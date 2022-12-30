Read full article on original website
Related
kymkemp.com
Two Arrested in Crescent City After One Fires Shot
On 12-28-2022 at about 1847 hrs, Officers from the Crescent City Police Department were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 500 block of Pacific Avenue for two male subjects involved in an argument. Deputies from the Del Norte Sheriffs Office and Officers from the California Highway Patrol also responded to assist with the incident.
kymkemp.com
Murder Suspect Russell Albers Apprehended After Highspeed Pursuit
Our reporter, Mark McKenna, has confirmed with Sheriff Honsal that the suspect taken into custody just before 3 p.m. on December 28, is Russell Albers, the suspect in a double homicide that occurred in the early morning hours of December 27. After an hour-long highspeed pursuit that saw Albers’ vehicle...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Brookings City Manager Gets Theft Charge Reduced, Will Pay Fred Meyer $15.98 Restitution, Curry DA Says
Brookings City Manager Janell Howard was fined $500 and ordered to pay $15.98 in restitution to Fred Meyer in connection with a shoplifting incident that took place on July 4, 2022. Howard pleaded no contest to “theft in the third degree as a violation” on Friday morning, Curry County District...
kymkemp.com
Russell Albers Booked on Two Counts of Homicide, Two Counts of Attempted Homicide, and One Count of Child Endangerment
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 12/28/2022, at about 1:46pm, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of...
5.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Northern California
FORTUNA, Calif. — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake rumbled through Northern California on Sunday morning, authorities said. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was reported 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell and 13 miles from Fortuna at about 10:35 a.m. PST. The epicenter of the quake was 26...
KTVL
Fire destroys 2-story home overnight, one person hospitalized
WILDERVILLE, Ore. — Rural Metro Fire says a large two-story home was destroyed in Wilderville overnight. According to officials, one person was sent to the hospital with burn injuries. Multiple firefighters from across Josephine County and Western Jackson County came to assist with the fire. Details of the injuries...
kymkemp.com
Roadwork Scheduled for Local Highways from December 30 – January 5
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
krcrtv.com
Highway 199 in Del Norte County closed next week
DEL NORTE, Calif. — Highway 199 will be fully closed again on Tuesday in Del Norte County. Highway 199 near the 101 junction will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Caltrans says they have been removing hazardous items on the road and have one remaining branch to remove. The work may be completed faster than planned according to Caltrans, but say route 197 should be used as a detour in the meantime.
Comments / 0