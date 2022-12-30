Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KULR8
Carroll football signs Idaho State transfer Mason Harwood
HELENA — After four years and two coaching changes at Idaho State, Mason Harwood is seeking a fresh start and he feels like he’s found that at Carroll College. The former Bengal defensive lineman, who entered his name in the transfer portal in November, announced his commitment to Carroll on Wednesday.
Old Town New Roots offering vintage video games and records in downtown Pocatello
POCATELLO — Matt Kelly opened his vintage video games and records shop known as Old Town New Roots in November not by a vision of his own, but by that of his children. During homeschooling amidst the pandemic, Kelly proposed the assignment of creating a business of their own for his kids. “One of them made resin stuff, and the other wanted to resell video games. We just started collecting...
Idaho State Journal's Top 10 Local Stories of 2022
Southeast Idaho experienced its fair share of triumph and tragedy in 2022. From two Pocatello police officers being shot by a man wielding an AR-15 to the resurrection of an 80-year-old Gate City tradition to host a parade on Veterans Day, the events and noteworthy moments in Southeast Idaho scaled the gamut. They ranged from heartwarming to gut wrenching and garnered positive and negative reactions throughout the local community. The...
Post Register
Edstrom, Vernon
Vernon H Edstrom, 90, of Rexburg died Saturday, December 24, 2022 at Homestead Assisted Living in Rexburg. He was born to Arvid and Pearl Edstrom, in Independence, Idaho, on March 18th 1932. He married Ruth Winter and had 4 sons, Steve, Dan, Eric, and Jeff. After his first wife passed he married Ruth Christensen and was married to her for 21 years. He spent his life teaching his sons the importance of hard work, because of this his legacy lives on. He was loved by all who knew him including his many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Vernon taught school in Fremont, and Madison school districts for 20 years, he also worked at Ricks college working at the bowling alley. He was also a finishing carpenter and helped build homes. But his favorite of his many careers was farming with his boys. He is survived by his wife Ruth, his sons; Steve, Dan, Eric, and Jeff. He is also survived by his siblings, Delbert, Wanda, Verda, and Delynn. He was preceded in death by his first wife Ruth and a brother Wendall. He passed Christmas eve and was reunited with his beloved Ruth, and what a joyous reunion that was. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Until we meet again. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Burton East Chapel. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home and again from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. The interment with military rites will follow in the Burton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com Vernon 3/18/1932 - 12/24/2022Edstrom.
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
At the dawn of 1923, 9th District Judge George W. Edgington was sending signals from the bench that he had had his fill of Prohibition offenders. Fines as punishment for breaking state and federal dry laws would be a thing of the past, he said, sentencing a Teton County man to four months in the county jail on Jan. 5. “Whenever the evidence will allow it, jail sentences will be the award to those convicted of violating the Prohibition law in the future,” he said. The following day, news broke that for the second time in the history of Bonneville County a special grand jury was being called. Edgington’s order specified that jurors were to report the morning of Monday, Jan. 15. He gave no reason for calling the jury.
Post Register
Shields, Ron
Ron Shields passed over into the Happy Hunting Grounds of Paradise at 0537 on Christmas Day, 25 December, 2022, of natural causes at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Ron was born in Los Angeles, California, in November 1937, during the Great Depression. His Missouri family was seeking work there in the classic "Grapes of Wrath" fashion. Ron chose to be "crispy crittered" as he always jokingly remarked and has a special place in mind for his remains to be thrown upon the wind. When the weather gets a little better, the family will assemble to honor his final wishes and have a picnic to celebrate his life. Ron is survived by six sons and two daughters, fourteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. He is survived by his sons, Ron and Fred Shields of Salmon ID, Aaron, Ryan and Sterling Shields of Idaho Falls, ID, Dakota Shields of Pocatello, ID; daughters, Krysstina Shields-Schmit of Navarre FL, Andrina Shields of Scottsdale, AZ; and sister Donna (Shields) of Independence, MO. He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Dorothy Shields of Grandview, MO; brother, Richard Shields of Grandview, MO; sister, Patty of Independence MO; and grandson, Robbie Graves of Scottsdale, AZ. A full version of the obituary and a condolences page may be found at www.woodfuneralhome.com/obituary/Ron-Shields Ron 11/26/1937 - 12/25/2022Shields.
eastidahonews.com
Rain at Ririe Reservoir creates hazardous ice-fishing conditions; Kokanee population unusually low
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by The Healing Sanctuary. EXTREME CAUTION NEEDS TO BE EXERCISED AT RIRIE AS THE WARM WEATHER AND THE RAIN THIS WEEK HAS CAUSED PRESSURE RIDGES TO DEVELOP AND THE ICE TO BREAK APART IN PLACES. IT IS EXTREMELY DANGEROUS!. Ririe Reservoir froze...
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Top 10 of 2022 – Here are the restaurants you loved most this year
IDAHO – Here at EastIdahoNews.com, one of our favorite segments to do is East Idaho Eats, where we get to feature local restaurants in the area and try their most popular items. From warm, fresh baked cookies, to saucy Texas-style pulled pork, here are the local eateries that you...
Post Register
Blackfoot Movie Mill wraps up busiest season
The Blackfoot Movie Mill recently wrapped up its busiest week of the year, which is generally the week of Christmas according to the manager of the theater, Brandon Lott. He said that this year for movies has been, “the most interesting and diverse year I've ever seen in the industry.”
Post Register
Man in critical condition after stabbing at Blackfoot gas station
An adult male is in critical condition at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center following an early morning stabbing at a Blackfoot gas station on New Year's Day. Blackfoot Police Department officers received a report of a stabbing that occurred at Short Stop gas station located at 985 S. Broadway St. at about 1:25 a.m. Sunday, a police department news release said.
Post Register
Lockes, Darald
Darald Earl Lockes, 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 30, 2022, at Rigby Lake Assisted Living. He was under the care of his loving family and Eden Hospice. Darald was born September 30, 1934, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Charles Lockes and Martha Eva Johnson Lockes. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls. On December 31, 1953, he married Esther Bernice Croft in Rigby, Idaho. Darald and Bernice made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Darald owned and operated Con's Body Shop and later Darald & Dan's Collision Repair. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, camping, bowling, woodworking, his horses, guns, muzzle loading, and Mountain Man Rendezvous. Darald is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Bernice Lockes of Idaho Falls, ID; daughters, Vicki (Todd) Beattie of Ammon, ID, Connie Furniss of Ammon, ID, Cindy (Ryan) Laird of Idaho Falls, ID, Lorie (Carl) Reis of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Leah (Tony) Brown of Idaho Falls, ID; 22 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Martha Lockes; brother, Bud Lockes; sisters, Virginia Hill, Evalyn Priest, and Norma Gean Bielby; granddaughter, Katie Ann Long; and great-grandson, Keegan Todd Beattie. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Ammon 26th Ward, 1100 S. Tiebreaker, with Bishop Brian Nelson officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sam Day Foundation at www.samdayfoundation.org. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Darald 9/30/1934 - 12/30/2022Earl Lockes.
eastidahonews.com
False report to 911 draws large police presence in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — A 911 call drew a large police presence Friday afternoon, and it was later determined that a false report was made. Police responded at 12:45 p.m. near Hoopes and 12th Street. According to Jessica Clements, a spokeswoman with the Idaho Falls Police Department, the nature of...
eastidahonews.com
Black ice, extremely slick conditions cause slide-offs, crashes on eastern Idaho roads
IDAHO FALLS – Multiple crashes and slide-offs have been reported on eastern Idaho roads as authorities ask drivers to slow down, be careful and avoid travel if possible. Black ice has created extremely slick conditions across the area. Multiple cars have slid off I-15 between Idaho Falls and Blackfoot....
eastidahonews.com
Man in critical condition following early morning stabbing in Blackfoot
BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Police Department received a report of a stabbing that occurred at the Short Stop gas station at 985 South Broadway Street early Sunday morning. It was reported at 1:25 a.m. During the initial response, patrol officers discovered a man severely injured. Officers provided aid until he was taken to Bingham Memorial Hospital by ambulance and later to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. He is in critical condition.
eastidahonews.com
Moose on the loose in Pocatello tranquilized and relocated
POCATELLO — After a warning was sent out by local police earlier this week about a moose roaming around a neighborhood, the animal was safely relocated by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. The advisory sent out by the Pocatello Police Department on Tuesday said there were several...
Post Register
Starnes, Mildred
Mildred Lucille Starnes, 90, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 29, 2022, at her daughter's home. She was under the care of Eden Hospice. Mildred was born March 13, 1932, in LaFeria, Texas, to Noah Pearson Hadley and Ethel Johnson Hadley. She grew up and attended schools in Filer, Idaho. On July 23, 1950, she married Leslie William Starnes in Buhl, Idaho. Mildred and Leslie made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was a member of Church of Christ. She was a very loving mother. Mildred is survived by her daughter, Diana (Von) McMunn of Lovell, WY; daughter, Karen (Steve) Dambach of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Timothy (Carrie) Starnes of Idaho Falls, ID; 13 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and 20 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Ronda Thomas; husband, Leslie William Starnes; and parents, Noah and Ethel Hadley. Private family services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Mildred 3/13/1932 - 12/29/2022Lucille Starnes.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Idaho that are well-known for serving great food, every day of the week.
Post Register
Barnes, Lillian Alleen
Lillian Barnes 4/24/1939 - 12/29/2022 Lillian Alleen Barnes 83, of Idaho Falls, died Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. She was under the care of Aspen Hospice. At her request no services will be held at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First St. Idaho Falls. Condolences may be sent online at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Fish and Game personnel tranquilize and relocate moose that was wandering Pocatello neighborhood
POCATELLO — Idaho Fish and Game personnel tranquilized and then relocated a moose on Tuesday that had been roaming a north Pocatello neighborhood. Pocatello police issued a news release about the cow moose on Tuesday morning stating that the animal was wandering around in the Churchill Downs neighborhood in north Pocatello. Police told residents not to approach the moose under any circumstances and to keep dogs in the neighborhood on...
buckrail.com
Canceled: Expect delays at WY22/WY390 junction
WILSON, Wyo. — Traffic is backed up at the intersection of WY22 and WY390 this morning, Dec. 30. Travel lanes on 22 and 390 headed towards Jackson are backed up. Wyoming Department of Transportation sent an alert at 11:23 a.m. stating the travel lane is blocked near milepost 4 due to a crash. Drivers should expect delays.
Comments / 0