Sick of your clunky keyboard? Want to be able to type and use apps on your phone without actually having to touch it? Better yet, do you want to be able to control your apps by gesturing wildly in a way that’s not at all embarrassing to do in public?Well, great news: Stanford researchers have developed a spray-on smart skin that uses AI to interpret hand movements. In a study published Dec. 28 in the journal Nature Electronics, the authors created a biocompatible material that can be sprayed on your hand and arm like sunscreen. The team said that it...

3 DAYS AGO