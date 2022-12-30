ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

marktechpost.com

This AI Paper Presents A Deep Learning Framework To Accurately Identify The Mineral Compounds From Their Raman Spectra

Specific optical methods, including Fourier-transform infrared (FTIR), Brillouin scattering, and Raman spectroscopy, are used in vibrational spectroscopy. Classification models can convert input items (spectra) into the necessary outputs for data from vibrational spectroscopy (class assignments). It isn’t easy to create such a classification tool, but it would benefit many industries, including semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, polymers, forensics, environmental and food sciences, and medicine. Additionally, vibrational spectroscopy data frequently need different and complicated pre-processing processes before chemometric measurements. The robustness and accuracy of future multivariate analyses are enhanced, and the data’s interpretability is increased by a variety of data pre-processing techniques that make allowances for the difficulties of spectral data gathering.
marktechpost.com

DeepMind and Google Introduce GraphCast: A Fast and Scalable Machine Learning Weather Simulator

People account for the forecasted weather in every aspect of their lives, from choosing an outfit to what to do in the event of a hurricane. Forecasting over a time frame that is typically three to seven days out is referred to as medium-range forecasting. Several sectors, like agriculture, construction, travel, etc., rely on “medium-range” weather forecasts for making decisions, which are offered up to four times daily by weather bureaus like the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF).
C. Heslop

Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans

AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
The Independent

Scientists invent ‘game-changing’ electric car battery that never loses charge capacity

Scientists have discovered a way to build next-generation batteries for electric cars that do not lose any capacity, even after hundreds of charging cycles.An international research team from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia and Yokohama National University in Japan claim the breakthrough could provide a viable and vastly superior alternative to current battery technologies.The researchers investigated a new type of positive electrode material with “unprecedented stability” that can be used in durable solid-state batteries.Solid-state batteries have been hailed as “game-changing” for their potential to overcome the technical limitations of lithium-ion battery packs that are currently...
psychologytoday.com

The Robots Are Coming, the Robots Are Coming

AI image-generating platforms, like Dall-E and Midjourney, are used easily to produce art-like images. Some artists will use these platforms to generate and refine the visual expression of their artistic intent. The recent release of ChatGPT shows that we can use AI to generate ideas in narrative form. Artificial Intelligence...
aiexpress.io

NVIDIA DRIVE OS earns safety certification

TÜV SÜD has decided that NVIDIA’s DRIVE OS 5.2 software program meets the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 26262 Automotive Security Integrity Degree (ASIL) B normal, which targets practical security in street automobiles’ techniques, {hardware} and software program. NVIDIA DRIVE OS is an working system for...
scitechdaily.com

Challenging Past Theories – Scientists Discover Homolog of a Well-Known Human Protein in a Worm

The discovery of a human homolog in C. elegans has provided new insights into diseases such as ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease) and Alzheimer’s. In a recent study published in Nature Communications, Dr. Emily Spaulding and Dr. Dustin Updike have identified a homolog of the well-known human protein Nucleolin in C. elegans, a small transparent roundworm.
makeuseof.com

The 4 Best Raspberry Pi Simulators for Testing Your Projects

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Raspberry Pi is a versatile single-board computer that can be used in Internet of Things and robotics projects. It is cheap, powerful, and well-supported. But, due to various reasons, you might not always have a Raspberry Pi handy to test your project ideas. That's where a Raspberry Pi simulator comes in.
TheDailyBeast

A Spray-On Smart Skin Lets You Type Without a Keyboard

Sick of your clunky keyboard? Want to be able to type and use apps on your phone without actually having to touch it? Better yet, do you want to be able to control your apps by gesturing wildly in a way that’s not at all embarrassing to do in public?Well, great news: Stanford researchers have developed a spray-on smart skin that uses AI to interpret hand movements. In a study published Dec. 28 in the journal Nature Electronics, the authors created a biocompatible material that can be sprayed on your hand and arm like sunscreen. The team said that it...
marktechpost.com

Meet NeROIC: An Efficient Artificial Intelligence (AI) Framework For Object Acquisition Of Images In The Wild

Machine learning is becoming increasingly important in the world of technology. As computers become more advanced and powerful, they can process data faster and more accurately than ever. Recent developments in machine learning have increased interest in using coordinate-based neural networks that parametrize the physical properties of scenes or objects across space and time to solve visual computing problems. These methods, known as neural fields, have been used successfully for synthesizing 3D shapes, human body animation, 3D reconstruction, and pose estimation.
aiexpress.io

How Waymo tests its collision avoidance capabilities

Each driver will, inevitably, face sudden hazards on the highway, like different drivers working crimson lights or instantly altering lanes. Autonomous automobiles (AVs) are not any totally different, and AV builders have to seek out methods to arrange their autonomous drivers for as many sudden occasions as potential. Waymo, the...
aiexpress.io

10 digital twin trends for 2023

Curiosity in digital twins has picked up over the past yr. Digital twin instruments are rising in functionality, efficiency and ease of use. They’re additionally making the most of promising codecs like USD and glTF to attach the dots amongst completely different instruments and processes. Advances in strategies for...
aiexpress.io

ARO launches new RaaS service for any robotics OEM

We write typically about the advantages of Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) right here at The Robotic Report, highlighting corporations like Locus Robotics, who’re constructing a powerful enterprise round RaaS. For automation consumers, RaaS adjustments the complete buy course of from a capital expenditure (CAPEX) resolution, into an working expense (OPEX) resolution....
Interesting Engineering

CES 2023: Engineers create a snake-like robot that can move inside water pipes

At a time when a significant proportion of people face scarcity of drinking water, a staggering 32 billion m3 of clean water is lost a year due to faulty distribution networks around the world. This is where technologies like ACWA Robotics' Pathfinder autonomous robot become a much-relevant product for utilities. The system can navigate at the heart of the water supply network without disrupting water distribution to users to provide actionable data.

