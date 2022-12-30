ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Murray State rolls past Valpo 67-48

The Murray State women's basketball team improved to 2-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference with a 67-48 win over Valparaiso Sunday afternoon at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky. Fast Facts. Up by just three points at the end of the third quarter, the Racers absolutely dominated the fourth quarter...
MURRAY, KY
Morgan sparks Murray State to 78-61 victory over Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Justin Morgan scored 15 points off of the bench to lead Murray State past Evansville 78-61 on Sunday. Morgan was 5 of 9 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) for the Racers (8-6, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Rob Perry scored 14 and added eight rebounds and three steals. Jamari Smith also scored 14.
EVANSVILLE, IN
UT Martin secures 64-57 victory against Morehead State

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Sears’ 18 points helped UT Martin defeat Morehead State 64-57 on Saturday night. Sears added five assists for the Skyhawks (9-6, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference). KK Curry added 14 points while shooting 4 of 8 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line, and he also had 16 rebounds. K.J. Simon recorded 12 points and was 4 of 14 shooting and went 4 for 6 from the line.
MARTIN, TN
Murray State rolls to 68-55 win over Illinois-Chicago in MVC debut

MURRAY, KY -- The Murray State women picked up a 68-55 win over Illinois-Chicago on Friday night, marking their first conference win in their debut in the Missouri Valley Conference. No surprise as Katelyn Young led the Racers in scoring with 21 points. Hannah McKay added 17 points of her...
MURRAY, KY
Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023

PADUCAH — Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital is welcoming their first New Year's baby. Deacon Nelson was born at 9:07 a.m. Sunday morning to Morgan, 28, and Dalton, 24. Deacon weighs 7 lb, 8 oz and measures in at 21.5 inches. Deacon is the Nelson family's first baby.
PADUCAH, KY
Missouri Veterans Commission offers free estate planning clinics

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Missouri Veterans Commission will host two free clinics to assist veterans in planning their wills during the month of January. MVC Veteran Resources and Outreach Coordinator Al Seymour says a team of volunteer, Cape Girardeau-based attorneys will assist veterans in creating simple wills, powers of attorney, living wills and health care directives.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
3 injured in 4 vehicle crash in Jefferson County, IL

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Three people are injured after a four-vehicle wreck involving five people on Interstate 57 in Jefferson County, Illinois on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Ruslan Mankov, 30, of Hollandale Beach, Fla. was driving a 2018 silver Freightliner truck tractor semi trailer northbound on I-57 near milepost...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
Paducah Police name pedestrian killed in Lone Oak crash

PADUCAH, KY — The Paducah Police Department is providing more details following a fatal crash that shut down a section of Lone Oak Road on Thursday evening. According to a Friday release, 48-year-old Rebecca Snow of Paducah was hit and killed as she tried to cross the road to get to her workplace.
PADUCAH, KY
Perry Co. man wanted in Ste. Genevieve Co. considered armed, dangerous

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - A Perry County man is wanted on charges of assault, burglary and more. According to a Facebook post by the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office, they are looking for Danny Wesley Brown, 60, on a warrant charging him with two counts of felony first-degree assault, two counts of felony armed criminal action, felony first-degree kidnapping/inflicting injury/terrorizing, felony first-degree burglary and felony unlawful use of a weapon. No bond was set.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
Meth charges for Paducah man in Farley community

A traffic stop in the Farley community Friday night led to drug charges for a Paducah man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy conducted the stop on Yarbro Lane. Deputies said the driver, 24-year-old Chandler J. Lange, was allegedly in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Lange was arrested...
PADUCAH, KY

