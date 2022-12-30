Vernon H Edstrom, 90, of Rexburg died Saturday, December 24, 2022 at Homestead Assisted Living in Rexburg. He was born to Arvid and Pearl Edstrom, in Independence, Idaho, on March 18th 1932. He married Ruth Winter and had 4 sons, Steve, Dan, Eric, and Jeff. After his first wife passed he married Ruth Christensen and was married to her for 21 years. He spent his life teaching his sons the importance of hard work, because of this his legacy lives on. He was loved by all who knew him including his many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Vernon taught school in Fremont, and Madison school districts for 20 years, he also worked at Ricks college working at the bowling alley. He was also a finishing carpenter and helped build homes. But his favorite of his many careers was farming with his boys. He is survived by his wife Ruth, his sons; Steve, Dan, Eric, and Jeff. He is also survived by his siblings, Delbert, Wanda, Verda, and Delynn. He was preceded in death by his first wife Ruth and a brother Wendall. He passed Christmas eve and was reunited with his beloved Ruth, and what a joyous reunion that was. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Until we meet again. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Burton East Chapel. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home and again from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. The interment with military rites will follow in the Burton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com Vernon 3/18/1932 - 12/24/2022Edstrom.

REXBURG, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO