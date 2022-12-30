ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Penn State fans cheer on Gov. Mifflin grad in Rose Bowl

SPRING TWP, Pa. – Decked out from head to toe in Nittany Lions gear, Penn State fans were out in full swing at P.J. Whelihan's in Spring Township. Diehard fans — like Berks County Penn State Alumni Association President Dominic Defreece — were there to watch Penn State in the Rose Bowl.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Penn State Health welcomes first baby of 2023

HERSHEY, Pa. - It only took four hours for Penn State Health to welcome its first baby of 2023. Kawon Kilo Mooring was born at 4:12 a.m. to Rebeca E. Henriquez-Membreno and the late Kawon C. Mooring of West Lawn, Berks County, at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital in Hershey.
HERSHEY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Home-care provider that serves Reading, Bethlehem areas acquired by Help at Home

Open Systems Healthcare, which provides in-home care in the Lehigh Valley and Reading area, has sold some of its operations to a larger rival. Help at Home said in a statement Tuesday that it has acquired Open Systems' operations in Pennsylvania and Delaware. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal makes Help at Home stronger in Pennsylvania and adds a new market in Delaware.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

LVHN welcomes baby girl as first of 2023

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley Health Network celebrated its first birth of the year at its Cedar Crest campus. The 5-pound, 15-ounce girl came into the world at 1:39 a.m. on New Year’s Day. The parents are still picking her name so she is just being referred to as...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Mount Penn fireworks postponed due to fog

READING, Pa. - Fireworks planned for the 26th Annual City of Reading First Night Celebration have been cancelled. Due to the heavy fog, the Mount Penn fireworks display has been postponed until the City's 275th anniversary. Those in charge of the fireworks display felt it would be better to change...
READING, PA
abc27.com

Concerts coming to the Midstate in 2023

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — If your New Year’s resolution is to go to more concerts while staying local, we’ve got you covered. abc27 has compiled a list of concerts occurring this year in and around the Midstate. Allentown Fair:. Sep. 3 – Keith Urban. GIANT CENTER:. Jan....
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI will be memorialized with Mass in Allentown Thursday

Diocese of Allentown Bishop Alfred Schlert will celebrate a special Memorial Mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on Thursday in Allentown, according to a news release. The Mass will be at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena. It will be livestreamed on the Diocese of Allentown’s news website, ad-today.com, and on the diocese’s YouTube and Facebook channels.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Cloudy and wet Wednesday while approaching record high temperatures

TONIGHT: Cloudy and mild with a couple of showers. Low: 53. WEDNESDAY: Near record highs with clouds and late day showers. High: 63. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and mild with leftover showers and patchy fog. Low: 46. FORECAST SUMMARY. More wet weather Wednesday comes with an warmer surge, and an opportunity...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Suspect in Idaho killings waives extradition at hearing in Monroe

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students appeared in court Tuesday afternoon. Bryan Kohberger, 28, appeared at an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg. Kohberger waived extradition, meaning the process of transporting him back to Idaho will be quicker.
STROUDSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New gym, children's indoor playground coming soon to South Mall

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A new fitness facility along with a venue for children to let loose and have fun are coming soon to a Lehigh County shopping center. SuperSets, which promises to help customers "get the body you deserve," is expected to open within a couple of months in a 19,000-square-foot space at the back of the South Mall, 3300 Lehigh St., Salisbury Township, owner Ed Frack said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Investigation continues into shooting outside Liberty Tap Room

EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police say it appears a woman shot outside a bar and restaurant in Exeter Township over the weekend was an innocent bystander. Shots rang out Friday night in the parking lot of Liberty Taproom in Exeter Township. Exeter Police responded along with other agencies. "There were...

