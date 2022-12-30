ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KLTV

Heroes Ranch visitors write letters of support as construction continues

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - Heroes Ranch in Quitman is a space that’s being built to provide disabled veterans a sort of “recreational retreat.” Today, community members gathered at the ranch to write their favorite prayer, bible verse or inspirational message to staple on the walls. The buildings...
QUITMAN, TX
US105

This Tyler, Texas Driver was Sick and Tired of Red Light Runners

I witnessed an event that put a smile on my face. An action of a driver who, like so many East Texans, is fed up with so many doing it. An action that I hope put a bit of fear in those people and will make them think twice about doing it again. I'm talking about those who just disregard what a red light means and drive through it like there will be no consequences.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Women share stories of hardships that led to new perspectives at Tyler conference

Women who spoke at an inspirational New Year’s Eve conference in Tyler all went through hardships to come out on the other side with a new outlook on life. Tyler-based Surviving on Purpose Certified Life Coaching Ministry hosted the ‘Girl Hush Yo’ Mouth’ The Beginning of New Beginnings conference Saturday at the Courtyard Marriott in Tyler, where over 200 people gathered to hear from the group’s founder and three guest speakers.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview crews battle workshop fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews raced to a Longview subdivision Saturday night after neighbors reported what they thought were explosions. The incident happened at Hope Dr. and Buckner St. as a workshop was burning next to a residential area. Neighbors said they heard loud “bangs,” then came out to...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler will not be collecting trash on Monday, January 2nd

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler has announced that there will be no trash collection on Monday, Jan. 2. According to officials, Trash collection will start up again on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The routes that are normally collected on Mondays will be collected on Tuesday and the routes that are collected on Tuesday […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Motorcycle wreck in Tyler closes NB lane of Frankston Highway

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is currently working a major traffic accident involving a motorcycle. The wreck took place in the 2100 block of Frankston Highway (just south of Earl Campbell Parkway), according to a release from the police. At this time, all northbound traffic on Frankston Highway is being re-routed onto Earl Campbell.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Missing Sulphur Springs 15 year old girl located

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Sulphur Springs asked the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile on Thursday morning; on Thursday evening, they report that she has been located safe. Kyleigh Marie Nelson, 15, was last spotted at her mother’s home leaving in a small vehicle.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
CBS19

Parts of Rusk County issued with boil water notice

RUSK, Texas — A new boil water notice has been issued by the Rusk Rural Water Supply Company due to main line break. The following areas are being affected: Some customers on FM 752 and County Roads 2310, 2323, 2324, 2325. When it is no longer necessary to boil...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

HCSO: Duncanville Man Arrested In Winnsboro Confesses To Three CR 2402 Burglaries

A 27-year-old Duncanville man arrested Friday in Winnsboro confessed to three CR 2402 burglaries, according to sheriff’s reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Investigator Dennis Findley received a call at 3:44 p.m. Dec. 30, 2022, from a homeowner, who claimed a suspect vehicle from two previous burglaries had returned to their CR 2402 residence while they were out of town. Findley and deputies responded to the address of the CR 2402 burglary. Hopkins County Precinct 2 Constable John Beadle beat them there and reported tire tracks leading out of the property, possibly toward Winnsboro.
WINNSBORO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler PD increasing enforcement for New Year’s holiday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police Department will be increasing traffic enforcement during the New Year’s holiday from Friday, Dec. 30 through Monday, Jan. 2. Anyone planning on being on the road during the holiday weekend could notice an increased presence of law enforcement in high-traffic areas throughout the city. Officers main focus during this […]
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Officials search for missing woman in Gregg County

TYLER, Texas — Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing person Kathryn Suits. Suits is a 23-year-old White female and was last seen leaving a residence at Lake Cherokee at approximately 4 p.m. Suits is approximately 5'3" and weighs around 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing brown...
GREGG COUNTY, TX

