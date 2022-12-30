Read full article on original website
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
CBS Sports
Anthony Davis injury update: Darvin Ham says Lakers star's pain has 'just about dissipated'
Anthony Davis has been out for two weeks, but according to Lakers coach Darvin Ham, he might be trending in the right direction. At his pre-game press conference Friday, Ham said that the pain Davis has been enduring has "just about dissipated," and that he is moving in the right direction toward ramping up for a return. Davis also told a small group of reporters that he has a bone spur in his foot that could have been there as far back as his time at Kentucky, but that he is feeling hopeful about his recovery.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes first player with consecutive 40-20-5 games since Wilt Chamberlain
MILWAUKEE --Well after he became the first player since Wilt Chamberlain to record consecutive 40-point, 20-rebound, 5-assist games, Giannis Antetokounmpo waited for the small group of reporters waiting in the Milwaukee Bucks locker room Friday night to gather around him, and then added to his growing collection of risqué quips.
How the Memphis Grizzlies unlocked the formula to containing Pelicans star Zion Williamson
Class was in session inside the FedExForum on Saturday night. One of the NBA's hardest formulas to figure out this season has been guarding New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson, but the Memphis Grizzlies may have cracked the code. As Williamson got the ball at the top of the key,...
Yardbarker
Julius Randle Finishes 'Monster Month' With 35 Points In Knicks Win Over Rockets
HOUSTON — Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas knew going into Saturday's game against the New York Knicks that Julius Randle would be a tough defensive assignment for his team. "He does a good job playing inside-out, and he is getting to the free-throw line a bunch," Silas said before...
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans: Morant, Williamson Take Center Stage On New Year's Eve
Ja Morant and Zion Williamson will finally meet as stars on playoff teams this New Year's Eve.
Ja Morant scores 32, Memphis Grizzlies take control late against New Orleans Pelicans
An early season heavyweight bout took place at FedExForum. The Memphis Grizzlies hosted the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night, and the top team in the Western Conference was going to make the Grizzlies earn everything. Dillon Brooks dealt with foul trouble, Ja Morant briefly left the game in the third quarter and Steven Adams was slow to his feet after former Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas hit him in the hip area during a collision. ...
FOX Sports
Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid
HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just...
CBS Sports
It's a party: LeBron drops 47 on birthday; Giannis matches Wilt; CJ McCollum sets Pelicans record
It was a scoring spree Friday night around the NBA with five players reaching the 40-point plateau and another three players coming within five points of that mark. Maybe it can be chalked up to everyone wanting to stamp the end of 2022 with an exclamation mark, because several of these guys were just unstoppable on the second to last day of the year.
CBS Sports
Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan strongly considering resigning as team struggles, per report
Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan is strongly considering resigning amid a disappointing 17-18 start, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. For now, McMillan's job appears to be safe for the remainder of the season if he decides against resigning. McMillan got the job initially when the team fired former head coach Lloyd Pierce in the middle of the 2020-21 season.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Ruled out to start B2B
Murray (injury management) will not be available for Sunday's game against the Celtics, TJ McBride of Denver Stiffs reports. As has been the case all season, Murray will be held out of one half of the Nuggets' upcoming back-to-back set. The expectation is that he'll return return for Monday's game against Minnesota, though fantasy managers may want to brace for a potential two-game week from the star guard, as Denver has another back-to-back set coming up Thursday (vs. LAC) and Friday (vs. CLE).
Evan Fournier and Derrick Rose providing big lift for Knicks
HOUSTON — Tom Thibodeau often has praised veteran guards Derrick Rose and Evan Fournier for how they’ve handled their extended time out of the Knicks’ rotation, and the head coach believes their returns to the court due to injuries on this road trip only has underscored their value. Jalen Brunson missed a third consecutive game Saturday night with a sore right hip as the Knicks beat the Rockets, 108-88. RJ Barrett also remained sidelined with a lacerated finger suffered in the opening minutes of the loss Tuesday in Dallas. “I think it is important,” Thibodeau said before the win when asked about...
CBS Sports
Bucks' Joe Ingles: Sneaky double-double Friday
Ingles contributed 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds and 10 assists across 24 minutes during Friday's 123-114 victory over the Timberwolves. Ingles had easily his best game as a Buck, compiling a sneaky double-double during his 24 minutes. With Jrue Holiday (illness) sidelined, Ingles assumed the role of chief playmaker, something he did quite often during his time with the Jazz. Nights like this are unlikely to come around all too often but if you can catch him at the right time, he could have some value as an assists streamer.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Iffy for Sunday
Murray (knee) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Celtics due to injury management. Murray is at risk for resting Sunday, given the contest is the first of a back-to-back set. He has yet to play both legs of a back-to-back this season. Bones Hyland would likely enter the starting lineup and become a strong fantasy option if Murray sits.
Knicks Take Down Rockets to End the Year
The Knicks took care of business in a much-needed victory and will enter 2023 on a brand-new winning streak. Happy New Year Knicks Fans! The Knicks will be over .500 to start the knee year for the first time since the 2012-13 season. After a five-game slide, the New York...
FOX Sports
Durant and the Nets face the Spurs
San Antonio Spurs (12-24, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (24-12, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets host the San Antonio Spurs. Durant is currently sixth in the league averaging 29.7 points per game. The Nets have gone 12-5 at home....
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Massive rebounding effort
Adams registered 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 119-106 victory over the Raptors. Adams is not known for his scoring ability, as he scored in double digits for the first time since Dec. 15 and surpassed the 10-point mark for the first time in the current month, but he continues to feast on the glass. He's pulled down at least 10 boards in five consecutive games and is averaging a robust 9.8 rebounds per contest in the current month. In fact, the veteran big man is averaging a career-best 10.5 rebounds per contest in the current campaign.
