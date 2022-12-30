Saturday marked the end of 2022, and while much of the country was fixated on the College Football Playoff semifinals, there were nine games in the NBA. And with multiple starters being sidelined due to injury, there was no shortage of quality streaming options. That takes up to the Cleveland Cavaliers without Darius Garland (thumb) and Evan Mobley (ankle) for their matchup with the Bulls in Chicago. In to the void stepped Caris LeVert (36% rostered, Yahoo leagues) and Kevin Love (29%), and they stepped up in a major way as the Cavs took the one-point victory.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO