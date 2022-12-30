Read full article on original website
Related
Another atmospheric river is coming to the Bay Area this week
"All the impacts we're seeing today will reoccur or be a little worse next week."
SFGate
Caltrans Reopens Part Of State Highway 9
Caltrans says state highway 9 north of Boulder Creek in the Santa Cruz Mountains, between Bear Creek Road and Riverdale Blvd., reopened with one-way reversing traffic control as of 9 p.m. Sunday. Crews removed debris from the road and reopened one lane under traffic control. Also, state highway 9 at...
When the heaviest rain is expected to hit the San Francisco Bay Area
It's possible that up to half an inch of rain per hour could fall around Northern California.
Bay Area highways and roads still closed Sunday due to storm damage
The atmospheric river pummeling the Bay Area is caused widespread flooding and even mudslides throughout the region.
‘Widespread landslides’ forecast as Bay Area hills near total saturation
Bay Area hillsides will likely be saturated by sometime Friday night.
Bay Area highway reopens after rain causes landslide
California state Route 84 was shut down in part of Alameda County on Friday due to a mudslide.
SFGate
Alcosta Boulevard Closed Through Sunday Morning Due To Flooding
SAN RAMON (BCN) Alcosta Boulevard in San Ramon will remain closed through at least Sunday morning due to flooding and debris in the roadway. San Ramon police said Saturday night that the closure is from Iron Horse Trail to Stagecoach Road. Estimated time of reopening the roadway is midday Sunday,...
SFGate
Highway 9 Closed Due To Mudslide, Won't Reopen Today
A section of Highway 9 near Boulder Creek is fully closed Saturday afternoon due to a slide that has brought dirt and debris across lanes. Highway 9 has been fully closed as of 1:10 p.m. between Bear Creek Road and Riverdale Boulevard. Contracted crews are expected to mobilize on New...
SFGate
Chp Reporting Fatal Collision On State Route 85
MOUNTAIN VIEW (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision occurred Saturday morning on State Route 85 in Mountain View. The incident occurred in the northbound lanes near the Evelyn Avenue off-ramp and was first reported at 1:57 a.m., according to the CHP. The CHP issued a Sig-alert...
SFGate
Air Base Parkway Closed Due To Fallen Tree
FAIRFIELD (BCN) The westbound lanes of Air Base Parkway in Fairfield are closed until further notice due to a tree that fell into the roadway. Fairfield police said Saturday night the tree is completely blocking the westbound lanes. Air Base Parkway is closed between Claybank Road and Dover Avenue. Maintenance...
SFGate
Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On U.S. Highway 101
NOVATO (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Thursday night on U.S. Highway 101 in Novato. The incident was first reported Thursday at 11:41 p.m. and occurred near the Alameda Del Prado off-ramp, according to the CHP. On Friday at 12:35 a.m., the CHP issued a...
SFGate
San Jose Airport travelers caught in holiday nightmare
For thousands of travelers, holiday cheer turned into a sack of coal due to massive flight cancellations caused by a "once in a generation" weather event and ill-prepared airlines. Flight cancellations started on Christmas Eve and continued to increase throughout the week, Mineta San Jose International Airport officials said. Southwest...
These are some of the cheapest homes sold in San Francisco in 2022
Not many homes sold for under $1 million, but these did.
The best San Francisco restaurant dishes SFGATE staff ate in 2022
"We haven't stopped thinking about this piece of fish since."
SFGate
Person Shot In San Jose Has Life-Threatening Injuries
SAN JOSE (BCN) A man was shot in San Jose Sunday evening, sustaining life-threatening injuries, police said early Monday morning. The shooting occurred on the 400 block of W San Carlos Street at 6:10 p.m. He was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. There is currently no suspect...
This is what San Francisco looked like exactly 100 years ago
With 2023 on the horizon, it's a fun time to look back at how much SF has transformed over the past century.
SFGate
Police Arrest Suspect In Connection With Cordelia Stabbing
Fairfield police officers have arrested a suspect in connection with a stabbing in Cordelia that occurred earlier this month. Kelly Najee Surrell, 24, of Sacramento, was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Police said Surrell stabbed the victim on December 17 and then fled...
Bay Area dim sum restaurant with Michelin nod set to close after 20 years
The dim sum restaurant could host up to 550 guests.
Comments / 0