Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
T-Mobile has a deal you can't refuse; trade-in a damaged and cracked handset for a free 5G phone
So let's say that you are dying for a handset that supports 5G, but money is a little tight right now. You might want to consider this deal offered by T-Mobile that involves you trading in any old phone that you have laying around, even if it is so old that it is obsolete, the screen is cracked, and the device is damaged. According to The T-Mo Report, you can take this useless dust-collecting paperweight to T-Mobile and get in return a free 5G phone.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could blow away iPhone 14 Pro Max — here's why
Galaxy S23 Ultra rumors point to several ways Samsung's flagship could beat the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 suddenly looks even more appealing in this colour
Samsung's colours for the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Ultra have leaked, and I've found a new favourite
Samsung Galaxy phone owners just got the free Android 13 update
A huge range of Samsung Galaxy phones now have access to the elite Android 13 upgrade
pocketnow.com
Should you buy the Galaxy S22 series now or wait for Galaxy S23 series?
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra were announced in March, 2022. The devices look stylish and have all the power most users would want and need. They’re excellent devices, but now that we’re getting close to the new, more powerful Galaxy S23 series, it’s time to ask whether it’s still worth buying, or whether you should hold out and wait for the next generation of flagships. That’s what we’re going to find out in this article, and for the first time, we’ll combine all three Galaxy S22 series into a single article.
iPhone Flip suddenly looks like the folding phone of our dreams
We've just got our best look yet at Apple's rumored to be incoming folding iPhone
This is my favorite phone of the year — and it's not from Apple or Samsung
I've picked the Realme GT 2 Pro as my favorite phone of the year for its generous specs, below-average price and how it cements Realme as a genuine player in the phone world.
Forget Galaxy S22: Future Samsung phones could use entire screen as fingerprint reader
Samsung is reportedly developing an in-display fingerprint reader that reads three fingerprints at once.
The Samsung Galaxy S23's launch date has just leaked
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung's 2023 flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S23 lineup, has already leaked extensively. Renders have revealed the minor design changes the phones would introduce, with other leaks detailing their key specs. The rumor mill also suggests that the Korean giant plans to unveil the Galaxy S23 series in early February, with the phones seemingly going on sale by February 17. A new leak now suggests Samsung could hold an Unpacked event on February 1 to announce its next Galaxy S series.
Oppo comes for Google and Samsung with four years of major ColorOS update promise
Oppo has promised to provide major OS updates to its flagship phones for four years, starting with 2023 models.
RedMagic 8 Pro gaming phone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 rolls out
The RedMagic 8 Pro has launched in China, providing the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered gaming phone. The RedMagic 8 Pro and the RedMagic 8 Pro Plus are available from today in China, while the company has confirmed that it will roll out to other markets from January 16, 2023.
Phone Arena
Samsung’s cheapest Galaxy tablet gets upgraded to Android 13
One of Samsung’s most affordable Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite becomes an even more appealing deal after the South Korean company commenced the Android 13 update rollout early this week. After a couple of great Galaxy Tab A7 Lite deals that Amazon, Best Buy, and even Samsung,...
Phone Arena
Apple files for reverse wireless charging where the iPhone can top up AirPods
Apple is the last holdout among major phone makers that doesn't offer a reverse wireless charging system on its phones. The technology would allow to use your iPhone's battery charge to top up your AirPods Pro, Apple Watch, or other small gadgets that offer wireless charging if you have forgotten their charger, or simply for added convenience.
Forget Galaxy S23 — Google Pixel 7a could be the best Android phone in 2023
Based on our experience with the Google Pixel 6a, our phones editor believes that the Pixel 7a will be the phone to beat in 2023. If Google keeps the same $449 price, the unannounced phone could be a monster that no one will see coming.
Apple's Next External Display Rumored To Feature Mini-LED Technology
In the history of contemporary computing, Apple put itself on a pedestal when it comes to display technology. Everything from the relatively diminutive iPhone to the MacBook and iMac Pro have all had bright, accurate displays throughout their proliferation. While the rest of the industry has largely caught up, and...
9to5Mac
iPhone RAM list: Here’s how much memory each iPhone model has
Curious how much RAM Apple has put in its iPhones over the years or how much memory your current iPhone has? While the company doesn’t publicly share the information, memory details surface in teardowns and from other sources like Apple’s supply chain. Read along for a look at the complete iPhone RAM list for how much memory comes with every iPhone model.
Phone Arena
Galaxy S23 series could have more base storage than Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S23 rumors are getting exciting by the day. Just yesterday, it was reported that the maxed-out model, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, may have a less curved screen than the S22 Ultra to address complaints about S Pen usability issues and durability, and now the same leaker is back with another rumor: the Galaxy S23 series will have more base storage than the current range.
Engadget
NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti leaks reveal specs and potential price
NVIDIA is expected to reveal its GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card at CES next week, but it preemptively leaked the specs. Thanks to new rumors, we have a sense of the GPU's likely price too. The RTX 4070 Ti is slated to have 12GB of GDDR6X memory with 7,680...
Photos show off OnePlus 11R's curves as some specs come into contention
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In the past couple of years, OnePlus has taken to serving India and a few similar, adjacent markets with a flagship series that gives fans in those places a chance to own a high-grade OnePlus-brand device at a more affordable price. This R-series does come with its trade-offs, though: the OnePlus 9R got a Snapdragon 870 as its SoC while the OnePlus 10R jumped over to MediaTek with its Dimensity 8100 MAX. We are expecting a OnePlus 11R and the intel already in play has given us a good outline of what to expect. But some late spills are helping us color in what we might see in the months ahead.
itechpost.com
Former Mercedes-Benz Designer is Samsung’s Mobile Division New Design Chief
Samsung announced on Friday that the company appointed former Mercedes-Benz designer Hubert H. Lee as the new head of its Mobile eXperience (MX) Design Team, as per Engadget. MX Design Team is behind the design of some of the company's most visible products, including its flagship Galaxy S series smartphones, as well as the Z series and the Galaxy Watch.
Comments / 0