent years, but it could be worse. At least you don’t live in Wenatchee. According to an analysis of all U.S. metro areas by Bloomberg, Wenatchee has risen fastest in the rankings of America’s costliest places to live since 2010.
Eastlake deals Class 1A champion Lynden Christian first loss in own winter holiday tournament championship game
LYNDEN, Wash – The size advantage Eastlake had over Lynden Christian on paper showed early in the championship game of the Lynden Christmas Classic. The Wolves used their size and speed to hand the Lyncs their first loss of the season in a 54-46 victory to win the tournament. Both teams put their ...
These high-interest laws go into effect in Washington state in 2023
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A number of new laws go into effect Jan. 1, 2023, in Washington state, including some that will impact jobs and the environment. The state minimum wage for 2022 was $14.49 per hour. Workers 14 or 15 years old may be paid $12.32 per hour. Some...
riptidefish.com
Squidding in Puget Sound, Washington
Seattle’s Puget Sound is bountiful with fishing choices, and although Salmon seems to overshadow all the rest, one event that draws out legions of locals is the annual squid migrations. Depending on the time of year and what the report is, squidding around here can be a boat or pier affair, both during the day or night.
US News and World Report
The 21 Best Restaurants in Seattle
Surrounded by the water and home to thick evergreen forests and snowcapped peaks, Seattle is as much known for its striking natural beauty as for its robust food scene. Thanks to its forward-thinking and sustainable ethos – plus influences from diverse cultures – foodies can expect creativity on every plate.
Chronicle
Dori Monson, Conservative Seattle Radio Host, Dies at 61
Dori Monson, the Puget Sound region’s longtime conservative radio host from “the mean streets of Ballard,” died suddenly Saturday night at 61, in a Seattle hospital, according to KIRO Newsradio. In addition to his highly rated three-hour show each weekday, he was part of the Seahawks radio...
q13fox.com
WDFW: 30 pounds of invasive green crab confiscated from Seattle seafood market
SEATTLE - Police officers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) confiscated around 30 pounds of live green crab that were being sold at a Seattle seafood market earlier this month. According to the WDFW, European green crab are a globally damaging invasive species that pose a threat...
seattlemedium.com
Another Electrical Substation Vandalized
This crime is no stranfer to the news cycle. A fourth electrical substation was vandalized late on Christmas Day in Washington state. Homes in Kapowsin and Graham were temporarily without power according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. The first substation was vandalized at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by a second substation, according to Tacoma Public Utilities. The outages affected about 7,300 customers in an area southeast of Tacoma. Just before noon, the utility had restored power to all but 2,700 customers whose power was estimated to be restored at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Chronicle
What Motivated the Pacific Northwest Substation Attacks?
SPANAWAY, Pierce County — Shortly after 5 a.m. on Christmas Day, Kathryn Henkel and her family were rousted by an unfamiliar quiet, a signal something was wrong. The big-screen television in their living room, normally on through the night, cut off. So did the refrigerator — and the oxygen concentrator that helps her mother-in-law breathe.
Washington substation vandalism latest in history of assaults on grid: ‘What point do they want to make?’
Shortly after 5 a.m. on Christmas Day, Kathryn Henkel and her family were rousted by an unfamiliar quiet, a signal something was wrong. The big-screen television in their living room, normally on through the night, cut off. So did the refrigerator — and the oxygen concentrator that helps her mother-in-law breathe.
The Top 7 Brunch Spots You Must Try When Visiting Seattle, WA
I bet your mouth is watering already, I know mine is. After researching the highly rated and most reviewed brunch and breakfast spots in the Seattle area below are the top 7 restaurants any foodie must add to their list. The Top 7 Brunch Spots in Seattle, WA. Tilikum Place...
Seattle radio personality Dori Monson dead at 61
SEATTLE — Dori Monson, a longtime Seattle radio personality, died on Saturday, according to KIRO Newsradio. He was 61. KIRO Newsradio announced Monson’s death in an article posted to its website on Sunday afternoon. “The KIRO Newsradio family and Bonneville International Corporation – along with the immediate family...
