ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Takeaways: Luka Doncic outduels Jalen Green, Mavs out-run Rockets

By Ben DuBose
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SlTRG_0jyLyeiX00
Photo by Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

For the second time in under a week, All-Star guard and perennial NBA MVP candidate Luka Doncic was simply too much for the Rockets to handle as the host Mavericks won convincingly on Thursday, 129-114 (box score). Dallas (20-16) has now won five straight games, while Houston (10-25) has dropped seven of eight.

Coming off his historic 60-point triple-double earlier this week, Doncic put up 35 points, 13 assists, and 12 rebounds in 34 minutes. He made 11-of-21 shots (52.4%) and 4-of-9 on 3-pointers (44.4%).

After scoring a career-high 24 points versus Dallas in last Friday’s meeting between the same teams in Houston, Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. continued to excel in mid-range areas, scoring 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting (77.8%) inside the 3-point arc. He also, however, continued to struggle from 3-point range, going 0-for-4 from deep.

Smith entered shooting just 22.0% on 3-pointers over his last seven outings on an average of 5.9 attempts per game.

Jalen Green led Houston with 23 points on 7-of-15 shooting (46.7%), going 4-of-7 on 3-pointers (57.1%). Former Rockets center Christian Wood was one of several Dallas big men who routinely outhustled his Houston peers up and down the floor Thursday, scoring 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting (53.3%) while making 5-of-8 from 3-point range (62.5%). He also grabbed 6 rebounds and blocked 4 shots.

Scroll on for highlights, analysis, and postgame interview reaction from American Airlines Center. Houston now returns home for four of its next five games, starting with a New Year’s Eve date versus the New York Knicks. Tipoff from Toyota Center is at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Highlights

Analysis and Interviews

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nets' Jacque Vaughn hasn't spoken to Ben Simmons about free throws or shooting the ball

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn has been a breath of fresh air for the Nets after some moments of drama and turmoil. Since Vaughn took over for Steve Nash following a 2-5 start to this season, Brooklyn is 23-7 and is arguably the hottest team in the NBA right now. However, one thing that has yet to change, at least on a consistent basis, is guard Ben Simmons’ lack of shots and futility at the free-throw line.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nets' Kyrie Irving reacts to Donovan Mitchell scoring 71 points against the Chicago Bulls

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has had his share of high-scoring games in his NBA career. His highest-scoring game of his career was when he dropped 60 points on the Orlando Magic on Mar. 15, 2022 as a member of the Nets. His next highest-scoring game was when he scored 57 points against the San Antonio Spurs on Mar. 12, 2015 as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. That was a franchise record that stood until Monday when Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell broke it and then some by scoring 71 points on the Chicago Bulls in 145-134 overtime win.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First look: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders odds and lines

The Dallas Cowboys (12-4) travel to meet the Washington Commanders (8-8) for a Week 18 matchup at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. (FOX). The NFL hasn’t announced kickoff time, but we know this game will be on Sunday after the league announced Saturday’s 2 matchups. Below, we look at Cowboys vs. Commanders odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston's Marcus Smart gets a West Virginia player T'd up from the stands of an Oklahoma State game

Veteran Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart is so good at getting under the skin of opposing players, he can evidently do it without being on the floor — or even on the roster — of his collegiate alma mater, Oklahoma State University. In a recent contest between OSU and West Virginia the Celtics star was in attendance for, Smart got into it from the stands with one of the Mountaineers, Erik Stevenson.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lovie Smith says Texans picking early is what will help, not specifically the No. 1 overall pick

Houston Texans fans may be rooting for the No. 1 overall pick in Week 18, but coach Lovie Smith is rooting for a win. Unless the 3-13 Chicago Bears beat the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18 — a dicey proposition given Minnesota needs to win to keep their dreams of earning home-field advantage alive — a Texans win over the Indianapolis Colts would assuredly concede the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft to the Bears.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

199K+
Followers
250K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy