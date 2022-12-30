ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All you need is Love (and Caris)

Saturday marked the end of 2022, and while much of the country was fixated on the College Football Playoff semifinals, there were nine games in the NBA. And with multiple starters being sidelined due to injury, there was no shortage of quality streaming options. That takes up to the Cleveland Cavaliers without Darius Garland (thumb) and Evan Mobley (ankle) for their matchup with the Bulls in Chicago. In to the void stepped Caris LeVert (36% rostered, Yahoo leagues) and Kevin Love (29%), and they stepped up in a major way as the Cavs took the one-point victory.
Rui and Danny G provide waiver wire wizardry

Two of Sunday's top pickups hail from the nation's capital, where the Wizards have been playing great basketball and are winners of five straight. Both of these guys are worth picking up, but we'll add a caveat. Washington plays only two games next week - fewest in the NBA. That's...
Oh, how we've missed you, Cam Johnson!

The App is Back! Don't forget to download the Rotoworld app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. After a couple of exciting Pickups columns, things settled down Friday, making our options...
Ryan Day has a strong message for Georgia

It hasn’t been a great month for the Ohio State Buckeyes after losing in a blowout to their archrival Michigan Wolverines in their last game of the season, but now they’re looking to bounce back in a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. And head coach Ryan Day reveals that his team Read more... The post Ryan Day has a strong message for Georgia appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Trent scores 35 points, Raptors beat short-handed Suns

TORONTO (AP) — Gary Trent Jr. matched his season high with 35 points, Pascal Siakam had 26 and the Toronto Raptors snapped a five-game home losing streak with a 113-104 victory over the short-handed and sloppy Phoenix Suns on Friday night. Scottie Barnes hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3:16 left in the fourth quarter and rookie center Christian Kololo followed with his first career 3 help the Raptors win for the third time in 11 games. O.G. Anunoby scored 16 points and Barnes finished with 11. Siakam has scored at least 25 points in seven consecutive games. Vince Carter did it in a franchise-record eight straight in February and March of 2001. Trent shot 11 for 22, making 4 of 11 from 3-point range.
Undermanned Purdue Facing Uphill Battle Against LSU

Maybe the most unlikely of New Year's bowl matchups takes place in Orlando where the Purdue Boilermakers (8-5) take to the field against the LSU Tigers (9-4) in the Citrus Bowl. Each were longshots to contend in their respective conferences prior to the start of the season and yet each played in their conference title game.
Can Aaron Jones, DeAndre Hopkins be trusted in Week 17?

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
Funneling Fantasy Points: Week 17

We want to know -- we need to know -- how defenses are being attacked. Though it won't translate perfectly from week to week, understanding which NFL defenses qualify as run funnels and which are pass funnels can and should change the way we create our daily fantasy lineups. Is a team's stalwart run defense forcing opponents to the air at a remarkable rate? How about secondaries so dominant (or teams so bad) that opposing offenses are turning to the run more often than usual?
