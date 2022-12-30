DEL NORTE, Calif. — Highway 199 will be fully closed again on Tuesday in Del Norte County. Highway 199 near the 101 junction will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Caltrans says they have been removing hazardous items on the road and have one remaining branch to remove. The work may be completed faster than planned according to Caltrans, but say route 197 should be used as a detour in the meantime.

