Arapahoe County, CO

Family of man killed by truck driver demands justice

By Tori Mason
 3 days ago

Victim's family speaks out after business transition led to him getting killed 02:13

A Texas man accused of running over a Denver father with his semi-truck and leaving the scene has been arrested.

Guillermo Duran was a locksmith and a father to five girls. He was set out Wednesday morning to answer a service call in Arapahoe County. His customer was Erick Mejia, a truck driver from Texas.

According to police, the men argued over payment.

Mejia claims he started to drive away after Duran hit his semi with a club. He struck his van as he left the scene but told police he was unsure at first if he struck Duran.

When he looked back, he told police he saw Duran injured on the ground. He called 911 and hung up. Mejia called 911 again while proceeding to make a delivery, and took off.

Deputies responded to their location and found Duran, 55, on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

CBS/Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

"He hopped into his semi-truck and ran over my dad and left him there. This man didn't do it on accident," said Chelsy, Duran's daughter.

Deputies tracked Mejia's semi-truck going southbound on I-25 as he headed toward El Paso, Texas. Fountain police officers were able to stop the truck south of Colorado Springs and detained Mejia.

Arapahoe County Sheriff investigators arrested Erick Mejia, 31, on suspicion of vehicular homicide. He is currently being held at the Arapahoe County Detention Facility on a $100,000 bond.

Duran's family says Mejia shouldn't have received a bond at all.

"His first instinct was to flee, what makes you think he won't do it again?" said his daughter, Leslie. "He will try to disappear. And there would be no justice for my dad."

Leslie says her father wanted to be buried in Mexico near his mother. The family is raising money to make that happen.

There is surveillance video of the incident and his family is hoping that will help prove this wasn't an accident.

Comments / 8

marty
1d ago

This is going to increase substantially. When these large mega carriers and trucking companies hire foreign drivers, who do not understand the rules of the road, understand courtesy of the road and think it’s all about them. This is going to increase drastically.

Reply
7
Carla Sanchez
2d ago

Karen’s. “Demand” it’s like Americas new phrase, along with, “I want to speak to your manager.”

Reply
12
