4 Highly Rated Fitness Centers and Gyms in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Delaware Water Gap: the rich history of the Castle InnLauren JessopDelaware Water Gap, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AllentownTed RiversAllentown, PA
Cumru Township Police Are Looking for Bank Robbery Suspects in Berks County, PennsylvaniaMonica Leigh FrenchBerks County, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ReadingTed RiversReading, PA
Penn State fans cheer on Gov. Mifflin grad in Rose Bowl
SPRING TWP, Pa. – Decked out from head to toe in Nittany Lions gear, Penn State fans were out in full swing at P.J. Whelihan's in Spring Township. Diehard fans — like Berks County Penn State Alumni Association President Dominic Defreece — were there to watch Penn State in the Rose Bowl.
John Albarano is out at Lower Dauphin: ‘Honestly, I think they fired me for being a coach’
Five times over the last several months, John Albarano said administrators at Lower Dauphin High School asked him to resign as head softball coach. Albarano, however, said he was too invested in the players who helped rebuild the program in a short amount of time to cut ties over what he called “parental interference.”
Penn State Health welcomes first baby of 2023
HERSHEY, Pa. - It only took four hours for Penn State Health to welcome its first baby of 2023. Kawon Kilo Mooring was born at 4:12 a.m. to Rebeca E. Henriquez-Membreno and the late Kawon C. Mooring of West Lawn, Berks County, at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital in Hershey.
Philadelphia Sports TV Anchor Don Tollefson: Where Is He Now?
I was thinking about Don Tollefson, the former WPVI Channel 6 ABC television sports anchor - director, and wondered … where is he now?. First, a little background about Tollefson’s more than 37 years on the Philadelphia television scene. Tollefson joined WPVI in 1975 and became sports director...
Home-care provider that serves Reading, Bethlehem areas acquired by Help at Home
Open Systems Healthcare, which provides in-home care in the Lehigh Valley and Reading area, has sold some of its operations to a larger rival. Help at Home said in a statement Tuesday that it has acquired Open Systems' operations in Pennsylvania and Delaware. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal makes Help at Home stronger in Pennsylvania and adds a new market in Delaware.
Lehigh Valley, St. Luke’s announce most popular baby names of 2022 at local hospitals
As 2022 winds to a close, people tend to look back on the year’s trends in the world of sports, music, politics and more. But there’s one annual list that some people just can’t get enough of: the most popular baby names. In the Lehigh Valley, both...
LVHN welcomes baby girl as first of 2023
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley Health Network celebrated its first birth of the year at its Cedar Crest campus. The 5-pound, 15-ounce girl came into the world at 1:39 a.m. on New Year’s Day. The parents are still picking her name so she is just being referred to as...
Mount Penn fireworks postponed due to fog
READING, Pa. - Fireworks planned for the 26th Annual City of Reading First Night Celebration have been cancelled. Due to the heavy fog, the Mount Penn fireworks display has been postponed until the City's 275th anniversary. Those in charge of the fireworks display felt it would be better to change...
Concerts coming to the Midstate in 2023
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — If your New Year’s resolution is to go to more concerts while staying local, we’ve got you covered. abc27 has compiled a list of concerts occurring this year in and around the Midstate. Allentown Fair:. Sep. 3 – Keith Urban. GIANT CENTER:. Jan....
New owners begin transition to take over central Pa. winery
When Jake Gruver and Dean Miller bought the 250-year-old Robert Armstrong farm in Halifax, Dauphin County, in 2005, they largely saw it as a place to chill during the summer months away from their Florida residence. The idea of turning it into Armstrong Valley Winery, one of central Pennsylvania’s best-known...
Beloved West Philadelphia barber retires after nearly 60 years
James Rice, 75, helped to shape minds for more than half a century at his barber shop.
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI will be memorialized with Mass in Allentown Thursday
Diocese of Allentown Bishop Alfred Schlert will celebrate a special Memorial Mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on Thursday in Allentown, according to a news release. The Mass will be at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena. It will be livestreamed on the Diocese of Allentown’s news website, ad-today.com, and on the diocese’s YouTube and Facebook channels.
Eat, Sip, Shop: Slatington Farmers Market thriving, at capacity with six new vendors
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - A new destination for local produce, artisan wares and specialty food and drinks is flourishing in Lehigh County. Slatington Farmers Market, which opened in June in the former Keystone Lamp Factory at 8281 Route 873 in Washington Township, over the past couple of months welcomed six new vendors.
Cloudy and wet Wednesday while approaching record high temperatures
TONIGHT: Cloudy and mild with a couple of showers. Low: 53. WEDNESDAY: Near record highs with clouds and late day showers. High: 63. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and mild with leftover showers and patchy fog. Low: 46. FORECAST SUMMARY. More wet weather Wednesday comes with an warmer surge, and an opportunity...
Suspect in Idaho killings waives extradition at hearing in Monroe
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students appeared in court Tuesday afternoon. Bryan Kohberger, 28, appeared at an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg. Kohberger waived extradition, meaning the process of transporting him back to Idaho will be quicker.
New gym, children's indoor playground coming soon to South Mall
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A new fitness facility along with a venue for children to let loose and have fun are coming soon to a Lehigh County shopping center. SuperSets, which promises to help customers "get the body you deserve," is expected to open within a couple of months in a 19,000-square-foot space at the back of the South Mall, 3300 Lehigh St., Salisbury Township, owner Ed Frack said.
4 wounded after shooting at Allentown youth center
Allentown police say one person was found shot at the scene. Three others were found after going to an area hospital with gunshot wounds.
Family-run men's shop serving North Philly community for nearly 7 decades
If you want to look sharp, take David Rosenblum's fashion advice. He's been fitting men for dress clothes for decades at Leo's Apparel in North Philadelphia.
Investigation continues into shooting outside Liberty Tap Room
EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police say it appears a woman shot outside a bar and restaurant in Exeter Township over the weekend was an innocent bystander. Shots rang out Friday night in the parking lot of Liberty Taproom in Exeter Township. Exeter Police responded along with other agencies. "There were...
