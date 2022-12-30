Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gospel singing legend Teddy Cross is one of the most celebrated and influential singers of our time, will be in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Writer, producer & director Michael Baker of the movie Parole Money, 1, 2, & 3 and the crew give back to the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedTexas State
Betty Harden of Winona Texas took the You Can End of Story approach going back to college obtaining a bachelor's degreeTour Tyler TexasWinona, TX
Happy Birthday Lady Denise Dee PendletonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
KLTV
Heroes Ranch visitors write letters of support as construction continues
QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - Heroes Ranch in Quitman is a space that’s being built to provide disabled veterans a sort of “recreational retreat.” Today, community members gathered at the ranch to write their favorite prayer, bible verse or inspirational message to staple on the walls. The buildings...
This Tyler, Texas Driver was Sick and Tired of Red Light Runners
I witnessed an event that put a smile on my face. An action of a driver who, like so many East Texans, is fed up with so many doing it. An action that I hope put a bit of fear in those people and will make them think twice about doing it again. I'm talking about those who just disregard what a red light means and drive through it like there will be no consequences.
Titus Regional Medical Center recognized as one of the ‘Best Hospitals for Maternity Care’
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Titus Regional Medical Center has been recognized as one of the best hospitals in the country for maternity care, according to the Leapfrog Group and Money Magazine. The list of the best hospitals in the country for maternity care was compiled by The Leapfrog Group, which has collected and published […]
inforney.com
Women share stories of hardships that led to new perspectives at Tyler conference
Women who spoke at an inspirational New Year’s Eve conference in Tyler all went through hardships to come out on the other side with a new outlook on life. Tyler-based Surviving on Purpose Certified Life Coaching Ministry hosted the ‘Girl Hush Yo’ Mouth’ The Beginning of New Beginnings conference Saturday at the Courtyard Marriott in Tyler, where over 200 people gathered to hear from the group’s founder and three guest speakers.
KLTV
Longview crews battle workshop fire
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews raced to a Longview subdivision Saturday night after neighbors reported what they thought were explosions. The incident happened at Hope Dr. and Buckner St. as a workshop was burning next to a residential area. Neighbors said they heard loud “bangs,” then came out to...
This smokehouse has the best bacon in Texas & among best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s truly nothing better in this world than a perfectly cooked piece of bacon, whether you like it extra crispy or a little flimsy, you’re sure to be satisfied. Friday, December 30 was National Bacon Day, “No matter what you do, bacon is greasy,...
Tyler will not be collecting trash on Monday, January 2nd
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler has announced that there will be no trash collection on Monday, Jan. 2. According to officials, Trash collection will start up again on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The routes that are normally collected on Mondays will be collected on Tuesday and the routes that are collected on Tuesday […]
KLTV
Longview restaurants, bars ready for safe New Year’s celebrations
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas’ eyes will turn to the clock at midnight tonight to ring in the new year. As the celebrations go on, for some businesses, it’s not only about giving customers a happy place to celebrate but also ensuring their safety. As the final...
Family members who lost several homes in Marshall Fire prepare to rebuild
We first introduced you to the Chavez family not long after the fire. Their family has called this neighborhood home for more than half a century.
KLTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Motorcycle wreck in Tyler closes NB lane of Frankston Highway
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is currently working a major traffic accident involving a motorcycle. The wreck took place in the 2100 block of Frankston Highway (just south of Earl Campbell Parkway), according to a release from the police. At this time, all northbound traffic on Frankston Highway is being re-routed onto Earl Campbell.
Strong Tornadoes With 111+ MPH Winds At Risk in East TX on Monday
Q: What's a sure sign that you live in East Texas during the winter?. A: When your load of laundry for the same day includes shorts, t-shirts, sweaters, and jackets. That's how quickly the weather can go from frigid to warm and right back to freezing. The East Texas Winter/Spring...
Winona dog rescue owners sentenced to probation on animal cruelty charges
WINONA, Texas (KETK) – Two people who were arrested in Winona for animal cruelty at their property, which was initially a rescue, have been sentenced to probation. Tina Loper and Eric Morris were initially arrested on Jan. 21 after 38 dogs were seized from the property. Loper pleaded guilty to multiple charges of animal cruelty […]
KLTV
Missing Sulphur Springs 15 year old girl located
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - Sulphur Springs asked the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile on Thursday morning; on Thursday evening, they report that she has been located safe. Kyleigh Marie Nelson, 15, was last spotted at her mother’s home leaving in a small vehicle.
Parts of Rusk County issued with boil water notice
RUSK, Texas — A new boil water notice has been issued by the Rusk Rural Water Supply Company due to main line break. The following areas are being affected: Some customers on FM 752 and County Roads 2310, 2323, 2324, 2325. When it is no longer necessary to boil...
cbs19.tv
CBS19 WEATHER BLOG: Severe weather expected for East Texas on Monday
TYLER, Texas — Happy New Year and I say that with some apprehension. That's because Monday could be a rough day for some of us. Why? Because we have a severe weather threat that could result in some thunderstorm wind or tornado damage. A lot of "coulds" and "mights"...
HCSO: Duncanville Man Arrested In Winnsboro Confesses To Three CR 2402 Burglaries
A 27-year-old Duncanville man arrested Friday in Winnsboro confessed to three CR 2402 burglaries, according to sheriff’s reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Investigator Dennis Findley received a call at 3:44 p.m. Dec. 30, 2022, from a homeowner, who claimed a suspect vehicle from two previous burglaries had returned to their CR 2402 residence while they were out of town. Findley and deputies responded to the address of the CR 2402 burglary. Hopkins County Precinct 2 Constable John Beadle beat them there and reported tire tracks leading out of the property, possibly toward Winnsboro.
1 arrested, 1 at large in connection to Palestine aggravated robberies
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – One man was arrested in connection to aggravated robberies in Palestine. Police are still looking for another man who was allegedly involved. Ja’Maurius Demond Manning turned himself into police on Friday and is in the Houston County Jail, but authorities are trying to locate Dantrell Rashaud Beasley. If anyone know where […]
Tyler PD increasing enforcement for New Year’s holiday
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police Department will be increasing traffic enforcement during the New Year’s holiday from Friday, Dec. 30 through Monday, Jan. 2. Anyone planning on being on the road during the holiday weekend could notice an increased presence of law enforcement in high-traffic areas throughout the city. Officers main focus during this […]
Officials search for missing woman in Gregg County
TYLER, Texas — Gregg County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing person Kathryn Suits. Suits is a 23-year-old White female and was last seen leaving a residence at Lake Cherokee at approximately 4 p.m. Suits is approximately 5'3" and weighs around 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing brown...
Major crash involving motorcyclist shuts down portion of Frankston Highway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Dept. is working a major crash involving a motorcycle. According to the TPD, the crash occurred in the 2100 block of Frankston Hwy., just south of Earl Campbell Pkwy. At this time, all northbound traffic on Frankston Hwy. is being diverted onto Earl...
