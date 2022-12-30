ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Lite FM

New Laws Coming To New York In 2023

There are several laws that will be put into place. Those who are making minimum wage have good news coming their way. NY.gov outlines that as of December 31,. "All employees in New York State [shall] recieve at least $14.20 an hour." The wage of New York state employees ultimately...
NEW YORK STATE
stupiddope.com

How to Get a Cannabis Dispensary License in New York State: A Step-by-Step Guide

The state of New York has recently legalized recreational cannabis, and as a result, many people are interested in opening a cannabis dispensary. If you’re one of them, you’ll need to obtain a cannabis dispensary license in order to operate legally. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to get a cannabis dispensary license in New York state.
NEW YORK STATE
Syracuse.com

People to know in NY cannabis: Juliana Whitney

Juliana Whitney is the founder and president of Cann Strategy, a business strategy consulting firm. She answered eight simple questions for NY Cannabis Insider’s ‘People to know’ series. What is your position and what do you/your company do in the cannabis space?. I’m the founder and president...
NEVADA STATE
New York Post

What a horrible time for NY to be raising its minimum wage

With the start of the new year, the mandatory minimum wage for upstate workers is leaping up by a dollar, to $14.20/hour. With inflation soaring, New York’s labor market trailing and a recession feared on the horizon, it’s hard to think of a worse time for such a jump. So what are those whip-smart progressives calling for? More increases. They never learn. Some years back, leftist radicals teamed up with labor to get lawmakers to agree to a stunning 67% hike — from $9 to $15 — that would phase in over a few years starting in 2016. The rate for workers...
NEW YORK STATE
waer.org

How the state's minimum wage bump to $14.20 is hitting businesses

Entry-level workers will now be guaranteed $14.20 per hour, as the final stage of New York's tiered minimum wage increase plan takes effect Sunday. Meanwhile, tipped workers in Central New York will earn around $9 per hour. But Daniel Burchill, the general manager of B'Ville Diner in Baldwinsville, said paying...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Gothamist

New year, new laws: Here are some taking effect in NY on Jan. 1

New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, left, presides over the Senate during a special legislative session to consider new firearms regulations for concealed-carry permits in the Senate Chamber at the state Capitol in Albany. Some 39 bills will become law in New York on Jan. 1. The new measures include lengthening the voter registration period and compensation for college athletes. [ more › ]
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

Unprecedented NY flood of fentanyl causing ‘heartbreaking’ loss

Sandra Pippa woke in a panic in the middle of the night six years ago — anxious her son still wasn’t home from celebrating his 29th birthday. “Oh please don’t be mad at me for being late. I’m on the train. I’m coming home,” Pippa recalled her son, Dorian, responding to her frantic 4:30 a.m. text. “And then, he didn’t… He never did make it,” she told The Post recently. “It’s as if I knew.” Dorian died moments after the exchange — found in the bathroom of a Metro-North train by NYPD officers — having taken a small but fatal dose of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stupiddope.com

New York’s Cannabis Market Excludes Legacy Delivery Companies, Leaving Small Businesses Struggling

New York state’s recently legalized cannabis market has caused excitement and anticipation among consumers and industry insiders alike. However, the current rules and regulations governing the market have left many legacy cannabis delivery companies feeling left out in the cold. These small businesses, which have been operating for decades in a gray area of the law, were expecting to be included in the new market and have been preparing for the opportunity to become legitimate, licensed businesses.
NEW YORK STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

Some Lawmakers Are Unhappy With Hochul’s Plan to Raise the Minimum Wage to $15.00, and They Want to Raise It to $21.00.

Kathy Hochul, the governor, is making some important announcements that will help many people. Million-dollar funding proposals to address water pollution have been discussed on occasion. Not only that, but new opportunities for participation in various programs occasionally arise. Household Energy Services in New York State is one such program....
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy