ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTRE

Tyler High Lions go undefeated in the Wagstaff Classic

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler High Lions ended their Wagstaff Classic run with a perfect record after their win against Brownsboro last night. With their big plays and physicality they were able to effectively contain their opponent. The Lions never trailed in this matchup. The bright spot for Brownsboro...
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy