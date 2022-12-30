ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whittier, CA

Silver Alert: Missing 76-year-old man last seen in Whittier

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
| Photos courtesy of the California Highway Patrol

Authorities on Thursday issued a Silver Alert in Los Angeles and Orange counties for a 76-year-old man last seen in Whittier.

Michael Cotter was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, said the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alerts on behalf of the Whittier Police Department.

Cotter is white, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes. He was

wearing a dark gray long-sleeved shirt, dark gray pants and might be driving a gray 2021 Kia Forte with a California license plate 8VOPO21.

Anyone who sees Cotter or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call 911.

The Silver Alert program was established by the CHP to issue and coordinate alerts involving the unexplained or suspicious disappearance of elderly, developmentally disabled or cognitively impaired individuals.

