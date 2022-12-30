Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray State rolls past Valpo 67-48
The Murray State women's basketball team improved to 2-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference with a 67-48 win over Valparaiso Sunday afternoon at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky. Fast Facts. Up by just three points at the end of the third quarter, the Racers absolutely dominated the fourth quarter...
wpsdlocal6.com
Morgan sparks Murray State to 78-61 victory over Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Justin Morgan scored 15 points off of the bench to lead Murray State past Evansville 78-61 on Sunday. Morgan was 5 of 9 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) for the Racers (8-6, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Rob Perry scored 14 and added eight rebounds and three steals. Jamari Smith also scored 14.
wpsdlocal6.com
UT Martin secures 64-57 victory against Morehead State
MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Sears’ 18 points helped UT Martin defeat Morehead State 64-57 on Saturday night. Sears added five assists for the Skyhawks (9-6, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference). KK Curry added 14 points while shooting 4 of 8 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line, and he also had 16 rebounds. K.J. Simon recorded 12 points and was 4 of 14 shooting and went 4 for 6 from the line.
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray State rolls to 68-55 win over Illinois-Chicago in MVC debut
MURRAY, KY -- The Murray State women picked up a 68-55 win over Illinois-Chicago on Friday night, marking their first conference win in their debut in the Missouri Valley Conference. No surprise as Katelyn Young led the Racers in scoring with 21 points. Hannah McKay added 17 points of her...
wpsdlocal6.com
12/30 Prep basketball highlights and scores
PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school scores from Friday, December 30th.
wfcnnews.com
After nearly 50 years, Long John Silver's to close West Frankfort location
WEST FRANKFORT - After five decades, a longtime fast food stop in one Franklin County community will be closing their doors. Long John Silver's, located in West Frankfort, will be closing permanently this Friday, according to employees. The reason for the closure is due to the current building being unsafe,...
KFVS12
Illinois judge sides with 65 counties challenging provision of SAFT-T Act
A "custody swap" at a Marion, Illinois truck stop and gas station on Christmas Eve ends with the arrest of a father of three. Body slams and clotheslines. That's how a few Heartland athletes are training for their dream. Young cancer survivor spreads joy. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. One...
Think You Can Handle One of the Most Dangerous Hikes in Illinois?
There are leisure hikes, sightseeing hikes and hikes you go on for a little bit of exercise. This twelve-mile hike is none of those. It's not for the beginner. One of the most dangerous hiking trails in Illinois. If you've never done much hiking, this hike is not for you......
wpsdlocal6.com
Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
PADUCAH — Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital is welcoming their first New Year's baby. Deacon Nelson was born at 9:07 a.m. Sunday morning to Morgan, 28, and Dalton, 24. Deacon weighs 7 lb, 8 oz and measures in at 21.5 inches. Deacon is the Nelson family's first baby.
wpsdlocal6.com
Missouri Veterans Commission offers free estate planning clinics
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Missouri Veterans Commission will host two free clinics to assist veterans in planning their wills during the month of January. MVC Veteran Resources and Outreach Coordinator Al Seymour says a team of volunteer, Cape Girardeau-based attorneys will assist veterans in creating simple wills, powers of attorney, living wills and health care directives.
kbsi23.com
3 injured in 4 vehicle crash in Jefferson County, IL
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Three people are injured after a four-vehicle wreck involving five people on Interstate 57 in Jefferson County, Illinois on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Ruslan Mankov, 30, of Hollandale Beach, Fla. was driving a 2018 silver Freightliner truck tractor semi trailer northbound on I-57 near milepost...
wpsdlocal6.com
Christian County Sheriff's Office looks for information on missing person
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY — The Christian County Sheriff's Office asks the public's help in finding a missing person. Gregory "Knuck" Bush was discharged from Jennie Stuart Medical Center and placed into a Blue Line Cab at 2:32 p.m. on Dec. 10. The cab company says he was dropped off in the E 19th/Beach Street area in Hopkinsville.
KFVS12
Armed robbery at business under investigation in Franklin County, Ill.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An armed robbery at a business in Franklin County, Illinois is under investigation. According to Franklin County Sheriff Kyle Bacon, an armed robbery and aggravated unlawful restraint happened late Thursday at a rural business in the county. Sheriff Bacon said the investigation is in its...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County cancels Wed. classes as repairs continue on water-damaged schools
BENTON, KY — Students returning from Christmas Break will have to wait at least one more day as the district continues cleaning and making needed repairs following water damage resulting from last week's winter storm. On Dec. 28, Local 6 reported that five schools sustained damage caused by frozen...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Police name pedestrian killed in Lone Oak crash
PADUCAH, KY — The Paducah Police Department is providing more details following a fatal crash that shut down a section of Lone Oak Road on Thursday evening. According to a Friday release, 48-year-old Rebecca Snow of Paducah was hit and killed as she tried to cross the road to get to her workplace.
KFVS12
Perry Co. man wanted in Ste. Genevieve Co. considered armed, dangerous
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - A Perry County man is wanted on charges of assault, burglary and more. According to a Facebook post by the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office, they are looking for Danny Wesley Brown, 60, on a warrant charging him with two counts of felony first-degree assault, two counts of felony armed criminal action, felony first-degree kidnapping/inflicting injury/terrorizing, felony first-degree burglary and felony unlawful use of a weapon. No bond was set.
wpsdlocal6.com
Accident on Lone Oak Road involved pedestrian fatality, Paducah Police confirm
PADUCAH — Lone Oak Road is shut down between Bleich Road and I-24 as authorities investigate a traffic accident in front of McDonald's. Officers told Local 6 a pedestrian was hit. Drivers should avoid the area.
KFVS12
Father accused of kidnapping children at Marion, Ill. truck stop arrested
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A “custody swap” at a Marion, Illinois truck stop and gas station on Christmas Eve ends with the arrest of a father of three. Marion Police report officers responded at 4 p.m. to a report of a parental abduction at the Pilot Travel Center on West DeYoung Street.
westkentuckystar.com
Meth charges for Paducah man in Farley community
A traffic stop in the Farley community Friday night led to drug charges for a Paducah man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy conducted the stop on Yarbro Lane. Deputies said the driver, 24-year-old Chandler J. Lange, was allegedly in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Lange was arrested...
KFVS12
Woman wanted in connection with armed robbery at Graves Co. Dollar General
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery at a western Kentucky Dollar General. According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the store on Highway 45 North was robbed around 9:44 p.m. on Saturday, December 31 for an older woman with a gun.
