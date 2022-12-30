ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

First legal recreational marijuana shop opens in New York City

By KENA BETANCUR, Kena Betancur, Celine GESRET, Marianne BARBOSA
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KFV2f_0jyLuhnE00
New York's first legal recreational marijuana dispensary is run by the nonprofit Housing Works, a group dedicated to fighting homelessness and AIDS /AFP

New York's first legal recreational marijuana dispensary opened on Thursday in the heart of Manhattan.

More than 100 people crowded into the dispensary in New York City's East Village, run by the nonprofit Housing Works, a group dedicated to fighting homelessness and AIDS.

"The first legal adult-use cannabis sales mark a historic milestone in New York's cannabis industry," said Governor Kathy Hochul, who oversees the fourth most populous US state.

Hochul said in a statement that she expects New York to serve "as a national model for the safe, equitable and inclusive industry we are now building."

- Ex-felons get first licenses -

Housing Works was among the first of 36 groups or individuals granted a retail marijuana license on November 21.

The stated goal of New York is to grant the first 150 licenses to traders convicted in the past for possession or sale of cannabis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eOENZ_0jyLuhnE00
For more than a year, it has been legal for adults over 21 to consume cannabis in the state of New York /AFP

The goal is to repair what Hochul described as the unfair and disproportionate impact of decades of prohibition of marijuana, which has affected African American and Hispanic communities.

Tax revenues from the marijuana dispensaries will "be invested in communities across the state to support public schools, addiction services, mental health services, housing and other community-based programs," her statement said.

The Housing Works Cannabis Co. dispensary is at a prime location -- on Broadway Avenue just north of Astor Place.

Inside the shop, speaking to reporters, New York state senator Liz Krueger said she expects the ramp up of legal marijuana dispensaries will help "those most impacted by the failed cannabis criminalization policies of the past."

- 'A real boon' -

Even hard-line Mayor Eric Adams, a former police officer, nodded toward the economic benefit of the dispensaries, saying the "legal cannabis market could be a real boon to New York's economic recovery... through increased tax revenues."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RpHFP_0jyLuhnE00
Chris Alexander, head of New York's Office of Cannabis Management, holds up cannabis jelly beans at the opening of the city's first cannabis boutique /AFP

In a festive atmosphere at the shop, Housing Works founder Charles King said he was "eager to reinvest the profits to provide essential services to tens of thousands of New Yorkers who need it."

Manhattan borough president Mark Levine came to the opening and made a point of buying cannabis products -- including jelly beans.

For more than a year, it has been legal for adults over 21 to consume cannabis in the state of New York and in its flagship city the smell of weed fills the streets of Manhattan and Brooklyn.

City Hall expects $1.3 billion in sales by 2023 and 19,000 to 24,000 new jobs in three years.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hudson Valley Post

Year In Review: #8 80 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2022, here is our eighth most-read story of 2022. 80 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State. Note: This article was published in January of 2022. Some of the children were found and reunited with their family members. However, others remain missing. Hudson Valley Post will have an updated post about missing children from across New York State in early 2023.
stupiddope.com

The Top 10 Cannabis Strains to Try in New York City in 2023

As the cannabis industry continues to grow and expand in New York City, there are more options than ever before when it comes to strains. From classic favorites to new and innovative hybrids, there’s something for everyone. Here are the top 10 cannabis strains to try in New York City in 2023:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

New year, new laws: Here are some taking effect in NY on Jan. 1

New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, left, presides over the Senate during a special legislative session to consider new firearms regulations for concealed-carry permits in the Senate Chamber at the state Capitol in Albany. Some 39 bills will become law in New York on Jan. 1. The new measures include lengthening the voter registration period and compensation for college athletes. [ more › ]
NEW YORK STATE
R.A. Heim

Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to many New York families

Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
AFP

AFP

101K+
Followers
37K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy