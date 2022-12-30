The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to be a force in the NHL and it is surprising that general manager Kyle Dubas remains on an expiring contract this season. At the time of writing, Kyle Dubas’ contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs is set to expire after the 2022-23 season and an extension should be one of the top priorities of the team’s ownership entering the new year. The Leafs have built a strong team that can compete with anyone in the NHL, currently sitting second in the Atlantic Division once again and third overall in the entire league.

1 DAY AGO