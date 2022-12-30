ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preparations underway for New Year’s Eve celebration at Space Needle

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
Preparations are in full swing for the New Year’s Eve celebration at the Space Needle.

On Thursday, KIRO 7 got a sneak peak of the drone test run.

KIRO 7 photojournalist Tyler Unwin got to see how they’re setting up lights on the roof, and one of the organizers said they’re launching fireworks and drones from the needle as well.

Just before the New Year, thousands of pyrotechnic effects will be fired into the air from 64 different spots, in sync with music.

Organizers have been planning since August and said they’re happy to be back after years of putting the event on hold due to COVID and the weather.

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

