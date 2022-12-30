NBA Fans Wish LeBron James A Happy 38th Birthday: "Stay On The GOAT Mission!"

Happy birthday wishes came pouring in for LeBron James as the clock struck midnight and the Lakers great turned 38 years old.

Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James just turned 38 years old tonight, as the clock struck midnight and the Lakers great starts another new year in his life. Considering the fact LeBron entered the NBA at the age of 18, it's crazy to think about how LBJ has spent more of his life under the bright lights of the NBA than alive in general.

Fans are already flooding the Lakers' star with wishes as James looks to break records by playing for many more years. While he doesn't seem happy to be a part of the Los Angeles Lakers right now, he definitely has more in the tank than any 38-year-old player in league history.

James will most likely be in action on his birthday, as the Lakers play in Atlanta later tonight. Fans should brace themselves for a classic game by LBJ as he has been putting in cant-miss performances for the last month. He won't stop just because it's his birthday and the final Lakers game for 2022.

Will LeBron James Be A Laker When He Turns 39?

LeBron's future in the sport is a little unclear right now. James is playing some of the best basketball we have ever seen someone play in their 20th season. For reference, Kobe Bryant retired after his 20th season at the same age as LeBron and didn't put up anywhere close to this production. The standard to which LBJ is held is very different compared to everyone else in league history.

With his frustrations with LA this season , it'll be interesting to see if he actually stays with the team this time next year. LBJ can't be traded this season because he signed an extension but could be on the move next summer if he really wants to force his hand.

