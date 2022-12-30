Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Morgan sparks Murray State to 78-61 victory over Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Justin Morgan scored 15 points off of the bench to lead Murray State past Evansville 78-61 on Sunday. Morgan was 5 of 9 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) for the Racers (8-6, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Rob Perry scored 14 and added eight rebounds and three steals. Jamari Smith also scored 14.
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray State rolls past Valpo 67-48
The Murray State women's basketball team improved to 2-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference with a 67-48 win over Valparaiso Sunday afternoon at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky. Fast Facts. Up by just three points at the end of the third quarter, the Racers absolutely dominated the fourth quarter...
wpsdlocal6.com
UT Martin secures 64-57 victory against Morehead State
MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Sears’ 18 points helped UT Martin defeat Morehead State 64-57 on Saturday night. Sears added five assists for the Skyhawks (9-6, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference). KK Curry added 14 points while shooting 4 of 8 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line, and he also had 16 rebounds. K.J. Simon recorded 12 points and was 4 of 14 shooting and went 4 for 6 from the line.
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray State rolls to 68-55 win over Illinois-Chicago in MVC debut
MURRAY, KY -- The Murray State women picked up a 68-55 win over Illinois-Chicago on Friday night, marking their first conference win in their debut in the Missouri Valley Conference. No surprise as Katelyn Young led the Racers in scoring with 21 points. Hannah McKay added 17 points of her...
aseaofred.com
Arkansas RB James Jointer Jr commits to Liberty
On New Year’s Eve, Liberty head coach Jamey Chadwell and the Flames picked up a late Christmas gift as Arkansas transfer running back announced his commitment to the Flames. Jointer was a freshman during the 2022 season, announcing his intentions to transfer from Arkansas in November. He played in just one game for the Razorbacks, recording three rushing attempts for nine yards against Auburn. He will have four years of eligibility remaining.
wpsdlocal6.com
12/30 Prep basketball highlights and scores
PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school scores from Friday, December 30th.
Smoked Out Eats brings home-style BBQ to central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — No matter the style of BBQ, we’ve found the best is that which has a hint of Arkansas influence. That’s exactly the case for Smoked Out [Eats], which is what it prides itself on. Using century-old recipes passed from generation to generation, Eddie...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Tennessee
Kentucky Lake is the largest artificial lake in . In 1944, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created it by constructing the Kentucky Dam near Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on the Tennessee River. The lake extends to Pickwick Dam near Pickwick, TN. These two Dams are about 184 miles apart, creating the vast...
Kait 8
Forrest Marks tapped to become new ASP Colonel
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Governor Asa Hutchinson has announced a new appointment for Arkansas State Police. Hutchinson’s office announced Wednesday that Lt. Col. Forrest Marks will take over as Colonel once Bill Bryant retires on December 31. Marks has served in the Arkansas State Police since 1994,...
straightarrownews.com
New Madrid: Midwest prepares for catastrophic earthquake
A large earthquake is bound to rock the Midwest. Experts just don’t know when. The New Madrid seismic zone is a cluster of fault lines that run through Missouri, Tennessee and Arkansas. It is the most active seismic area in the U.S., east of the Rockies. Every year, hundreds of small earthquakes occur in the zone.
Former Arkansas state senator Jeremy Hutchinson in Pulaski County jail for alleged $500K+ in back child support
A former Arkansas state senator who resigned after a federal indictment in 2018 is being held in Pulaski County jail with a $524,000 cash bond.
Burial clothing organization expands beyond Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Regina Binz has been sewing for the last 15 years and her organization "Holy Sews" provides burial clothing for children lost at birth. She sees it as a small gesture toward helping parents get through a difficult time. Her passion for the subject stems from her own experience of losing a loved one.
Kait 8
Autopsy scheduled in inmate’s death
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - An inmate’s death is under investigation in Southeast Missouri. The Pemiscot County Sheriff, Tommy Greenwell, confirmed Ricky Hooper, 45, was found dead Saturday in his bunk while breakfast was being served. Greenwell said there appears to be no foul play; an autopsy is scheduled for...
KTLO
Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns
On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
Celebratory New Years Eve gunfire prohibited in Arkansas
New Year's Eve is a time for celebration - but Little Rock Police Department are here to remind you that laws don’t get left in 2022.
thunderboltradio.com
Announcement Concerning the Return of School for Obion County
Obion County School staff will report to their respective schools as scheduled on Tuesday. Director of School’s Tim Watkins said they are making an adjustment to the calendar, to allow teachers affected by flooding more time to put rooms back together, or relocated within their building if necessary. The...
Building a home to keep siblings together | Arkansas foster care group builds house for family
PARON, Ark. — It's a sad but true reality— currently, the number of kids who are in foster care in Arkansas exceeds the number of homes that are available. A private placement agency for foster children called the Second Chance Youth Ranch explained that they certainly know the challenges of being full.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Police name pedestrian killed in Lone Oak crash
PADUCAH, KY — The Paducah Police Department is providing more details following a fatal crash that shut down a section of Lone Oak Road on Thursday evening. According to a Friday release, 48-year-old Rebecca Snow of Paducah was hit and killed as she tried to cross the road to get to her workplace.
whiterivernow.com
Two killed in Cleburne County highway collision
Two Cleburne County residents died in a head-on collision last night. According to the state police fatality report, a 1997 Jeep driven by Matthew A. Risinger, 43, of Heber Springs, was traveling westbound on Highway 16 when it crossed the centerline and struck the front of an eastbound 2022 Nissan, driven by Brianna R. Stenger, 23, of Drasco. Both drivers were killed in the collision.
wpsdlocal6.com
Accident on Lone Oak Road involved pedestrian fatality, Paducah Police confirm
PADUCAH — Lone Oak Road is shut down between Bleich Road and I-24 as authorities investigate a traffic accident in front of McDonald's. Officers told Local 6 a pedestrian was hit. Drivers should avoid the area.
