With the start of the new year, the mandatory minimum wage for upstate workers is leaping up by a dollar, to $14.20/hour. With inflation soaring, New York’s labor market trailing and a recession feared on the horizon, it’s hard to think of a worse time for such a jump. So what are those whip-smart progressives calling for? More increases. They never learn. Some years back, leftist radicals teamed up with labor to get lawmakers to agree to a stunning 67% hike — from $9 to $15 — that would phase in over a few years starting in 2016. The rate for workers...

NEW YORK STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO