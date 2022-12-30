Pomona police seek missing woman with impaired mental capacity
Pomona police on Wednesday asked the public for help locating a missing 50-year-old woman who cannot care for herself due to her impaired mental capacity.
Myra Ramirez was
Dec. 17 at about 5 p.m. in the area of Mission Boulevard and Garey Avenue, police said.
Ramirez is described as Hispanic, 5 feet tall, 230 pounds with brown hair and eyes.
Anyone with information about Ramirez or her whereabouts should call the Pomona Police Department at 909-622-1241 or 911.
